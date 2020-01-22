Con Edison Names Deneen Donnley SVP and General Counsel

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deneen Donnley has been named as the new senior vice president and general counsel of the Consolidated Edison Company of New York. Donnley succeeds Elizabeth Moore, who retired at the end of December.



Donnley comes to Con Edison after nine years at the USAA in San Antonio. During the last four years, she served as the corporation’s executive vice president, chief legal officer, and corporate secretary; for the previous five years, she was senior vice president, general counsel and secretary of USAA’s federal savings bank. Between 2000 and 2010, Donnley was an SVP, general counsel, and secretary at ING Direct USA, managing legal and compliance matters for the ING Direct bank and its subsidiaries in Wilmington, Delaware.

“We are very fortunate to have someone of Deneen’s caliber on board to lead our legal team,” said John McAvoy, Con Edison’s chairman and CEO. “Deneen brings a wealth of experience as a general counsel and as a thought-leading attorney, helping to manage dynamic businesses through a period of fast-paced marketplace change. The challenges Con Edison faces as we move to a renewable, low-carbon energy future where customer needs drive our strategic actions will leverage off her strengths and resourcefulness. Her steadfast community involvement also reflects our corporate values and our concern with the well-being of the communities we serve.”

Donnley’s legal experience also includes six years as a staff attorney for the Federal Reserve in Washington as well as two years at a Wilmington law firm. She also was a budget analyst for the City of New York for two years. She earned a J.D. from Fordham University and also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and has received numerous awards, including an Outstanding Lawyer Award from the San Antonio Business Journal and the Pursuit of Excellence Award from the Delaware Valley chapter of the Association of Corporate Counsel, among others.

Con Edison is a subsidiary of Consolidated Edison, Inc. [NYSE: ED], one of the nation’s largest investor-owned energy companies, with approximately $12 billion in annual revenues and $56 billion in assets. The utility delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County, N.Y. For financial, operations and customer service information, visit conEd.com. For energy efficiency information, visit coned.com/energyefficiency . Also, visit us on Twitter and Facebook .

Deneen Donnley



