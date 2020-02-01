CSA Balloons Announces Save-the-Date Balloons for Business Events

With save-the-dates being all the rage, custom balloon printer CSA Balloons now offers custom save-the-date balloons for businesses.

Balloons can offer that element of fun, while providing plenty of visual space to include all the necessary elements of a save-the-date announcement” — Csaba Laviolette, President and Founder of CSA Balloons

TORONTO , ONTARIO, CANADA, February 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leave it to CSA Balloons to constantly find new, inventive ways to make use of balloons. They decided to kick off 2020 with the announcement of their save-the-date custom balloons for businesses.Save-the-date balloons are a growing trend in the wedding industry. However, they are a relatively new thing for business events.It is a known fact that business professionals have to manage hectic schedules and save very little time in their calendar for business functions. For this reason, sending-out save-the-dates allows businesses to maximize their potential number of attendees. Still, many companies want to do more; they see the benefit of using their save-the-date announcement as a way to create a buzz around their event, all the while raising a feeling of anticipation for what’s to come. That’s when save-the-date custom balloons come into play.“Balloons can offer that element of fun, while providing plenty of visual space to include all the necessary elements of a save-the-date announcement” mentions Csaba Laviolette, President and Founder of CSA Balloons.The renowned north-american custom balloon printer has printed save-the-date balloons for some time before making it an official thing. “The save-the-date campaigns that we have been part of have been very successful. We believe custom balloons are great save-the-date announcement tools... many companies and events can benefit from sending out custom balloons ahead of their invitations”, says Laviolette.CSA Balloons offers 1-side or 2-side imprints for save-the-date custom balloons. They can add a logo or a specific event image in the design, as well as the event slogan and social media information. Their expert graphic designers have created standard save-the-date layouts, developed to convey the announcement information while maximizing the use of imprintable space.Not All Save-the-Dates Are Created EqualLaviolette warns us that, although anyone can print a date on a balloon, no one can create the crisp and visually flawless imprint that CSA Balloons guarantees; and their imprint size is larger than anyone on the market. After all, if you are going to use save-the-dates to announce your upcoming event to your business community, you will want them to be perfect. CSA Balloons has proven, many times over, that they can deliver perfection.About CSA BalloonsFor more than twenty years, CSA Balloons has been a leader in custom balloon printing. With offices in Canada and the USA, they supply personalized balloons to clients throughout North-America. Their dedicated staff will help any business, association, or party planner create the perfect custom balloons for any event. Renowned for their impeccable print quality, fast delivery, and outstanding customer service, they are the top-choice balloon printers for businesses big and small.



