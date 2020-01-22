Image Sensing Systems Introduces Radar with Industry-Leading Data Accuracy

/EIN News/ -- ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISNS), the industry leading developer of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) above-ground detection technology, today announced the launch of their next-generation radar, the RTMS Echo®.



As communities continue to flourish and grow, traffic and congestion levels increase on roadways creating stress on infrastructure, impacting roadway safety and efficiency. In order to prevent congestion, delays, and potentially dangerous situations for drivers, transportation planners need accurate, reliable traffic data about the current conditions on their roadways. RTMS Echo is the key component to getting the data needed to provide drivers with safe, congestion-free roadways.

“The RTMS Echo creates traffic data that is an asset for roadway performance analysis rather than an obstacle,” said Seth Anderson, Radar Product Manager for Image Sensing Systems. “Transportation professionals around the world make important decisions every day that impact the effectiveness of our complex, multi-modal transportations systems. With RTMS Echo, transportation professionals can be confident in the data-driven decisions they are making today, and into the future.”

The RTMS Echo radar is a powerful IoT-ready device that provides access to more actionable traffic data than any radar on the market. The installation of RTMS has never been easier with built-in aiming guidance, auto configuration of the sensor, and wireless management via smart device. The per-vehicle data accuracy of the RTMS Echo is industry-leading and can be easily formatted to deliver the insights needed to meet your agency’s objectives. RTMS technology provides insightful and reliable data maximizing existing infrastructure and optimizing the safety and efficiency of every community.

About Image Sensing Systems

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. is a global company dedicated to helping improve safety and efficiency for cities and highways by developing and delivering above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. We give Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) professionals more precise and accurate information – including real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics – to make more confident and proactive decisions. We are headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. Visit us on the web at imagesensing.com .

