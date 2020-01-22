Casella Waste Systems, Inc. to Host Conference Call on Its Fourth Quarter 2019 Results; and to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- RUTLAND, Vt., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, will release its financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2019 after the market closes on Thursday, February 20, 2020.



The company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Individuals interested in participating in the call should dial (877) 838-4153 or for international participants (720) 545-0037 at least 10 minutes before start time. The Conference ID is 561 5117 for the call and the replay.

The call will also be webcast; to listen, participants should visit the company’s website at http://ir.casella.com and follow the appropriate link to the webcast. A replay of the call will be available on the company's website, or by calling (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 (Conference ID 561 5117).

The company also announced today that the company’s management will be presenting at the following upcoming conferences:

The Bank of America 2020 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. The Bank of America Conference is being held at the Conrad Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The Raymond James & Associates’ 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 7:30 AM Eastern Time. The Raymond James & Associates’ Conference is being held at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida.

A copy of the presentation for each conference will be available shortly before the Company presents and may be accessed via the Investors’ section of the company’s website at http://ir.casella.com . In addition, the Raymond James & Associates’ 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference will be webcast live via a link on the company’s website.

For further information, contact Ned Coletta, Chief Financial Officer at (802) 772-2239, or visit the company’s website at http://www.casella.com .



