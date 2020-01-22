QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Record Net Income of $15.9 Million for the Fourth Quarter and $57.4 Million for the Full Year 2019

/EIN News/ -- Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights



Net income of $15.9 million, or $0.99 per diluted share

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $15.4 million, or $0.96 per diluted share

NIM and NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) at 3.36% and 3.51%, respectively

Noninterest income of $29.8 million for the quarter and $78.8 million for the year

Completed the sale of the operations of Rockford Bank & Trust (“RB&T”) to Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

Excluding RB&T held for sale assets and liabilities: Annualized loan and lease growth was 8.9% for the quarter and 10.9% for the year Annualized deposit growth was 11.5% for the quarter and 10.3% for the year Nonperforming assets were down $0.2 million, or 1.2% from the prior quarter



MOLINE, Ill., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $15.9 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.99 for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to net income of $15.1 million and diluted EPS of $0.94 for the third quarter of 2019. The fourth quarter results included a $12.3 million gain on sale and $3.3 million of disposition costs due to the sale of RB&T. Additionally there was a $3.0 million goodwill impairment charge related to the Bates Companies as a result of the decision to exit the Rockford market. The fourth quarter results also included $1.5 million of post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs (after-tax), compared to $0.7 million of similar costs in the third quarter of 2019.

Excluding these expenses and some modest cost for early debt extinguishment, the Company reported adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $15.4 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.96 for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $15.9 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.00 for the third quarter of 2019. For the fourth quarter of 2018, net income and diluted EPS were $13.3 million and $0.84, respectively, and adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS were $14.5 million and $0.91, respectively.

For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, $ in millions (except per share data) 2019 2019 2018 Net Income $ 15.9 $ 15.1 $ 13.3 Diluted EPS $ 0.99 $ 0.94 $ 0.84 Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)(1) $ 15.4 $ 15.9 $ 14.5 Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP)(1) $ 0.96 $ 1.00 $ 0.91 (1) See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

“We are very pleased with our financial performance in 2019, highlighted by record net income and a 19% increase in adjusted earnings per share,” said Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. “Our strong results were driven by robust revenue growth, due to both record fee income and increased net interest income. Our loans and deposits both grew organically by over 10% for the year, as we continued to gain market share across our charters, capitalizing on the ongoing favorable economic environment as well as the value that our clients place on relationship-based community banking. Additionally, we successfully expanded our net interest margin over the course of the year as our initiatives in this area gained traction.”

“We also were pleased to complete the sale of RB&T, which enables us to redeploy capital in our other more profitable markets to help drive continued organic and acquisitive growth.”

Mr. Helling continued, “We finished the year building substantial momentum, delivering solid loan and lease production, successfully attracting new deposits and generating very strong fee income. Our asset quality remains excellent and our capital levels are strong. Looking to the year ahead, we remain optimistic about our ability to continue delivering exceptional financial results given our healthy loan pipeline and our high quality deposit base, which we believe will lead to improved returns and enhanced shareholder value in 2020 and beyond.”

Completion of the sale of Rockford Bank & Trust to Heartland Financial USA

On November 30, 2019 the Company completed the sale of substantially all of the assets and transfer of substantially all of the deposits and certain other liabilities of the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, RB&T to Illinois Bank & Trust (“IB&T”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dubuque, IA-based Heartland Financial USA, Inc. The purchase and assumption transaction was valued at approximately $59.1 million, representing a cash payment of approximately $46.9 million from IB&T, including the purchase price premium of $12.5 million, and the separate liquidation of net assets retained by QCRH of $12.2 million. As a result, substantially all of RB&T’s assets and liabilities were classified as held for sale as of September 30, 2019, which impacts balance sheet comparisons to prior quarters.

Annualized Loan and Lease Growth of 8.9% for the Quarter and 10.9% for the Year

During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company’s total loans and leases increased $79.9 million to a total of $3.7 billion. Continued loan and lease growth was funded by an increase in core deposits. Core deposits (excluding brokered deposits) increased $192.0 million, or 5.4% on a linked quarter basis. At quarter-end, the percentage of wholesale funds to total assets was 8.8%, which was down significantly from 11.6% in the third quarter. Additionally, at quarter-end, the percentage of gross loans and leases to total assets was 75%, which remained consistent with the third quarter when excluding assets held for sale.

“Our solid loan growth for the quarter was driven by strength in commercial and industrial and commercial real estate construction loans,” added Mr. Helling. “Production was driven by both our core commercial lending business, as well as our Specialty Finance Group. We also experienced another quarter of a more normalized level of payoffs, which were relatively consistent from the third quarter of 2019 and down significantly from the fourth quarter of 2018. Our loan and lease pipeline remains strong and our markets remain healthy, giving us confidence that we can achieve organic loan growth for the full year 2020 of between 8% and 10%.”

