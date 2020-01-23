Diet Demand Answers: What is a Medical Weight Loss Program and Why is it Effective?

/EIN News/ -- Watertown, NY, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical weight loss programs generally provide personalized treatment by licensed weight loss professionals in a clinical environment. An effective program will typically offer a range of professionals such as medical doctors, nutritionists, nurses, certified weight loss coaches and support staff. The comprehensiveness of such programs makes a significant difference in the lives of patients who are struggling with obesity or have been overweight for a prolonged amount of time. Unlike most diet programs, medical weight loss programs survey patients to understand the full scope of issues that may be contributing to the condition, such as:

Previous weight loss attempts

Health status (checking hormones, medications and various blood tests for weight and non-weight related health conditions such as heart disease, hypertension or diabetes).

Macros information (body composition, height, BMI)

Lifestyle and habits (emotional eating, food understanding and preparation)

A medical weight loss program will perform an initial consult to gather this information to treat you in the most efficient way possible. Diet Demand, a nationally recognized medical weight loss company prepares customized diet and prescription plans with weight loss targets scheduled based on the information provided. Their personal coaches also provide nutrition guidance and a degree of behavioral therapy. One of the best things about these programs is how much easier dieting and calorie restriction becomes with knowledgeable support behind you every step of the way. Unlike cutting calories on one’s own, Diet Demand’s 800-1200 calorie programs are made easier with prescription appetite suppressants, emotional eating suppressants, fat burning prescriptions and more. This comprehensive program makes in more likely that you will lose weight faster, safer and more efficiently.

If you’re shopping for a medical weight loss program, Diet Demand’s telemedicine-based setup is going to be the most convenient bet. All consults, coach support and follow ups are conducted by phone and email rather than in-person visits. Additionally, all prescribed medications can be shipped directly to your home or to a nearby pharmacy. Diet Demand patients are enjoying an over 90 % weight loss and maintenance success rate.

Ready for your FREE Diet Demand consultation to assess your need for safe and quick diet results by visiting https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

DietDemand is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

