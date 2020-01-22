Issued by NCRI

Iran: Posting messages, posters of Resistance’s Leader Massoud Rajavi in Tehran, 22 cities

Tehran

Tehran

Uprising has shaken regime to its foundations

The banners read: “Brave youth, your uprising has shaken the mullahs’ regime to its foundations”
— Massoud Rajavi

PARIS, FRANCE, January 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday and Tuesday, January 21 and 22, 2020, Resistance Units posted banners carrying pictures and messages of Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance, in several locations in Tehran, including Boustan Saba, Mokhberi Intersection and Marzdaran Street, and in Mashhad, Isfahan, Shiraz, Tabriz, Karaj, Arak, Zanjan, Rasht, Kermanshah, Qazvin, Qom, Ardebil, Ahvaz, Yazd, Hamedan, Gorgan, Abhar, Kashan, Neishabour, Dehdasht, Rafsanjan, Sabzervar, and other cities.

The banners read: “Brave youth, your uprising has shaken the mullahs’ regime to its foundations,” “World must know that Massoud (Rajavi) is our leader,” “Wheels of overthrow will turn faster,” “The flames of the uprising cannot be extinguished,” “Honored by Jan. 20, the day Massoud Rajavi was freed from the Shah’s Prison,” “Death to Khamenei, Hail to Rajavi,” and “Religious tyrant, your end has arrived.”

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran
January 22, 2020

Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

Distribution channels: Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
Share This Story
Tehran

Tehran

Tehran

Tehran

Mashhad

Mashhad

Karaj

Karaj

Tabriz

Tabriz

Ahvaz

Ahvaz

Gorgan

Gorgan

Company Details
NCRI
15 rue des gords
Auvers-Sur-Oise
95430
France
+33 6 50 23 13 14
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

More From This Author
Iran: Posting messages, posters of Resistance’s Leader Massoud Rajavi in Tehran, 22 cities
Iran: Command HQ of State Security Force in Mashhad, IRGC Bassij Base in Tehran Targeted
Iran: Posting messages, posters of Massoud Rajavi in Tehran, other cities
View All Stories From This Author