Net Interest Income of $39.9 million

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $39.9 million, compared to $40.7 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $39.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The slight decrease was primarily due to a decline in average interest earning assets of $80.0 million, or 1.7% on a linked quarter basis, due to the sale of RB&T. Acquisition-related net accretion totaled $0.9 million (pre-tax) for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2019 and was $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) was $40.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $41.2 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $38.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net interest income totaled $155.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $142.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

In the fourth quarter, reported net interest margin was 3.36% and, on a tax-equivalent yield basis (non-GAAP), net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.51%, with both metrics slightly decreasing by 1 basis point from the third quarter of 2019. Net interest margin, excluding acquisition-related net accretion was 3.43%, up 2 basis points from the third quarter. The increase in adjusted net interest margin during the quarter was due to a 27 basis point decline in the total cost of interest-bearing funds (due to both mix and rate), partially offset by a 24 basis point decrease in the yield on earning assets.

For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 NIM 3.36% 3.37%﻿ NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP)(1) 3.51% 3.52% Adjusted NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP)(1) 3.43% 3.41% (1) See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

“Our organic loan and lease growth during the fourth quarter was more than funded by our ongoing success in gathering core deposits,” stated Todd A. Gipple, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “We also once again expanded our adjusted net interest margin during the quarter as we experienced meaningfully lower deposit costs due to lower short-term interest rates and lower CD rates. However, the decline in deposit costs was largely offset by lower yields on our loans as well as some excess liquidity.”

Noninterest Income of $29.8 million

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $29.8 million, compared to $19.9 million for the third quarter of 2019. The fourth quarter results included a $12.3 million gain on the sale of RB&T. Excluding the gain, noninterest income totaled $17.5 million in the fourth quarter. The decline from the third quarter was primarily due to a $2.4 million decrease in swap fee income and $0.4 million decrease on gains on the sale of the government guaranteed portions of loans. Wealth management revenue was $4.0 million for the quarter, as compared to $4.1 million for the third quarter of 2019. The slight decline was primarily due to the elimination of wealth management revenue due to the sale of RB&T. Noninterest income, excluding the gain on sale of RB&T, increased 14.7% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

Noninterest income, excluding the gain on sale of RB&T, totaled $66.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $41.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of 60%.

“Our noninterest income was again driven by another strong quarter of swap fee income. Swap fee income and gains on the sale of government guaranteed loans totaled $29.0 million for the full year 2019, well in excess of our initial full-year target of $8 million to $12 million,” added Mr. Gipple.

Noninterest Expenses of $46.3 million

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $46.3 million, compared to $39.9 million and $36.4 million for the third quarter of 2019 and fourth quarter of 2018, respectively. The linked quarter increase was due to a number of factors, including $3.3 million of disposition costs and a $3.0 million goodwill impairment charge, both related to the decision to exit the Rockford market. In addition post-acquisition transition and integration costs increased by $1.0 million due to the completion of the core conversion of Springfield First Community Bank.

Asset Quality Remains Solid

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $13.1 million, a decrease of $0.2 million from the third quarter of 2019. The relatively stable NPAs resulted in the ratio of NPAs to total assets remaining consistent at 0.27% on December 31, 2019 compared to September 30, 2019 and down from 0.56% at December 31, 2018.

The Company’s provision for loan and lease losses totaled $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, down from $2.0 million in the prior quarter and $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The linked quarter decrease in the provision for loan and lease losses was primarily due to continued strength in overall portfolio quality and $488 thousand of provision taken in the third quarter related to an RB&T nonperforming loan held for sale. As of December 31, 2019, the Company’s allowance to total loans and leases was 0.98%, which was down from 1.00% at September 30, 2019 and down from 1.07% at December 31, 2018.

In accordance with generally accepted accounting principles for acquisition accounting, the loans acquired through past acquisitions were recorded at market value; therefore, there was no allowance associated with the acquired loans at the acquisition date. Management continues to evaluate the allowance needed on the acquired loans factoring in the net remaining discount ($7.0 million at December 31, 2019).

Strong Capital Levels

As of December 31, 2019, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 13.48%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.29%, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 9.25%. By comparison, these respective ratios were 12.22%, 9.12% and 8.20% as of September 30, 2019.

