Iran: Posting messages, posters of Resistance’s Leader Massoud Rajavi in Tehran, 22 cities

Tehran

Uprising has shaken regime to its foundations

The banners read: “Brave youth, your uprising has shaken the mullahs’ regime to its foundations” — Massoud Rajavi

PARIS, FRANCE, January 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday and Tuesday, January 21 and 22, 2020, Resistance Units posted banners carrying pictures and messages of Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance, in several locations in Tehran, including Boustan Saba, Mokhberi Intersection and Marzdaran Street, and in Mashhad, Isfahan, Shiraz, Tabriz, Karaj, Arak, Zanjan, Rasht, Kermanshah, Qazvin, Qom, Ardebil, Ahvaz, Yazd, Hamedan, Gorgan, Abhar, Kashan, Neishabour, Dehdasht, Rafsanjan, Sabzervar, and other cities.

The banners read: “Brave youth, your uprising has shaken the mullahs’ regime to its foundations,” “World must know that Massoud (Rajavi) is our leader,” “Wheels of overthrow will turn faster,” “The flames of the uprising cannot be extinguished,” “Honored by Jan. 20, the day Massoud Rajavi was freed from the Shah’s Prison,” “Death to Khamenei, Hail to Rajavi,” and “Religious tyrant, your end has arrived.”

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

January 22, 2020



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.