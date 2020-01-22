There were 701 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,998 in the last 365 days.

QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Record Net Income of $15.9 Million for the Fourth Quarter and $57.4 Million for the Full Year 2019

  • Net income of $15.9 million, or $0.99 per diluted share
  • Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $15.4 million, or $0.96 per diluted share
  • NIM and NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) at 3.36% and 3.51%, respectively
  • Noninterest income of $29.8 million for the quarter and $78.8 million for the year
  • Completed the sale of the operations of Rockford Bank & Trust (“RB&T”) to Heartland Financial USA, Inc.
  • Excluding RB&T held for sale assets and liabilities:
    • Annualized loan and lease growth was 8.9% for the quarter and 10.9% for the year
    • Annualized deposit growth was 11.5% for the quarter and 10.3% for the year
    • Nonperforming assets were down $0.2 million, or 1.2% from the prior quarter

MOLINE, Ill., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $15.9 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.99 for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to net income of $15.1 million and diluted EPS of $0.94 for the third quarter of 2019. The fourth quarter results included a $12.3 million gain on sale and $3.3 million of disposition costs due to the sale of RB&T. Additionally there was a $3.0 million goodwill impairment charge related to the Bates Companies as a result of the decision to exit the Rockford market. The fourth quarter results also included $1.5 million of post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs (after-tax), compared to $0.7 million of similar costs in the third quarter of 2019.

Excluding these expenses and some modest cost for early debt extinguishment, the Company reported adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $15.4 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.96 for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $15.9 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.00 for the third quarter of 2019. For the fourth quarter of 2018, net income and diluted EPS were $13.3 million and $0.84, respectively, and adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS were $14.5 million and $0.91, respectively.

  For the Quarter Ended  
  December 31, September 30, December 31,  
$ in millions (except per share data)  2019  2019  2018  
Net Income $   15.9 $   15.1 $   13.3  
Diluted EPS $   0.99 $   0.94 $   0.84  
Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)(1) $   15.4 $   15.9 $   14.5  
Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP)(1) $   0.96 $   1.00 $   0.91    
(1) See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.          

“We are very pleased with our financial performance in 2019, highlighted by record net income and a 19% increase in adjusted earnings per share,” said Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. “Our strong results were driven by robust revenue growth, due to both record fee income and increased net interest income. Our loans and deposits both grew organically by over 10% for the year, as we continued to gain market share across our charters, capitalizing on the ongoing favorable economic environment as well as the value that our clients place on relationship-based community banking. Additionally, we successfully expanded our net interest margin over the course of the year as our initiatives in this area gained traction.”

“We also were pleased to complete the sale of RB&T, which enables us to redeploy capital in our other more profitable markets to help drive continued organic and acquisitive growth.”

Mr. Helling continued, “We finished the year building substantial momentum, delivering solid loan and lease production, successfully attracting new deposits and generating very strong fee income. Our asset quality remains excellent and our capital levels are strong. Looking to the year ahead, we remain optimistic about our ability to continue delivering exceptional financial results given our healthy loan pipeline and our high quality deposit base, which we believe will lead to improved returns and enhanced shareholder value in 2020 and beyond.”

Completion of the sale of Rockford Bank & Trust to Heartland Financial USA

On November 30, 2019 the Company completed the sale of substantially all of the assets and transfer of substantially all of the deposits and certain other liabilities of the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, RB&T to Illinois Bank & Trust (“IB&T”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dubuque, IA-based Heartland Financial USA, Inc. The purchase and assumption transaction was valued at approximately $59.1 million, representing a cash payment of approximately $46.9 million from IB&T, including the purchase price premium of $12.5 million, and the separate liquidation of net assets retained by QCRH of $12.2 million.  As a result, substantially all of RB&T’s assets and liabilities were classified as held for sale as of September 30, 2019, which impacts balance sheet comparisons to prior quarters. 

Annualized Loan and Lease Growth of 8.9% for the Quarter and 10.9% for the Year

During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company’s total loans and leases increased $79.9 million to a total of $3.7 billion. Continued loan and lease growth was funded by an increase in core deposits. Core deposits (excluding brokered deposits) increased $192.0 million, or 5.4% on a linked quarter basis. At quarter-end, the percentage of wholesale funds to total assets was 8.8%, which was down significantly from 11.6% in the third quarter. Additionally, at quarter-end, the percentage of gross loans and leases to total assets was 75%, which remained consistent with the third quarter when excluding assets held for sale.  

“Our solid loan growth for the quarter was driven by strength in commercial and industrial and commercial real estate construction loans,” added Mr. Helling. “Production was driven by both our core commercial lending business, as well as our Specialty Finance Group. We also experienced another quarter of a more normalized level of payoffs, which were relatively consistent from the third quarter of 2019 and down significantly from the fourth quarter of 2018. Our loan and lease pipeline remains strong and our markets remain healthy, giving us confidence that we can achieve organic loan growth for the full year 2020 of between 8% and 10%.” 

