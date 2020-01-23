Amplify announces integration of goal-setting product, Huddle, into its line of curriculum products.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amplify, a publisher of next-generation curriculum and assessment programs, and Huddle, the maker of student goal-setting technology, have announced the integration of Huddle’s goal-setting product into Amplify’s portfolio of blended curriculum programs. Amplify will have exclusive access to incorporate Huddle’s technology and feature set within the school market.

“Huddle offers an exciting opportunity for Amplify to bring core curriculum programs into the classroom that help students not only engage deeply in academic content but also develop a mindset for success,” said Larry Berger, founder and chief executive officer of Amplify.

“In response to schools seeking ways to help their students develop a growth mindset, we sought to create a tool that enables more conversations between students and teachers about their goals and makes it easy to keep students motivated along the way,” commented Sean Farrell, co-founder and chief executive officer of Huddle. “We are honored to have the opportunity to broaden Huddle’s reach and excited to see it grow within the Amplify family.”

Huddle’s Co-Founder and Chief Academic Officer Kathleen Sheehy noted, “Amplify is known for creating instructional materials that are high quality and designed with students in mind. We know that the students and teachers who use Amplify’s programs are going to love Huddle’s useful and engaging tools for helping every student accomplish their goals.”

One of the unique aspects of Huddle’s technology is its ability to integrate seamlessly with existing digital products. Rather than require teachers and students to log into another site or app, Huddle can embed itself within the programs they use everyday while bringing a host of goal-setting, coaching, and motivational features that enhance their experience.

About Amplify

A pioneer in K–12 education since 2000, Amplify is leading the way in next-generation curriculum and assessment. Our captivating core and supplemental programs in ELA, math,

and science engage all students in rigorous learning and inspire them to think deeply, creatively, and for themselves. Our formative assessment products turn data into practical instructional support to help all students build a strong foundation in early reading and math. All of our programs provide teachers with powerful tools that help them understand and respond to the needs of every student. Today, Amplify serves five million students in all 50 states. For more information, visit amplify.com.

About Huddle

Founded in 2018, Huddle provides a digital solution to help students create personal and academic goals, automatically track their progress, and facilitate 1:1 meetings with teachers to check in and discuss progress.



