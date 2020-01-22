Iconic Brands Announces On-Air Feature of Bellissima Prosecco and Sparkling Wines by Christie Brinkley

/EIN News/ --



Good Day New York Segment Aired January 22, 2020 on Fox 5 at 9am ET, Followed by People Magazine’s People Now at PeopleTV Segment Which Aired at 12pm ET

Amityville, NY, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Iconic Brands, Inc. (ICNB) (“Iconic” or the “Company”) announced two on-air feature segments for its Bellissima line of Prosecco and Sparkling Wines, by Supermodel and Entrepreneur Christie Brinkley.

Christie was on Good Day New York at 9am ET in which she made 3 cocktails using Bellissima Prosecco, Bella Sprizz Aperitif Liqueur, and Bella Sprizz Elderflower Liqueur. She also brought Bellissima Bambinis with sippers to the show.

At noon, Christie was featured on a live segment with People Magazine’s People Now at PeopleTV, for a “Cocktails with Christie” feature. This will also be available on people.com, Twitter.com, Facebook, Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV, Pluto TV, FuboTV, YouTube and a few others as well as the Meredith Broadcast stations across the country.

The Bellissima line of Prosecco and Sparkling Wines, which launched in selected retail outlets in 2018, includes a classic DOC Brut Prosecco, a Sparkling Rosé Wine and a Zero Sugar/Zero Carb Sparkling Wine, all made with organic grapes and certified vegan and gluten free. The Bellissima line of Prosecco and Sparkling Wines are also available in Total Wine, Stew Leonard’s, and other retailers all over NY and across the country.

To learn more about Bellissima products, recipes, and more, please use this link: http://bellissimaprosecco.com/

To purchase Bellissima beverages online, please use this link: https://www.splashwines.com/pages/bellissima.

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands, Inc. is a lifestyle branding company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcohol beverages for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long-standing industry relationships. Iconic is a leader in “Celebrity Branding” of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. It currently offers Bellissima Prosecco and BiVi Vodka. In addition, Iconic also develops private label spirits for domestic and international established chains.

Please visit the Company's websites and follow it on social media.

Websites: Iconicbrandsusa.com; bivivodka.com; bellissimaprosecco.com

Twitter: @BiviVodka

Instagram: @IconicBrandsUSA; @BellissimaProsecco; @Bivivodka

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of management, are not guarantees of performance, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. These forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in Iconic’s reports that it files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and which you should review, including those statements under “Item 1A – Risk Factors” in Iconic’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Info@IconicBrandsUSA.com



IR@iconicbrandsusa.com