Net Interest Income of $39.9 million

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $39.9 million, compared to $40.7 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $39.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The slight decrease was primarily due to a decline in average interest earning assets of $80.0 million, or 1.7% on a linked quarter basis, due to the sale of RB&T. Acquisition-related net accretion totaled $0.9 million (pre-tax) for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2019 and was $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) was $40.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $41.2 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $38.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net interest income totaled $155.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $142.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

In the fourth quarter, reported net interest margin was 3.36% and, on a tax-equivalent yield basis (non-GAAP), net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.51%, with both metrics slightly decreasing by 1 basis point from the third quarter of 2019. Net interest margin, excluding acquisition-related net accretion was 3.43%, up 2 basis points from the third quarter. The increase in adjusted net interest margin during the quarter was due to a 27 basis point decline in the total cost of interest-bearing funds (due to both mix and rate), partially offset by a 24 basis point decrease in the yield on earning assets.

  For the Quarter Ended
  December 31, September 30,
  2019 2019
NIM 3.36% 3.37%﻿
NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP)(1) 3.51% 3.52%
Adjusted NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP)(1) 3.43% 3.41%
(1)  See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.    

“Our organic loan and lease growth during the fourth quarter was more than funded by our ongoing success in gathering core deposits,” stated Todd A. Gipple, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “We also once again expanded our adjusted net interest margin during the quarter as we experienced meaningfully lower deposit costs due to lower short-term interest rates and lower CD rates. However, the decline in deposit costs was largely offset by lower yields on our loans as well as some excess liquidity.”

Noninterest Income of $29.8 million

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $29.8 million, compared to $19.9 million for the third quarter of 2019. The fourth quarter results included a $12.3 million gain on the sale of RB&T. Excluding the gain, noninterest income totaled $17.5 million in the fourth quarter. The decline from the third quarter was primarily due to a $2.4 million decrease in swap fee income and $0.4 million decrease on gains on the sale of the government guaranteed portions of loans. Wealth management revenue was $4.0 million for the quarter, as compared to $4.1 million for the third quarter of 2019. The slight decline was primarily due to the elimination of wealth management revenue due to the sale of RB&T. Noninterest income, excluding the gain on sale of RB&T, increased 14.7% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

Noninterest income, excluding the gain on sale of RB&T, totaled $66.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $41.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of 60%.

“Our noninterest income was again driven by another strong quarter of swap fee income. Swap fee income and gains on the sale of government guaranteed loans totaled $29.0 million for the full year 2019, well in excess of our initial full-year target of $8 million to $12 million,” added Mr. Gipple.

Noninterest Expenses of $46.3 million

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $46.3 million, compared to $39.9 million and $36.4 million for the third quarter of 2019 and fourth quarter of 2018, respectively. The linked quarter increase was due to a number of factors, including $3.3 million of disposition costs and a $3.0 million goodwill impairment charge, both related to the decision to exit the Rockford market. In addition post-acquisition transition and integration costs increased by $1.0 million due to the completion of the core conversion of Springfield First Community Bank.

Asset Quality Remains Solid

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $13.1 million, a decrease of $0.2 million from the third quarter of 2019. The relatively stable NPAs resulted in the ratio of NPAs to total assets remaining consistent at 0.27% on December 31, 2019 compared to September 30, 2019 and down from 0.56% at December 31, 2018.

The Company’s provision for loan and lease losses totaled $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, down from $2.0 million in the prior quarter and $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The linked quarter decrease in the provision for loan and lease losses was primarily due to continued strength in overall portfolio quality and $488 thousand of provision taken in the third quarter related to an RB&T nonperforming loan held for sale. As of December 31, 2019, the Company’s allowance to total loans and leases was 0.98%, which was down from 1.00% at September 30, 2019 and down from 1.07% at December 31, 2018.

In accordance with generally accepted accounting principles for acquisition accounting, the loans acquired through past acquisitions were recorded at market value; therefore, there was no allowance associated with the acquired loans at the acquisition date. Management continues to evaluate the allowance needed on the acquired loans factoring in the net remaining discount ($7.0 million at December 31, 2019).

Strong Capital Levels

As of December 31, 2019, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 13.48%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.29%, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 9.25%. By comparison, these respective ratios were 12.22%, 9.12% and 8.20% as of September 30, 2019.

Continued Focus on Seven Key Initiatives

The Company continues to focus on the following long-term initiatives in an effort to improve profitability and drive increased shareholder value:

  • Strong organic loan and lease growth in order to maintain loans and leases to total assets ratio in the range of 73% - 78%
  • Grow core deposits to maintain reliance on wholesale funding at less than 15% of assets
  • Generate gains on sale of government guaranteed loans, and fee income on interest rate swaps, as a significant and consistent component of core revenue
  • Grow wealth management net income by 10% annually
  • Carefully manage noninterest expense growth
  • Maintain asset quality metrics at better than peer levels
  • Participate as an acquirer in the consolidation taking place in our industry to further boost return on average assets, improve efficiency ratio, and increase EPS

About Us

QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Springfield communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, and Springfield First Community Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. Quad City Bank & Trust Company engages in commercial leasing through its wholly owned subsidiary, m2 Lease Funds, LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and also provides correspondent banking services. The Company has 25 locations in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin and Missouri. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had approximately $4.9 billion in assets, $3.7 billion in loans and $3.9 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com.

   QCR Holdings, Inc.
          
