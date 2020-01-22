Fieldpoint Private Shortlisted for Four Private Asset Management Awards

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fieldpoint Private, the fast-growing wealth advisory and private banking boutique serving ultra-high-net-worth families and institutions, has been shortlisted in four categories for the 2020 Private Asset Management (PAM) Awards. The awards recognize top investment professionals, wealth advisers, legal firms, consultants and other key service providers in the private asset management space for their accomplishments during the past year.



Fieldpoint has been shortlisted in the following categories:

Best Private Wealth Manager, Under $5 Billion – Client Service

Best Private Wealth Manager, Under $5 Billion – Performance

Best Multi-Family Office, Over $2 Billion

Best Private Bank - Innovation

The firm has earned shortlist recognition in each of the last five years, and was honored as Best Private Wealth Manager, Under $5 Billion – Client Service in 2019.

2020 award recipients will be announced at a ceremony in New York City on February 6, 2020.

About Fieldpoint Private

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, Fieldpoint Private (www.fieldpointprivate.com) is a boutique financial firm providing the highest degree of personalized, confidential wealth planning and private banking services. Catering to highly successful individuals, families, businesses and institutions, Fieldpoint Private offers a powerful combination of wealth management and strategy, family office, private banking and business banking services addressing every financial need for each of our clients including: wealth transfer advice, tax planning, aggregation and performance reporting, risk management, goals-based investing strategies, sophisticated investment selection, discreet and personalized banking, highly customized credit solutions, custom custody and trust solutions, highly attentive/responsive service and concierge services.



Fieldpoint Private was established in 2008 by 31 Founders with a specific vision and purpose. These extraordinary leaders of industry and community recognized the opportunity to create a financial firm totally attuned to people’s individual circumstances. Our firm is built on a philosophy of exclusive membership and client-centricity. Working with a limited number of relationships gives every person the experience of belonging to an extremely selective group. The result is a new breed of institution established on the basis of personalization, responsiveness, and exclusivity, and an ensured commitment to impeccable service and consistently flawless execution. Our service approach offers a unique client experience custom crafted to each client’s financial needs.

Media Contacts: Michael White Chief Marketing Officer Fieldpoint Private 203.413.9340 mwhite@fieldpointprivate.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.