Continued Focus on Seven Key Initiatives

The Company continues to focus on the following long-term initiatives in an effort to improve profitability and drive increased shareholder value:

Strong organic loan and lease growth in order to maintain loans and leases to total assets ratio in the range of 73% - 78%

Grow core deposits to maintain reliance on wholesale funding at less than 15% of assets

Generate gains on sale of government guaranteed loans, and fee income on interest rate swaps, as a significant and consistent component of core revenue

Grow wealth management net income by 10% annually

Carefully manage noninterest expense growth

Maintain asset quality metrics at better than peer levels

Participate as an acquirer in the consolidation taking place in our industry to further boost return on average assets, improve efficiency ratio, and increase EPS

Conference Call Details

About Us

QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Springfield communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, and Springfield First Community Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. Quad City Bank & Trust Company engages in commercial leasing through its wholly owned subsidiary, m2 Lease Funds, LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and also provides correspondent banking services. The Company has 25 locations in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin and Missouri. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had approximately $4.9 billion in assets, $3.7 billion in loans and $3.9 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com .

QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) Held for Sale Held for Sale As of As of As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2019 (dollars in thousands) CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET Cash and due from banks $ 76,254 $ 91,671 $ 87,919 $ 76,527 $ 85,523 $ - $ 11,031 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits 157,691 197,263 205,497 216,032 159,596 - 2,415 Securities 611,341 555,409 643,803 655,749 662,969 - 66,009 Net loans/leases 3,654,204 3,574,154 3,869,415 3,758,268 3,692,907 - 362,011 Intangibles 14,969 15,529 16,089 16,918 17,450 - - Goodwill 74,748 77,748 77,748 77,872 77,832 - - Other assets 307,877 315,061 294,381 265,296 253,433 11,966 24,081 Assets held for sale 11,966 465,547 - - - - - Total assets $ 4,909,050 $ 5,292,382 $ 5,194,852 $ 5,066,662 $ 4,949,710 $ 11,966 $ 465,547 Total deposits $ 3,911,051 $ 3,802,241 $ 4,322,510 $ 4,194,220 $ 3,977,031 $ - $ 451,546 Total borrowings 278,955 320,457 230,953 282,994 404,968 - 16,157 Other liabilities 178,690 179,411 137,089 101,041 94,573 5,003 2,827 Liabilities held for sale 5,003 470,530 - - - - - Total stockholders' equity 535,351 519,743 504,300 488,407 473,138 - - Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,909,050 $ 5,292,382 $ 5,194,852 $ 5,066,662 $ 4,949,710 $ 5,003 $ 470,530 ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO Loan/lease mix: Commercial and industrial loans $ 1,507,825 $ 1,469,978 $ 1,548,657 $ 1,479,247 $ 1,429,410 Commercial real estate loans 1,736,396 1,687,922 1,837,473 1,790,845 1,766,111 Direct financing leases 87,869 92,307 101,180 108,543 117,969 Residential real estate loans 239,904 245,667 293,479 288,502 290,759 Installment and other consumer loans 109,352 106,540 120,947 123,087 119,381 Deferred loan/lease origination costs, net of fees 8,859 7,856 8,783 9,208 9,124 Total loans/leases $ 3,690,205 $ 3,610,270 $ 3,910,519 $ 3,799,432 $ 3,732,754 Less allowance for estimated losses on loans/leases 36,001 36,116 41,104 41,164 39,847 Net loans/leases $ 3,654,204 $ 3,574,154 $ 3,869,415 $ 3,758,268 $ 3,692,907 ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO Securities mix: U.S. government sponsored agency securities $ 20,078 $ 21,268 $ 35,762 $ 35,843 $ 36,411 Municipal securities 447,853 391,329 440,853 450,376 459,409 Residential mortgage-backed and related securities 120,587 123,880 159,228 161,692 159,249 Other securities 22,823 18,932 7,960 7,838 7,900 Total securities $ 611,341 $ 555,409 $ 643,803 $ 655,749 $ 662,969 ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS Deposit mix: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 777,224 $ 782,232 $ 795,951 $ 821,599 $ 791,101 Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,444,925 2,245,557 2,505,956 2,334,474 2,204,206 Time deposits 533,920 536,352 733,135 719,286 704,903 Brokered deposits 154,982 238,100 287,468 318,861 276,821 Total deposits $ 3,911,051 $ 3,802,241 $ 4,322,510 $ 4,194,220 $ 3,977,031 ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS Borrowings mix: Term FHLB advances $ 50,000 $ 60,000 $ 46,433 $ 66,380 $ 76,327 Overnight FHLB advances (1) 109,300 135,800 59,300 59,800 190,165 Wholesale structured repurchase agreements - - - 35,000 35,000 Customer repurchase agreements 2,193 2,421 2,181 3,056 2,084 Federal funds purchased 11,230 16,105 17,010 12,830 26,690 Subordinated notes 68,394 68,334 68,274 68,215 4,782 Junior subordinated debentures 37,838 37,797 37,755 37,713 37,670 Other borrowings - - - - 32,250 Total borrowings $ 278,955 $ 320,457 $ 230,953 $ 282,994 $ 404,968 (1) At the most recent quarter-end, the weighted-average rate of these overnight borrowings was 1.73%.





QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 52,977 $ 56,817 $ 54,181 $ 52,102 $ 52,703 Interest expense 13,058 16,098 16,168 15,194 13,110 Net interest income 39,919 40,719 38,013 36,908 39,593 Provision for loan/lease losses 979 2,012 1,941 2,134 1,611 Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses $ 38,940 $ 38,707 $ 36,072 $ 34,774 $ 37,982 Trust department fees $ 2,365 $ 2,340 $ 2,361 $ 2,493 $ 2,216 Investment advisory and management fees 1,589 1,782 1,888 1,736 1,657 Deposit service fees 1,787 1,813 1,658 1,554 1,623 Gain on sales of residential real estate loans 823 890 489 369 361 Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans 159 519 39 31 - Swap fee income 7,409 9,797 7,891 3,198 7,069 Securities gains (losses), net 26 (3 ) (52 ) - - Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 533 489 412 540 341 Debit card fees 766 886 914 792 807 Correspondent banking fees 194 189 172 216 179 Gain on sale of assets and liabilities of subsidiary 12,286 - - - - Other 1,868 1,204 1,293 1,064 1,026 Total noninterest income $ 29,805 $ 19,906 $ 17,065 $ 11,993 $ 15,279 Salaries and employee benefits $ 24,220 $ 24,215 $ 22,749 $ 20,879 $ 19,779 Occupancy and equipment expense 4,019 3,860 3,533 3,694 3,367 Professional and data processing fees 3,570 4,030 3,031 2,750 3,577 Acquisition costs - - - - (4 ) Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs 1,855 884 708 134 1,427 Disposition costs 3,325 - - - - FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees 523 542 926 964 1,065 Loan/lease expense 349 221 312 214 624 Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate 232 2,078 1,182 298 2,477 Advertising and marketing 1,670 1,056 1,037 785 1,122 Bank service charges 516 502 508 483 469 Losses on debt extinguishment, net 288 148 - - - Correspondent banking expense 216 209 206 204 207 Intangibles amortization 560 560 615 532 540 Goodwill impairment 3,000 - - - - Other 1,951 1,640 1,753 1,498 1,760 Total noninterest expense $ 46,294 $ 39,945 $ 36,560 $ 32,435 $ 36,410 Net income before income taxes $ 22,451 $ 18,668 $ 16,577 $ 14,332 $ 16,851 Federal and state income tax expense 6,560 3,573 3,073 1,414 3,535 Net income $ 15,891 $ 15,095 $ 13,504 $ 12,918 $ 13,316 Basic EPS $ 1.01 $ 0.96 $ 0.86 $ 0.82 $ 0.85 Diluted EPS $ 0.99 $ 0.94 $ 0.85 $ 0.81 $ 0.84 Weighted average common shares outstanding 15,772,703 15,739,430 15,714,588 15,693,345 15,641,401 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 16,033,043 15,976,742 15,938,377 15,922,940 15,898,591





QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 216,076 $ 182,879 Interest expense 60,517 40,484 Net interest income 155,559 142,395 Provision for loan/lease losses 7,066 12,658 Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses $ 148,493 $ 129,737 Trust department fees $ 9,559 $ 8,707 Investment advisory and management fees 6,995 4,726 Deposit service fees 6,812 6,420 Gain on sales of residential real estate loans 2,571 901 Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans 748 405 Swap fee income 28,295 10,787 Securities losses, net (30 ) - Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 1,973 1,632 Debit card fees 3,357 3,263 Correspondent banking fees 773 852 Gain on sale of assets and liabilities of subsidiary 12,286 - Other 5,429 3,848 Total noninterest income $ 78,768 $ 41,541 Salaries and employee benefits $ 92,063 $ 68,994 Occupancy and equipment expense 15,106 12,884 Professional and data processing fees 13,381 11,452 Acquisition costs - 1,795 Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs 3,582 2,086 Disposition costs 3,325 - FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees 2,955 3,594 Loan/lease expense 1,097 1,544 Net cost of and gains/losses on operations of other real estate 3,789 2,489 Advertising and marketing 4,548 3,552 Bank service charges 2,009 1,838 Losses on debt extinguishment 436 - Correspondent banking expense 836 821 Intangibles amortization 2,266 1,692 Goodwill impairment 3,000 - Other 6,841 6,402 Total noninterest expense $ 155,234 $ 119,143 Net income before income taxes $ 72,027 $ 52,135 Federal and state income tax expense 14,619 9,015 Net income $ 57,408 $ 43,120 Basic EPS $ 3.65 $ 2.92 Diluted EPS $ 3.60 $ 2.86 Weighted average common shares outstanding 15,730,016 14,768,687 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 15,967,775 15,064,730





QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) COMMON SHARE DATA Common shares outstanding 15,828,098 15,790,462 15,772,939 15,755,442 15,718,208 Book value per common share (1) $ 33.82 $ 32.91 $ 31.97 $ 31.00 $ 30.10 Tangible book value per common share (2) $ 28.15 $ 27.01 $ 26.02 $ 24.98 $ 24.04 Closing stock price $ 43.86 $ 37.98 $ 34.87 $ 33.92 $ 32.09 Market capitalization $ 694,220 $ 599,722 $ 550,002 $ 534,425 $ 504,397 Market price / book value 129.69 % 115.40 % 109.06 % 109.42 % 106.61 % Market price / tangible book value 155.76 % 140.61 % 134.00 % 135.77 % 133.49 % Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3) $ 3.65 $ 3.49 $ 3.10 $ 2.99 $ 2.92 Price earnings ratio LTM (3) 12.02 x 10.88 x 11.25 x 11.34 x 10.98 x TCE / TA (4) 9.25 % 8.20 % 8.05 % 7.92 % 7.78 % CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Beginning balance $ 519,743 $ 504,300 $ 488,407 $ 473,138 $ 457,387 Net income 15,891 15,095 13,504 12,918 13,316 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (684 ) 543 2,243 2,343 1,943 Common stock cash dividends declared (947 ) (944 ) (942 ) (942 ) (939 ) Proceeds from issuance of 9,400 shares of common stock as a result of the performance based targets met for Bates Companies 400 - - - - Proceeds from issuance of 23,501 shares of common stock, net of costs, as a result of the acquisition of Bates Companies - - - - 1,000 Other (5) 948 749 1,088 950 431 Ending balance $ 535,351 $ 519,743 $ 504,300 $ 488,407 $ 473,138 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6): Total risk-based capital ratio 13.48 % 12.22 % 12.04 % 12.26 % 10.69 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.17 % 9.94 % 9.76 % 9.87 % 9.77 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 9.53 % 9.02 % 8.96 % 8.90 % 8.87 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 10.29 % 9.12 % 8.93 % 9.02 % 8.89 % KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS Return on average assets (annualized) 1.23 % 1.16 % 1.06 % 1.04 % 1.10 % 1.12 % 0.98 % Return on average total equity (annualized) 11.93 % 11.70 % 10.84 % 10.71 % 11.42 % 11.31 % 10.62 % Net interest margin 3.36 % 3.37 % 3.25 % 3.25 % 3.48 % 3.31 % 3.46 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7) 3.51 % 3.52 % 3.40 % 3.40 % 3.63 % 3.45 % 3.62 % Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8) 66.40 % 65.89 % 66.38 % 66.33 % 66.35 % 66.25 % 64.77 % Gross loans and leases / total assets (10) 75.36 % 74.80 % 75.28 % 74.99 % 75.41 % 75.36 % 75.41 % Gross loans and leases / total deposits (10) 94.35 % 94.95 % 90.47 % 90.59 % 93.86 % 94.35 % 93.86 % Effective tax rate 29.22 % 19.14 % 18.54 % 9.87 % 20.98 % 20.30 % 17.29 % Full-time equivalent employees (9) 697 766 773 771 755 697 755 AVERAGE BALANCES Assets $ 5,147,754 $ 5,217,763 $ 5,077,900 $ 4,968,502 $ 4,842,232 $ 5,102,980 $ 4,392,121 Loans/leases 3,868,435 3,962,464 3,839,674 3,759,615 3,699,885 3,857,547 3,352,357 Deposits 3,362,180 4,302,995 4,271,391 4,110,868 3,986,236 3,261,462 3,602,221 Total stockholders' equity 532,756 516,195 498,263 482,423 466,271 507,409 405,973 (1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (2) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets. (3) LTM : Last twelve months. (4) TCE / TCA : tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations. (5) Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation. (6) Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release. (7) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (8) See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (9) Decrease due to sale of subsidiary Rockford Bank & Trust. (10) Excludes assets held for sale as of September 30, 2019 and Deccember 31, 2019.





QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN (4) For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Average