   Consolidated Financial Highlights
 		         
      (Unaudited)              
                Held for Sale Held for Sale  
  As of     As of As of  
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,     December 31, September 30,  
   2019  2019  2019  2019  2018      2019  2019  
                     
  (dollars in thousands)          
                     
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET                    
                     
Cash and due from banks $ 76,254 $ 91,671 $ 87,919 $ 76,527 $ 85,523     $ - $ 11,031  
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits   157,691   197,263   205,497   216,032   159,596       -   2,415  
Securities   611,341   555,409   643,803   655,749   662,969       -   66,009  
Net loans/leases   3,654,204   3,574,154   3,869,415   3,758,268   3,692,907       -   362,011  
Intangibles   14,969   15,529   16,089   16,918   17,450       -   -  
Goodwill   74,748   77,748   77,748   77,872   77,832       -   -  
Other assets   307,877   315,061   294,381   265,296   253,433       11,966   24,081  
Assets held for sale   11,966   465,547   -   -   -       -   -  
Total assets $ 4,909,050 $ 5,292,382 $ 5,194,852 $ 5,066,662 $ 4,949,710     $ 11,966 $ 465,547  
                     
Total deposits $ 3,911,051 $ 3,802,241 $ 4,322,510 $ 4,194,220 $ 3,977,031     $ - $ 451,546  
Total borrowings   278,955   320,457   230,953   282,994   404,968       -   16,157  
Other liabilities   178,690   179,411   137,089   101,041   94,573       5,003   2,827  
Liabilities held for sale   5,003   470,530   -   -   -       -   -  
Total stockholders' equity   535,351   519,743   504,300   488,407   473,138       -   -  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,909,050 $ 5,292,382 $ 5,194,852 $ 5,066,662 $ 4,949,710     $ 5,003 $ 470,530  
                     
ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO                    
Loan/lease mix:                    
Commercial and industrial loans $ 1,507,825 $ 1,469,978 $ 1,548,657 $ 1,479,247 $ 1,429,410          
Commercial real estate loans   1,736,396   1,687,922   1,837,473   1,790,845   1,766,111          
Direct financing leases   87,869   92,307   101,180   108,543   117,969          
Residential real estate loans   239,904   245,667   293,479   288,502   290,759          
Installment and other consumer loans   109,352   106,540   120,947   123,087   119,381          
Deferred loan/lease origination costs, net of fees   8,859   7,856   8,783   9,208   9,124          
Total loans/leases $ 3,690,205 $ 3,610,270 $ 3,910,519 $ 3,799,432 $ 3,732,754          
Less allowance for estimated losses on loans/leases   36,001   36,116   41,104   41,164   39,847          
Net loans/leases $ 3,654,204 $ 3,574,154 $ 3,869,415 $ 3,758,268 $ 3,692,907          
                     
ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO                    
Securities mix:                    
U.S. government sponsored agency securities $ 20,078 $ 21,268 $ 35,762 $ 35,843 $ 36,411          
Municipal securities   447,853   391,329   440,853   450,376   459,409          
Residential mortgage-backed and related securities   120,587   123,880   159,228   161,692   159,249          
Other securities   22,823   18,932   7,960   7,838   7,900          
Total securities $ 611,341 $ 555,409 $ 643,803 $ 655,749 $ 662,969          
                     
ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS                    
Deposit mix:                    
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 777,224 $ 782,232 $ 795,951 $ 821,599 $ 791,101          
Interest-bearing demand deposits   2,444,925   2,245,557   2,505,956   2,334,474   2,204,206          
Time deposits   533,920   536,352   733,135   719,286   704,903          
Brokered deposits   154,982   238,100   287,468   318,861   276,821          
Total deposits $ 3,911,051 $ 3,802,241 $ 4,322,510 $ 4,194,220 $ 3,977,031          
                     
ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS                    
Borrowings mix:                    
Term FHLB advances $ 50,000 $ 60,000 $ 46,433 $ 66,380 $ 76,327          
Overnight FHLB advances (1)   109,300   135,800   59,300   59,800   190,165          
Wholesale structured repurchase agreements   -   -   -   35,000   35,000          
Customer repurchase agreements   2,193   2,421   2,181   3,056   2,084          
Federal funds purchased   11,230   16,105   17,010   12,830   26,690          
Subordinated notes   68,394   68,334   68,274   68,215   4,782          
Junior subordinated debentures   37,838   37,797   37,755   37,713   37,670          
Other borrowings   -   -   -   -   32,250          
Total borrowings $ 278,955 $ 320,457 $ 230,953 $ 282,994 $ 404,968          
                     
(1) At the most recent quarter-end, the weighted-average rate of these overnight borrowings was 1.73%.              
                     


   QCR Holdings, Inc.
     
   Consolidated Financial Highlights
 		     
   (Unaudited)
      
                 
      For the Quarter Ended  
      December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,  
       2019  2019    2019    2019  2018    
                 
      (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
                 
INCOME STATEMENT              
Interest income   $ 52,977 $ 56,817   $ 54,181   $ 52,102 $ 52,703    
Interest expense     13,058   16,098     16,168     15,194   13,110    
Net interest income     39,919   40,719     38,013     36,908   39,593    
Provision for loan/lease losses     979   2,012     1,941     2,134   1,611    
Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses   $ 38,940 $ 38,707   $ 36,072   $ 34,774 $ 37,982    
                 
