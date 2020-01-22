WashREIT Announces Income Tax Treatment of Its 2019 Dividend Distribution

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WashREIT (NYSE:WRE) announced the income tax treatment of its 2019 dividend distributions. This information represents final income allocations. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of WashREIT dividend distributions. Beginning in 2018, Ordinary Taxable Income Per Share is equal to the 199A dividend that was created by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.



Dividend

Paid Date Gross

Distribution

Per Share Ordinary

Taxable

Income Per

Share







Section 199A

Dividends Per

Share (Return of

Capital) Non-

Taxable

Distribution

Per Share 01/04/2019 $0.30000 $0.23920 $0.23920 $0.06080 03/29/2019 $0.30000 $0.23920 $0.23920 $0.06080 06/28/2019 $0.30000 $0.23920 $0.23920 $0.06080 09/30/2019 $0.30000 $0.23920 $0.23920 $0.06080 TOTALS: $1.20000 $0.95680 $0.95680 $0.24320 100.00% 79.733% 79.733% 20.267%

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington, DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise, and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 4 million square feet of commercial space and 6,658 multifamily apartment units. Our shares trade on the NYSE and our company currently has an enterprise value of more than $3.5 billion. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation’s most competitive real estate markets.

Contact: Amy Hopkins

Phone: 202-774-3253

E-mail: ahopkins@washreit.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.