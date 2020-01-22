BMC National Event Showcases Company’s Proven Ability to Deliver Innovative Solutions in Response to Industry Challenges

More Than 2,000 Homebuilding Leaders in Attendance

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMCH) (“BMC” or the “Company”), a leading provider of diversified building products, services and innovative building solutions in the U.S. residential construction market, hosted the 2020 BMC National Event, a biennial five-day conference featuring an expansive tradeshow and expert-led education offerings, from January 13-16 at the Rio All Suites Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.



The event, themed “Innovation Delivered,” gathered more than 2,000 attendees, including top builders, contractors, architects and suppliers, to experience the latest trends and ideas moving the industry forward. Through exclusive networking opportunities with BMC sales and management teams, attendees explored cutting-edge design and construction methods enabling homes to be built better, faster, safer and greener than ever before.

Inspiring Event Kickoff

BMC kickstarted the week by celebrating the Company’s strong performance and outlining its 2020 key initiatives aimed at building upon the previous year’s success. BMC President and CEO Dave Flitman delivered the keynote address, energizing the audience with a confident market outlook and expanding on the multiple ways BMC will deliver unprecedented value for its partners in 2020 and beyond.

“By focusing on innovation and driving a culture of continuous improvement, BMC is in a prime position to transform the industry,” said Flitman. “We are committed to providing the resources needed to take a rough idea, refine it and turn it into a solution that delivers real value for our customers.”

Flitman was later joined on stage by ProSales Editor-in-Chief, David Myron, who presented the Company with a ProSales Excellence Award. The award recognized the BMC Operating System, a formalized collection of best practices, lean processes and strategic initiatives that guides how BMC improves service, increases efficiencies and strengthens company culture.



Following Myron’s presentation, Katie Kersys, Director of Campaign Excellence for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS), further highlighted BMC’s exceptional culture by summarizing the 2019 results of the Company’s longstanding philanthropic partnership with LLS. Last year, BMC raised nearly $823,000 on behalf of LLS, the world's largest voluntary health agency dedicated to fighting blood cancer through lifesaving research and support services.

Immersive Event Experiences

More than 150 manufacturers and suppliers participated in the tradeshow portion of the event, exhibiting their latest products while educating the crowd on the technologies and insights that made them possible.

The showroom floor was anchored by the BMC Pop-Up House, a two-story 1,600 sq. ft. structure built in just three days using READY-FRAME®, the Company’s smart-bundled, compact, pre-cut and labeled framing package. The home also featured BMC’s extensive millwork capabilities. Similar to a BMC Design Center, the home allowed customers to see the Company’s advanced framing and custom millwork firsthand and learn about its ability to ship products from coast-to-coast.

Popular learning sessions from top names in the industry forefront included:

“Industry Update” by Mark Boud, Chief Economist at Hanley Wood

“Regional Economic Updates” by Metrostudy

“Attracting, Managing, & Motivating a Multi-Generational Workforce” by Lindsey Pollak, Multigenerational Workplace Expert

“Winning in Remodeling - Insights & Opportunities” by Matt Risinger, Chief Builder & CEO Risinger Build

Attendees were also treated to a tour of the Sekisui BUILDER Chōwa Concept Home. Sekisui House, the world’s largest residential homebuilder, teamed up with its wholly-owned American builder, Woodside Homes, and BMC to construct a zero-energy mass custom home in Summerlin's Ridges-Talon Ridge neighborhood. To prepare for this transformative project, the BMC team flew to Japan to train on Sekisui’s SHAWOOD, a proprietary metal joint construction system utilizing precut laminated post and beam components. BMC also supplied the doors and millwork for the house, which officially debuts at the International Builder’s Show.