Yield or Cost Average

Balance Interest

Earned or Paid Average

Yield or Cost Average

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Average

Yield or Cost (dollars in thousands) Fed funds sold $ 2,933 $ 12 1.62 % $ 7,234 $ 42 2.30 % $ 20,426 $ 115 2.23 % Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions 208,040 868 1.66 % 172,386 951 2.19 % 98,875 517 2.07 % Securities (1) 610,676 5,913 3.84 % 626,471 6,080 3.85 % 671,613 6,231 3.68 % Restricted investment securities 21,226 283 5.29 % 22,719 293 5.12 % 22,478 318 5.61 % Loans (1) 3,868,435 47,684 4.89 % 3,962,464 51,214 5.13 % 3,699,885 47,273 5.07 % Total earning assets (1) $ 4,711,310 $ 54,760 4.61 % $ 4,791,274 $ 58,580 4.85 % $ 4,513,277 $ 54,454 4.79 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,520,696 $ 6,547 1.03 % $ 2,505,383 $ 7,907 1.25 % $ 2,211,148 $ 6,110 1.10 % Time deposits 865,392 4,631 2.12 % 975,736 5,486 2.23 % 956,754 4,433 1.84 % Short-term borrowings 19,491 87 1.77 % 17,333 98 2.24 % 20,129 107 2.11 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 87,527 210 0.95 % 123,107 1,023 3.30 % 190,232 1,131 2.36 % Other borrowings - - 0.00 % - - 0.00 % 72,264 804 4.41 % Subordinated debentures 68,356 1,004 5.83 % 68,299 1,003 5.83 % - - 0.00 % Junior subordinated debentures 37,813 579 6.07 % 37,774 581 6.10 % 37,644 525 5.53 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,599,275 $ 13,058 1.44 % $ 3,727,632 $ 16,098 1.71 % $ 3,488,171 $ 13,110 1.49 % Net interest income / spread (1) $ 41,702 3.17 % $ 42,482 3.14 % $ 41,344 3.30 % Net interest margin (2) 3.36 % 3.37 % 3.48 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.51 % 3.52 % 3.63 % Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.43 % 3.41 % 3.40 % For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Average

Yield or Cost Average

Balance Interest

Earned or Paid Average

Yield or Cost (dollars in thousands) Fed funds sold $ 8,898 $ 204 2.29 % $ 20,472 $ 338 1.65 % Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions 179,635 3,910 2.18 % 66,275 1,267 1.91 % Securities (1) 635,650 24,150 3.80 % 659,017 23,621 3.58 % Restricted investment securities 21,559 1,174 5.45 % 22,023 1,093 4.96 % Loans (1) 3,857,547 193,365 5.01 % 3,352,357 163,197 4.87 % Total earning assets (1) $ 4,703,289 $ 222,803 4.74 % $ 4,120,144 $ 189,516 4.60 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,443,989 $ 29,898 1.22 % $ 2,043,314 $ 18,651 0.91 % Time deposits 966,745 20,977 2.17 % 766,020 12,024 1.57 % Short-term borrowings 16,837 363 2.16 % 19,458 293 1.51 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 108,536 2,895 2.67 % 202,715 4,768 2.35 % Other borrowings 13,563 512 3.77 % 69,623 2,749 3.95 % Subordinated debentures 60,883 3,564 5.85 % - - 0.00 % Junior subordinated debentures 37,751 2,308 6.11 % 37,578 1,999 5.32 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,648,304 $ 60,517 1.66 % $ 3,138,708 $ 40,484 1.29 % Net interest income / spread (1) $ 162,286 3.08 % $ 149,032 3.31 % Net interest margin (2) 3.31 % 3.46 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.45 % 3.62 % Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.36 % 3.48 % (1) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (2) See "Select Financial Data - Subsidiaries" for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented. (3) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (4) Interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities classified as held for sale as of September 30, 2019 are included in the calculations above.





QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN/LEASE LOSSES Beginning balance $ 36,116 $ 41,104 $ 41,164 $ 39,847 $ 43,077 Reclassification of allowance related to held for sale loans - (6,122 ) - - - Provision charged to expense (2) 979 1,584 1,941 2,134 1,611 Loans/leases charged off (1,182 ) (741 ) (2,152 ) (1,059 ) (4,967 ) Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off 88 291 151 242 126 Ending balance $ 36,001 $ 36,116 $ 41,104 $ 41,164 $ 39,847 NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual loans/leases $ 7,902 $ 8,231 $ 13,148 $ 13,406 $ 14,260 Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more 33 - 58 61 632 Troubled debt restructures - accruing 979 763 1,313 3,794 3,659 Total nonperforming loans/leases 8,914 8,994 14,519 17,261 18,551 Other real estate owned 4,129 4,248 8,637 9,110 9,378 Other repossessed assets 41 - - - 8 Total nonperforming assets $ 13,084 $ 13,242 $ 23,156 $ 26,371 $ 27,937 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming assets / total assets (3) 0.27 % 0.27 % 0.45 % 0.52 % 0.56 % Allowance / total loans/leases (1) 0.98 % 1.00 % 1.05 % 1.08 % 1.07 % Allowance / nonperforming loans/leases (1) 403.87 % 401.56 % 283.10 % 238.48 % 214.79 % Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.05 % 0.02 % 0.13 % (1) Upon acquisition and per GAAP, acquired loans are recorded at market value which eliminates the allowance and impacts these ratios. (2) Excludes provision related to loans included in assets held for sale of $428 thousand for the quarter ending September 30, 2019. (3) Excludes assets held for sale as of September 30, 2019.







QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 (dollars in thousands) TOTAL ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 1,682,477 $ 1,642,950 $ 1,623,369 m2 Lease Funds, LLC 239,794 232,432 231,662 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,572,324 1,592,896 1,379,222 Community State Bank - Ankeny 853,834 801,596 785,364 Springfield First Community Bank 748,753 693,897 632,849 TOTAL DEPOSITS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 1,458,587 $ 1,371,721 $ 1,308,085 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,248,598 1,271,828 1,167,552 Community State Bank - Ankeny 735,089 695,980 627,127 Springfield First Community Bank 531,498 484,225 449,983 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 1,329,667 $ 1,290,195 $ 1,233,117 m2 Lease Funds, LLC 236,735 230,061 228,646 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,174,963 1,148,952 1,037,469 Community State Bank - Ankeny 639,270 594,227 582,453 Springfield First Community Bank 546,306 526,466 475,801 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 91 % 94 % 94 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 94 % 90 % 89 % Community State Bank - Ankeny 87 % 85 % 93 % Springfield First Community Bank 103 % 109 % 106 % TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 79 % 79 % 76 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 75 % 72 % 75 % Community State Bank - Ankeny 75 % 74 % 74 % Springfield First Community Bank 73 % 76 % 75 % ALLOWANCE AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 1.03 % 1.07 % 1.09 % m2 Lease Funds, LLC 1.51 % 1.39 % 1.49 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust (2) 1.14 % 1.17 % 1.19 % Community State Bank - Ankeny (2) 1.04 % 1.13 % 1.05 % Springfield First Community Bank (2) 0.41 % 0.42 % 0.21 % RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 1.44 % 1.33 % 1.22 % 1.30 % 1.31 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1.82 % 2.04 % 1.78 % 1.84 % 1.54 % Community State Bank - Ankeny 1.38 % 1.71 % 0.94 % 1.34 % 1.18 % Springfield First Community Bank 1.44 % 1.32 % 1.74 % 1.32 % 1.64 % NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (3) Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 3.55 % 3.49 % 3.20 % 3.39 % 3.38 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust (5) 3.49 % 3.41 % 3.60 % 3.43 % 3.59 % Community State Bank - Ankeny (4) 4.35 % 4.83 % 4.73 % 4.33 % 4.48 % Springfield First Community Bank (6) 3.95 % 3.64 % 4.68 % 3.93 % 4.55 % ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION/ACCRETION INCLUDED IN NET INTEREST MARGIN, NET Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust $ 103 $ 229 $ 740 $ 547 $ 1,350 Community State Bank - Ankeny 94 649 415 877 1,746 Springfield First Community Bank 775 432 1,498 3,088 2,614 QCR Holdings, Inc. (7) (41 ) (42 ) (44 ) (168 ) (183 ) (1 ) Quad City Bank and Trust figures include m2 Lease Funds, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Lease Funds, LLC is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements. (2 ) Upon acquisition and per GAAP, acquired loans are recorded at market value, which eliminates the allowance and impacts this ratio. (3 ) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (4 ) Community State Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin would have been 4.27% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, 4.46% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and 4.00% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. (5 ) Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin would have been 3.46% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, 3.34% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and 3.36% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. (6 ) Springfield First Community Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin would have been 3.47% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, 3.16% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and 3.52% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. (7 ) Relates to the trust preferred securities acquired as part of the Guaranty Bank acquisition in 2017 and the Community National Bank acquisition in 2013.





QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1) Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 535,351 $ 519,743 $ 504,300 $ 488,407 $ 473,138 Less: Intangible assets 89,717 93,277 93,837 94,790 95,282 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 445,634 $ 426,466 $ 410,463 $ 393,617 $ 377,856 Total assets (GAAP) $ 4,909,050 $ 5,292,382 $ 5,194,852 $ 5,066,662 $ 4,949,710 Less: Intangible assets 89,717 93,277 93,837 94,790 95,282 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 4,819,333 $ 5,199,105 $ 5,101,015 $ 4,971,872 $ 4,854,428 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 9.25 % 8.20 % 8.05 % 7.92 % 7.78 % For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, ADJUSTED NET INCOME (2) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (GAAP) $ 15,891 $ 15,095 $ 13,504 $ 12,918 $ 13,316 $ 57,408 $ 43,120 Less nonrecurring items (post-tax) (3): Income: Securities gains(losses), net 21 $ (2 ) $ (41 ) $ - $ - $ (22 ) $ - Gain on sale of assets and liabilities of subsidiary 8,539 - - - - 8,539 - Total nonrecurring income (non-GAAP) $ 8,559 $ (2 ) $ (41 ) $ - $ - $ 8,516 $ - Expense: Losses on debt extinguishment, net $ 228 $ 117 $ - $ - $ - $ 345 $ - Goodwill impairment 3,000 - - - - 3,000 - Disposition costs 2,627 - - - - 2,627 $ - Acquisition costs (4) - - - - 29 - 1,645 Tax expense on expected liquidation of RB&T BOLI 790 - - - - 790 - Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs 1,465 698 559 106 1,127 2,828 1,647 Total nonrecurring expense (non-GAAP) $ 8,110 $ 815 $ 559 $ 106 $ 1,156 $ 9,590 $ 3,292 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (2) $ 15,441 $ 15,912 $ 14,104 $ 13,024 $ 14,472 $ 58,481 $ 46,412 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (2) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above) $ 15,441 $ 15,912 $ 14,104 $ 13,024 $ 14,472 $ 58,481 $ 46,412 Weighted average common shares outstanding 15,772,703 15,739,430 15,714,588 15,693,345 15,641,401 15,730,016 14,768,687 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 16,033,043 15,976,742 15,938,377 15,922,940 15,898,591 15,967,775 15,064,730 Adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP): Basic $ 0.98 $ 1.01 $ 0.90 $ 0.83 $ 0.93 $ 3.72 $ 3.14 Diluted $ 0.96 $ 1.00 $ 0.88 $ 0.82 $ 0.91 $ 3.66 $ 3.08 ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS (2) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above) $ 15,441 $ 15,912 $ 14,104 $ 13,024 $ 14,472 $ 58,481 $ 46,412 Average Assets $ 5,147,754 $ 5,217,763 $ 5,077,900 $ 4,968,502 $ 4,842,232 $ 5,102,980 $ 4,392,121 Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) 1.20 % 1.22 % 1.11 % 1.05 % 1.20 % 1.15 % 1.06 % NET INTEREST MARGIN (TEY) (6) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 39,919 $ 40,719 $ 38,013 $ 36,908 $ - $ 39,593 $ 155,559 $ 142,395 Plus: Tax equivalent adjustment (5) 1,783 1,763 1,808 1,794 - 1,751 6,727 6,637 Net interest income - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) $ 41,702 $ 42,482 $ 39,821 $ 38,702 $ 41,344 $ 162,286 $ 149,032 Less: Acquisition accounting net accretion 931 1,268 1,076 1,069 2,609 4,344 5,527 Adjusted net interest income $ 40,771 $ 41,214 $ 38,745 $ 37,633 $ 38,735 $ 157,942 $ 143,505 Average earning assets $ 4,711,310 $ 4,791,274 $ 4,698,021 $ 4,612,553 $ 4,513,277 $ 4,703,289 $ 4,120,144 Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.36 % 3.37 % 3.25 % 3.25 % 3.48 % 3.31 % 3.46 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) 3.51 % 3.52 % 3.40 % 3.40 % 3.63 % 3.45 % 3.62 % Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) 3.43 % 3.41 % 3.31 % 3.31 % 3.40 % 3.36 % 3.48 % EFFICIENCY RATIO (7) Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 46,294 $ 39,945 $ 36,560 $ 32,435 $ 36,410 $ 155,234 $ 119,143 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 39,919 $ 40,719 $ 38,013 $ 36,908 $ 39,593 $ 155,559 $ 142,395 Noninterest income (GAAP) 29,805 19,906 17,065 11,993 15,279 78,768 41,541 Total income $ 69,724 $ 60,625 $ 55,078 $ 48,901 $ 54,872 $ 234,327 $ 183,936 Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense/total income) (Non-GAAP) 66.40 % 65.89 % 66.38 % 66.33 % 66.35 % 66.25 % 64.77 % (1) This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders' equity and total assets, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. (2) Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income attributable to QCR Holdings, Inc. common stockholders, Adjusted earnings per common share and Adjusted return on average assets are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's management believes that these measurements are important to investors as they exclude non-recurring income and expense items, therefore, they provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. (3) Nonrecurring items (post-tax) are calculated using an estimated effective tax rate of 21% with the exception of goodwill impairment which is not deductible for tax and gain on sale of subsidiary which has an estimated effective tax rate of 30.5%. (4) Acquisition costs were analyzed individually for deductibility. Presented amounts are tax-effected accordingly. (5) Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21%. (6) Net interest margin (TEY) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management utilizes this measurement to take into account the tax benefit associated with certain loans and securities. It is also standard industry practice to measure net interest margin using tax-equivalent measures. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to net interest income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. In addition, the Company calculates net interest margin without the impact of acquisition accounting net accretion as this can fluctuate and it's difficult to provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods. (7) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. The Company's management utilizes this ratio to compare to industry peers. The ratio is used to calculate overhead as a percentage of revenue. In compliance with the applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to noninterest expense, net interest income and noninterest income, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.