                 
Trust department fees   $ 2,365 $ 2,340   $ 2,361   $ 2,493 $ 2,216    
Investment advisory and management fees     1,589   1,782     1,888     1,736   1,657    
Deposit service fees     1,787   1,813     1,658     1,554   1,623    
Gain on sales of residential real estate loans     823   890     489     369   361    
Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans     159   519     39     31   -    
Swap fee income     7,409   9,797     7,891     3,198   7,069    
Securities gains (losses), net     26   (3 )   (52 )   -   -    
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance     533   489     412     540   341    
Debit card fees     766   886     914     792   807    
Correspondent banking fees     194   189     172     216   179    
Gain on sale of assets and liabilities of subsidiary     12,286   -     -     -   -    
Other       1,868   1,204     1,293     1,064   1,026    
Total noninterest income   $ 29,805 $ 19,906   $ 17,065   $ 11,993 $ 15,279    
                 
                 
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 24,220 $ 24,215   $ 22,749   $ 20,879 $ 19,779    
Occupancy and equipment expense     4,019   3,860     3,533     3,694   3,367    
Professional and data processing fees     3,570   4,030     3,031     2,750   3,577    
Acquisition costs     -   -     -     -   (4 )  
Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs     1,855   884     708     134   1,427    
Disposition costs     3,325   -     -     -   -    
FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees     523   542     926     964   1,065    
Loan/lease expense     349   221     312     214   624    
Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate     232   2,078     1,182     298   2,477    
Advertising and marketing     1,670   1,056     1,037     785   1,122    
Bank service charges     516   502     508     483   469    
Losses on debt extinguishment, net     288   148     -     -   -    
Correspondent banking expense     216   209     206     204   207    
Intangibles amortization     560   560     615     532   540    
Goodwill impairment     3,000   -     -     -   -    
Other       1,951   1,640     1,753     1,498   1,760    
Total noninterest expense   $ 46,294 $ 39,945   $ 36,560   $ 32,435 $ 36,410    
                 
Net income before income taxes   $ 22,451 $ 18,668   $ 16,577   $ 14,332 $ 16,851    
Federal and state income tax expense     6,560   3,573     3,073     1,414   3,535    
Net income     $ 15,891 $ 15,095   $ 13,504   $ 12,918 $ 13,316    
                 
Basic EPS     $ 1.01 $ 0.96   $ 0.86   $ 0.82 $ 0.85    
Diluted EPS   $ 0.99 $ 0.94   $ 0.85   $ 0.81 $ 0.84    
                 
                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding     15,772,703   15,739,430     15,714,588     15,693,345   15,641,401    
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding     16,033,043   15,976,742     15,938,377     15,922,940   15,898,591    


QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
           
      For the Year Ended
      December 31,   December 31,
       2019     2018
           
      (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
           
INCOME STATEMENT        
Interest income   $ 216,076     $ 182,879
Interest expense     60,517       40,484
Net interest income     155,559       142,395
Provision for loan/lease losses     7,066       12,658
Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses   $ 148,493     $ 129,737
           
           
Trust department fees   $ 9,559     $ 8,707
Investment advisory and management fees     6,995       4,726
Deposit service fees     6,812       6,420
Gain on sales of residential real estate loans     2,571       901
Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans     748       405
Swap fee income     28,295       10,787
Securities losses, net     (30 )     -
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance     1,973       1,632
Debit card fees     3,357       3,263
Correspondent banking fees     773       852
Gain on sale of assets and liabilities of subsidiary     12,286       -
Other       5,429       3,848
Total noninterest income   $ 78,768     $ 41,541
           
           
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 92,063     $ 68,994
Occupancy and equipment expense     15,106       12,884
Professional and data processing fees     13,381       11,452
Acquisition costs     -       1,795
Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs     3,582       2,086
Disposition costs     3,325       -
FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees     2,955       3,594
Loan/lease expense     1,097       1,544
Net cost of and gains/losses on operations of other real estate     3,789       2,489
Advertising and marketing     4,548       3,552
Bank service charges     2,009       1,838
Losses on debt extinguishment     436       -
Correspondent banking expense     836       821
Intangibles amortization     2,266       1,692
Goodwill impairment     3,000       -
Other       6,841       6,402
Total noninterest expense   $ 155,234     $ 119,143
           
Net income before income taxes   $ 72,027     $ 52,135
Federal and state income tax expense     14,619       9,015
Net income     $ 57,408     $ 43,120
           
Basic EPS     $ 3.65     $ 2.92
Diluted EPS   $ 3.60     $ 2.86
           
           
Weighted average common shares outstanding     15,730,016       14,768,687
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding     15,967,775       15,064,730


QCR Holdings, Inc.  
Consolidated Financial Highlights  
(Unaudited)  
                   
  As of and for the Quarter Ended   For the Year Ended  
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,   December 31, December 31,  
   2019   2019   2019   2019   2018     2019   2018   
                   
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
                   
COMMON SHARE DATA                  
Common shares outstanding   15,828,098     15,790,462     15,772,939     15,755,442     15,718,208          
Book value per common share (1) $ 33.82   $ 32.91   $ 31.97   $ 31.00   $ 30.10          
Tangible book value per common share (2) $ 28.15   $ 27.01   $ 26.02   $ 24.98   $ 24.04          
Closing stock price $ 43.86   $ 37.98   $ 34.87   $ 33.92   $ 32.09          
Market capitalization $ 694,220   $ 599,722   $ 550,002   $ 534,425   $ 504,397          
Market price / book value   129.69 %   115.40 %   109.06 %   109.42 %   106.61 %        
Market price / tangible book value   155.76 %   140.61 %   134.00 %   135.77 %   133.49 %        
Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3) $ 3.65   $ 3.49   $ 3.10   $ 2.99   $ 2.92          
Price earnings ratio LTM (3) 12.02 x 10.88 x 11.25 x 11.34 x 10.98 x        
TCE / TA (4)   9.25 %   8.20 %   8.05 %   7.92 %   7.78 %        
                   
