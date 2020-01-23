Flurry of successfully held motor rallies in the region according to BrandingWiz Consultants

BrandingWiz and Plan D logo HMS Group at the Rally with BrandingWiz HMS Group logo

Dakar Rally was just the prompt continuation

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carlos Sainz won his third Dakar Rally title in Saudi Arabia but the countdown to yet another exciting motor rally extravaganza is on for the 2020 season.

Preparations for the current year’s first three, eagerly awaited regional rally championships are on high gear, following the announcement of the respective dates.

According to Dubai based, motorsports marketing experts and marketing and sponsorship partners for key brands at Qatar Manateq Rally, Dubai International Baja and the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, BrandingWiz Consultants, this year’s rallies among others, are expected to boost once again the rallying popularity in the region.

“Coming from successfully organizing an international marketing campaign in the fields of the FIA International Rally Raids and Crosscountry Challenges both in 2018 and 2019, we are excited to be partnering with brands at Qatar Manateq Rally, Dubai International Baja and the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge again this year. Our mandate is to provide and execute a marketing sponsorship campaign that seeks to dynamically promote the brand awareness of our clients, whilst elevating motorsports in the region,” said Nicholas Kybritis/Investor of BrandingWiz and Director of Plan D Ltd)

BrandingWiz, in close collaboration with its valued partner, the Cyprus based Plan D Limited an equally specialized international marketing and advertising agency, will spearhead focused marketing campaigns, which have been guaranteed prime time spots on media heavyweights such as Eurosport and other international press.

The highlight of this year’s rallying campaign calendar, according to Nicholas Kybritis, will be the 14-day Silk Way Rally, which will be flagged off on June 2 from the Red Square in Moscow. This will also mark the event’s 10-year anniversary and will be held in three countries - Russia, Kazakhstan and China.

“These are important markets for us and our international clients, which also underscore our commitment to transform sports marketing in the region and provide local clients as well with such sophisticated services,” added Nicholas Kybritis.

Branding Wiz, a relatively new entrant in the sports marketing space, and rally sponsoring, having successfully joined forces and teamed up with Plan D Ltd as per above, is already making inroads in the regional and international rally scene, last following their presence in one of the most popular and prestigious rallying event, the Dakar Rally (formerly known as Paris - Dakar). One of their major, big clients, the listed multinational HMS Group, had a successful campaign with high visibility and ROI during the whole rally seasons of 2018 &2019 and in particular at this year’s Dakar Rally.

Besides rallying, Plan D Ltd, has also been involved with the promotion and sponsoring of the newly launched International Tennis Tournament (ITT), Intecracy Open, which was held in 2018 and 2019 in Kiev, Prague, Tallinn, Marbella, Athens and Barcelona, starting this year from Vienna.

ENDS

About Branding Wiz

Branding Wiz is a marketing solutions agency, offering a wide range of global business solutions to help brands succeed in all major international markets.

Though it’s notable strength lies in rallies and related sponsoring and promoting business, it also successfully provides services, which also include international business development, market research, feasibility studies, market analysis and selection, market entry and positioning strategy (including companies’ formation, support, management & accounting services) lead generation, partner search, advice on joint ventures and multi task projects, relevant local real estate research & advice, brand development, overseas marketing advertisement and promotion, public relations, product launch, trade show support services, crisis management, dispute resolution, local and international legal advice and business negotiations’ strategy formation and execution.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.