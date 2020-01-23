Zynga's Head of User Acquisition Joins ConsumerAcquisition.com

Consumer Acquisition Logo John Choi, Head of UA, Consumer Acquisition

John Choi tapped by Consumer Acquisition to drive world-class user acquisition strategy for gaming and mobile apps

John has extraordinarily deep experience in mobile game user acquisition driving profitable growth strategies for numerous app publishers, making him the ideal fit to lead our UA team.” — Brian Bowman, CEO of Consumer Acquisition

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ConsumerAcquisition.com today announced that John Choi has joined as Vice President of User Acquisition (UA). Choi joins the company with a wealth of experience in user acquisition from his most recent role as Head of UA at Zynga overseeing games like Words With Friends, CSR Racing, Zynga Poker, and his previous UA roles at Kabam, Glu Mobile and CAPCOM. Choi will be speaking at the annual Mobile Growth Summit in San Francisco on February 12 on how to take an app from soft launch to worldwide scale.Choi brings over 12 years of global UA experience throughout the game industry across a wide range of genres including Action, Shooter, RPG, Casino, Word, Strategy, Adventure, Kids, Puzzle, and Sports. He's worked with both original IP and licensed brands, offering ad optimization strategies that utilize auction logic and automation with social and programmatic ad partners. Consumer Acquisition has managed over $3 billion in creative and social ad spend for the largest mobile games and apps. As Facebook and Google drive towards full UA automation of media buying, Consumer Acquisition shifted to build an elite Hollywood-based creative team to deliver and optimize video ads at scale and offer high-end media buying for cross-platform campaign management through their AdRules self-service platform.Brian Bowman, CEO of Consumer Acquisition, said: “John has extraordinarily deep experience in mobile game user acquisition driving profitable growth strategies for numerous app publishers, making him the ideal fit to lead our UA team. As our managed service business continues to grow, John will play an integral role in driving our Facebook, Google and Apple UA media buying strategy for years to come.”Choi said: “Consumer Acquisition is the clear leader in Facebook and Google UA for mobile games and I’m delighted to join the team. For years, they have proven their deep expertise and innovation in high-end media buying and creative optimization to become the clear UA leader in mobile gaming. They are uniquely positioned to design creative that delivers ROAS while offering unbeatable media buying that complements internal UA teams around the world.”To learn more about Consumer Acquisition, visit www.consumeracquisition.com About Consumer AcquisitionFounded in 2013, Consumer Acquisition provides a creative studio, fully-managed user acquisition and SaaS tools for social advertisers. The company has managed over $3 billion in creative and social ad spend for the world’s largest mobile games and apps including King, Rovio, Rappi, Yelp, Lion Studios, Glu Mobile, Roblox, Playtika, Jam City, Wooga, Sun Basket and many others. For more information, visit www.consumeracquisition.com Facebookis a registered trademark of Facebook Inc.Googleis a registered trademark of Google LLC.Appleis a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.