                   
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Beginning balance $ 519,743   $ 504,300   $ 488,407   $ 473,138   $ 457,387          
Net income   15,891     15,095     13,504     12,918     13,316          
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   (684 )   543     2,243     2,343     1,943          
Common stock cash dividends declared   (947 )   (944 )   (942 )   (942 )   (939 )        
Proceeds from issuance of 9,400 shares of common stock as a result of the performance based targets met for Bates Companies   400     -     -     -     -          
Proceeds from issuance of 23,501 shares of common stock, net of costs, as a result of the acquisition of Bates Companies   -     -     -     -     1,000          
Other (5)   948     749     1,088     950     431          
Ending balance $ 535,351   $ 519,743   $ 504,300   $ 488,407   $ 473,138          
                   
                   
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6):                  
Total risk-based capital ratio   13.48 %   12.22 %   12.04 %   12.26 %   10.69 %        
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   11.17 %   9.94 %   9.76 %   9.87 %   9.77 %        
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   9.53 %   9.02 %   8.96 %   8.90 %   8.87 %        
Common equity tier 1 ratio   10.29 %   9.12 %   8.93 %   9.02 %   8.89 %        
                   
                   
KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS                  
Return on average assets (annualized)   1.23 %   1.16 %   1.06 %   1.04 %   1.10 %     1.12 %   0.98 %  
Return on average total equity (annualized)   11.93 %   11.70 %   10.84 %   10.71 %   11.42 %     11.31 %   10.62 %  
Net interest margin   3.36 %   3.37 %   3.25 %   3.25 %   3.48 %     3.31 %   3.46 %  
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7)   3.51 %   3.52 %   3.40 %   3.40 %   3.63 %     3.45 %   3.62 %  
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8)   66.40 %   65.89 %   66.38 %   66.33 %   66.35 %     66.25 %   64.77 %  
Gross loans and leases / total assets (10)   75.36 %   74.80 %   75.28 %   74.99 %   75.41 %     75.36 %   75.41 %  
Gross loans and leases / total deposits (10)   94.35 %   94.95 %   90.47 %   90.59 %   93.86 %     94.35 %   93.86 %  
Effective tax rate   29.22 %   19.14 %   18.54 %   9.87 %   20.98 %     20.30 %   17.29 %  
Full-time equivalent employees (9)   697     766     773     771     755       697     755    
                   
                   
AVERAGE BALANCES                  
Assets $ 5,147,754   $ 5,217,763   $ 5,077,900   $ 4,968,502   $ 4,842,232     $ 5,102,980   $ 4,392,121    
Loans/leases   3,868,435     3,962,464     3,839,674     3,759,615     3,699,885       3,857,547     3,352,357    
Deposits   3,362,180     4,302,995     4,271,391     4,110,868     3,986,236       3,261,462     3,602,221    
Total stockholders' equity   532,756     516,195     498,263     482,423     466,271       507,409     405,973    
                   
                   
                   
(1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).                
(2) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets.            
(3) LTM : Last twelve months.                  
(4) TCE / TCA : tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.          
(5) Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation.    
(6) Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release.      
(7) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.              
(8) See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.                  
(9) Decrease due to sale of subsidiary Rockford Bank & Trust.              
(10) Excludes assets held for sale as of September 30, 2019 and Deccember 31, 2019.            


QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                         
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN (4)                    
                         
    For the Quarter Ended
    December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   December 31, 2018
    Average
Balance		 Interest
Earned or
Paid		 Average
Yield or Cost		   Average
Balance		 Interest
Earned or Paid		 Average
Yield or Cost		   Average
Balance		 Interest
Earned or
Paid		 Average
Yield or Cost
                         
    (dollars in thousands)
                         
Fed funds sold   $ 2,933 $ 12 1.62 %   $ 7,234 $ 42 2.30 %   $ 20,426 $ 115 2.23 %
Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions   208,040   868 1.66 %     172,386   951 2.19 %     98,875   517 2.07 %
Securities (1)     610,676   5,913 3.84 %     626,471   6,080 3.85 %     671,613   6,231 3.68 %
Restricted investment securities   21,226   283 5.29 %     22,719   293 5.12 %     22,478   318 5.61 %
Loans (1)     3,868,435   47,684 4.89 %     3,962,464   51,214 5.13 %     3,699,885   47,273 5.07 %
Total earning assets (1) $ 4,711,310 $ 54,760 4.61 %   $ 4,791,274 $ 58,580 4.85 %   $ 4,513,277 $ 54,454 4.79 %
                         
Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,520,696 $ 6,547 1.03 %   $ 2,505,383 $ 7,907 1.25 %   $ 2,211,148 $ 6,110 1.10 %
Time deposits     865,392   4,631 2.12 %     975,736   5,486 2.23 %     956,754   4,433 1.84 %
Short-term borrowings   19,491   87 1.77 %     17,333   98 2.24 %     20,129   107 2.11 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   87,527   210 0.95 %     123,107   1,023 3.30 %     190,232   1,131 2.36 %
Other borrowings     -   - 0.00 %     -   - 0.00 %     72,264   804 4.41 %
Subordinated debentures   68,356   1,004 5.83 %     68,299   1,003 5.83 %     -   - 0.00 %
Junior subordinated debentures   37,813   579 6.07 %     37,774   581 6.10 %     37,644   525 5.53 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,599,275 $ 13,058 1.44 %   $ 3,727,632 $ 16,098 1.71 %   $ 3,488,171 $ 13,110 1.49 %
                         
Net interest income / spread (1)   $ 41,702 3.17 %     $ 42,482 3.14 %     $ 41,344 3.30 %
Net interest margin (2)     3.36 %       3.37 %       3.48 %
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)     3.51 %       3.52 %       3.63 %
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)   3.43 %       3.41 %       3.40 %
                         
                         
    For the Year Ended        
    December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018    
    Average
Balance		 Interest
Earned or
Paid		 Average
Yield or Cost		   Average
Balance		 Interest
Earned or Paid		 Average
Yield or Cost		        
                         
    (dollars in thousands)        
                         
Fed funds sold   $ 8,898 $ 204 2.29 %   $ 20,472 $ 338 1.65 %        
Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions   179,635   3,910 2.18 %     66,275   1,267 1.91 %        
Securities (1)     635,650   24,150 3.80 %     659,017   23,621 3.58 %        
Restricted investment securities   21,559   1,174 5.45 %     22,023   1,093 4.96 %        
Loans (1)     3,857,547   193,365 5.01 %     3,352,357   163,197 4.87 %        
Total earning assets (1) $ 4,703,289 $ 222,803 4.74 %   $ 4,120,144 $ 189,516 4.60 %        
                         
Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,443,989 $ 29,898 1.22 %   $ 2,043,314 $ 18,651 0.91 %        
Time deposits     966,745   20,977 2.17 %     766,020   12,024 1.57 %        
Short-term borrowings   16,837   363 2.16 %     19,458   293 1.51 %        
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   108,536   2,895 2.67 %     202,715   4,768 2.35 %        
Other borrowings     13,563   512 3.77 %     69,623   2,749 3.95 %        
Subordinated debentures   60,883   3,564 5.85 %     -   - 0.00 %        
Junior subordinated debentures   37,751   2,308 6.11 %     37,578   1,999 5.32 %        
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,648,304 $ 60,517 1.66 %   $ 3,138,708 $ 40,484 1.29 %        
                         
Net interest income / spread (1)   $ 162,286 3.08 %     $ 149,032 3.31 %        
Net interest margin (2)     3.31 %       3.46 %        
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)     3.45 %       3.62 %        
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)   3.36 %       3.48 %        
                         
                         
(1) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.  
(2) See "Select Financial Data - Subsidiaries" for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented.        
(3) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.                  
(4) Interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities classified as held for sale as of September 30, 2019 are included in the calculations above.        


QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
           
  As of
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
   2019  2019  2019  2019  2018
           
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
           
ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN/LEASE LOSSES          
Beginning balance $ 36,116   $ 41,104   $ 41,164   $ 39,847   $ 43,077  
Reclassification of allowance related to held for sale loans   -     (6,122 )   -     -     -  
Provision charged to expense (2)   979     1,584     1,941     2,134     1,611  
Loans/leases charged off   (1,182 )   (741 )   (2,152 )   (1,059 )   (4,967 )
Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off   88     291     151     242     126  
Ending balance $ 36,001   $ 36,116   $ 41,104   $ 41,164   $ 39,847  
           
           
NONPERFORMING ASSETS          
Nonaccrual loans/leases $ 7,902   $ 8,231   $ 13,148   $ 13,406   $ 14,260  
Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more   33     -     58     61     632  
Troubled debt restructures - accruing   979     763     1,313     3,794     3,659  
Total nonperforming loans/leases   8,914     8,994     14,519     17,261     18,551  
Other real estate owned   4,129     4,248     8,637     9,110     9,378  
Other repossessed assets   41     -     -     -     8  
Total nonperforming assets $ 13,084   $ 13,242   $ 23,156   $ 26,371   $ 27,937  
           
           
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS          
Nonperforming assets / total assets (3)   0.27 %   0.27 %   0.45 %   0.52 %   0.56 %
Allowance / total loans/leases (1)   0.98 %   1.00 %   1.05 %   1.08 %   1.07 %
Allowance / nonperforming loans/leases (1)   403.87 %   401.56 %   283.10 %   238.48 %   214.79 %
Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases   0.03 %   0.01 %   0.05 %   0.02 %   0.13 %
           
(1) Upon acquisition and per GAAP, acquired loans are recorded at market value which eliminates the allowance and impacts these ratios.
(2) Excludes provision related to loans included in assets held for sale of $428 thousand for the quarter ending September 30, 2019.
(3) Excludes assets held for sale as of September 30, 2019.        



QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                       
      For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended
      December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
  SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES    2019     2019     2018     2019     2018 
                       
      (dollars in thousands)
                       
  TOTAL ASSETS                    
                       
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)   $ 1,682,477     $ 1,642,950     $ 1,623,369          
  m2 Lease Funds, LLC     239,794       232,432       231,662          
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     1,572,324       1,592,896       1,379,222          
  Community State Bank - Ankeny     853,834       801,596       785,364          
  Springfield First Community Bank     748,753       693,897       632,849          
                       
  TOTAL DEPOSITS                    
                       
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)   $ 1,458,587     $ 1,371,721     $ 1,308,085          
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     1,248,598       1,271,828       1,167,552          
  Community State Bank - Ankeny     735,089       695,980       627,127          
  Springfield First Community Bank     531,498       484,225       449,983          
                       
  TOTAL LOANS & LEASES                    
                       
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)   $ 1,329,667     $ 1,290,195     $ 1,233,117          
  m2 Lease Funds, LLC     236,735       230,061       228,646          
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     1,174,963       1,148,952       1,037,469          
  Community State Bank - Ankeny     639,270       594,227       582,453          
  Springfield First Community Bank     546,306       526,466       475,801          
                       
  TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS                    
                       
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     91 %     94 %     94 %        
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     94 %     90 %     89 %        
  Community State Bank - Ankeny     87 %     85 %     93 %        
  Springfield First Community Bank     103 %     109 %     106 %        
                       
                       
  TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS                    
                       
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     79 %     79 %     76 %        
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     75 %     72 %     75 %        
  Community State Bank - Ankeny     75 %     74 %     74 %        
  Springfield First Community Bank     73 %     76 %     75 %        
                       
  ALLOWANCE AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES                    
                       
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     1.03 %     1.07 %     1.09 %        
  m2 Lease Funds, LLC     1.51 %     1.39 %     1.49 %        
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust (2)     1.14 %     1.17 %     1.19 %        
  Community State Bank - Ankeny (2)     1.04 %     1.13 %     1.05 %        
  Springfield First Community Bank (2)     0.41 %     0.42 %     0.21 %        
                       
  RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS                    
                       
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     1.44 %     1.33 %     1.22 %     1.30 %     1.31 %
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     1.82 %     2.04 %     1.78 %     1.84 %     1.54 %
  Community State Bank - Ankeny     1.38 %     1.71 %     0.94 %     1.34 %     1.18 %
  Springfield First Community Bank     1.44 %     1.32 %     1.74 %     1.32 %     1.64 %
                       
  NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (3)                    
                       
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     3.55 %     3.49 %     3.20 %     3.39 %     3.38 %
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust (5)     3.49 %     3.41 %     3.60 %     3.43 %     3.59 %
  Community State Bank - Ankeny (4)     4.35 %     4.83 %     4.73 %     4.33 %     4.48 %
  Springfield First Community Bank (6)     3.95 %     3.64 %     4.68 %     3.93 %     4.55 %
                       
  ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION/ACCRETION INCLUDED IN NET                
  INTEREST MARGIN, NET                    
                       
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust   $ 103     $ 229     $ 740     $ 547     $ 1,350  
  Community State Bank - Ankeny     94       649       415       877       1,746  
  Springfield First Community Bank     775       432       1,498       3,088       2,614  
  QCR Holdings, Inc. (7)     (41 )     (42 )     (44 )     (168 )     (183 )
                       
(1 ) Quad City Bank and Trust figures include m2 Lease Funds, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Lease Funds, LLC    
   is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements.                    
(2 ) Upon acquisition and per GAAP, acquired loans are recorded at market value, which eliminates the allowance and impacts this ratio.        
(3 ) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using    
  a 21% tax rate.                    
(4 ) Community State Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest    
  margin would have been 4.27% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, 4.46% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and 4.00% for the    
  quarter ended December 31, 2018.                    
(5 ) Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest
  margin would have been 3.46% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, 3.34% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and 3.36% for the    
  quarter ended December 31, 2018.                    
(6 ) Springfield First Community Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest
  margin would have been 3.47% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, 3.16% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and 3.52% for the    
  quarter ended December 31, 2018.                    
(7 ) Relates to the trust preferred securities acquired as part of the Guaranty Bank acquisition in 2017 and the Community National Bank acquisition in 2013.  


QCR Holdings, Inc.  
Consolidated Financial Highlights  
(Unaudited)  
                               
    As of        
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,          
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS    2019     2019     2019     2019     2018           
                               
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)        
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1)                              
                               
Stockholders' equity (GAAP)   $ 535,351     $ 519,743     $ 504,300     $ 488,407     $ 473,138            
Less: Intangible assets     89,717       93,277       93,837       94,790       95,282            
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 445,634     $ 426,466     $ 410,463     $ 393,617     $ 377,856            
                               
Total assets (GAAP)   $ 4,909,050     $ 5,292,382     $ 5,194,852     $ 5,066,662     $ 4,949,710            
Less: Intangible assets     89,717       93,277       93,837       94,790       95,282            
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)   $ 4,819,333     $ 5,199,105     $ 5,101,015     $ 4,971,872     $ 4,854,428            
                               
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)     9.25 %     8.20 %     8.05 %     7.92 %     7.78 %          
                               
                               
    For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended  
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,  
ADJUSTED NET INCOME (2)    2019     2019     2019     2019     2018     2019     2018   
                               
Net income (GAAP)   $ 15,891     $ 15,095     $ 13,504     $ 12,918     $ 13,316     $ 57,408     $ 43,120    
                               
Less nonrecurring items (post-tax) (3):                              
Income:                              
Securities gains(losses), net     21     $ (2 )   $ (41 )   $ -     $ -     $ (22 )   $ -    
Gain on sale of assets and liabilities of subsidiary     8,539       -       -       -       -       8,539       -    
Total nonrecurring income (non-GAAP)   $ 8,559     $ (2 )   $ (41 )   $ -     $ -     $ 8,516     $ -    
                               
Expense:                              
Losses on debt extinguishment, net   $ 228     $ 117     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ 345     $ -    
Goodwill impairment     3,000       -         -         -         -         3,000         -    
Disposition costs     2,627       -       -       -       -       2,627     $ -    
Acquisition costs (4)     -       -       -       -       29       -       1,645    
Tax expense on expected liquidation of RB&T BOLI     790       -         -       -       -       790       -    
Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs   1,465       698       559       106       1,127       2,828       1,647    
Total nonrecurring expense (non-GAAP)   $ 8,110     $ 815     $ 559     $ 106     $ 1,156     $ 9,590     $ 3,292    
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (2)   $ 15,441     $ 15,912     $ 14,104     $ 13,024     $ 14,472     $ 58,481     $ 46,412    
                               
ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (2)                              
                               
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above)   $ 15,441     $ 15,912     $ 14,104     $ 13,024     $ 14,472     $ 58,481     $ 46,412    
                               
Weighted average common shares outstanding     15,772,703       15,739,430       15,714,588       15,693,345       15,641,401       15,730,016       14,768,687    
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding   16,033,043       15,976,742       15,938,377       15,922,940       15,898,591       15,967,775       15,064,730    
                               
Adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP):                              
Basic   $ 0.98     $ 1.01     $ 0.90     $ 0.83     $ 0.93     $ 3.72     $ 3.14    
Diluted   $ 0.96     $ 1.00     $ 0.88     $ 0.82     $ 0.91     $ 3.66     $ 3.08    
                               
ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS (2)                              
                               
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above)   $ 15,441     $ 15,912     $ 14,104     $ 13,024     $ 14,472     $ 58,481     $ 46,412    
                               
Average Assets   $ 5,147,754     $ 5,217,763     $ 5,077,900     $ 4,968,502     $ 4,842,232     $ 5,102,980     $ 4,392,121    
                               
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)     1.20 %     1.22 %     1.11 %     1.05 %     1.20 %     1.15 %     1.06 %  
                               
NET INTEREST MARGIN (TEY) (6)                              
                               
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 39,919     $ 40,719     $ 38,013       $ 36,908   $ - $ 39,593     $ 155,559     $ 142,395    
                               
Plus: Tax equivalent adjustment (5)     1,783       1,763       1,808       1,794     -   1,751       6,727       6,637    
                               
Net interest income - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)   $ 41,702     $ 42,482     $ 39,821     $ 38,702     $ 41,344     $ 162,286     $ 149,032    
                               
Less: Acquisition accounting net accretion     931       1,268       1,076       1,069       2,609       4,344       5,527    
                               
Adjusted net interest income   $ 40,771     $ 41,214     $ 38,745     $ 37,633     $ 38,735     $ 157,942     $ 143,505    
                               
Average earning assets   $ 4,711,310     $ 4,791,274     $ 4,698,021     $ 4,612,553     $ 4,513,277     $ 4,703,289     $ 4,120,144    
                               
Net interest margin (GAAP)     3.36 %     3.37 %     3.25 %     3.25 %     3.48 %     3.31 %     3.46 %  
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)     3.51 %     3.52 %     3.40 %     3.40 %     3.63 %     3.45 %     3.62 %  
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)     3.43 %     3.41 %     3.31 %     3.31 %     3.40 %     3.36 %     3.48 %  
                               
EFFICIENCY RATIO (7)                              
                               
Noninterest expense (GAAP)   $ 46,294     $ 39,945       $ 36,560       $ 32,435       $ 36,410     $ 155,234     $ 119,143    
                               
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 39,919     $ 40,719       $ 38,013       $ 36,908       $ 39,593       $ 155,559       $ 142,395    
Noninterest income (GAAP)     29,805       19,906         17,065         11,993         15,279       78,768       41,541    
Total income   $ 69,724     $ 60,625     $ 55,078     $ 48,901     $ 54,872     $ 234,327     $ 183,936    
                               
Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense/total income) (Non-GAAP)     66.40 %     65.89 %     66.38 %     66.33 %     66.35 %     66.25 %     64.77 %  
                               
(1) This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes    
period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders' equity and total assets, which are the most      
directly comparable GAAP financial measures.       
(2) Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income attributable to QCR Holdings, Inc. common stockholders, Adjusted earnings per common share and Adjusted return on average assets are      
non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's management believes that these measurements are important to investors as they exclude non-recurring income and expense items,      
therefore, they provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to net income, which is      
the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.       
(3) Nonrecurring items (post-tax) are calculated using an estimated effective tax rate of 21% with the exception of goodwill impairment which is not deductible for tax and gain on sale of subsidiary which  
  has an estimated effective tax rate of 30.5%.       
(4) Acquisition costs were analyzed individually for deductibility. Presented amounts are tax-effected accordingly.                  
(5) Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21%.                  
(6) Net interest margin (TEY) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management utilizes this measurement to take into account the tax benefit associated with certain loans      
and securities. It is also standard industry practice to measure net interest margin using tax-equivalent measures. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP      
measure is reconciled to net interest income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. In addition, the Company calculates net interest margin without the      
impact of acquisition accounting net accretion as this can fluctuate and it's difficult to provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods.       
(7) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. The Company's management utilizes this ratio to compare to industry peers. The ratio is used to calculate overhead as a percentage of revenue.    
In compliance with the applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to noninterest expense, net interest income and noninterest income, which are the most      
directly comparable GAAP financial measures.       

