DVCon U.S. 2020 Offers Practicing Engineers Outstanding Technical Program

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Colo., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2020 Design and Verification Conference and Exhibition ( DVCon ) U.S., now in its 32nd year, has much to offer attendees over the course of the four-day program including 42 technical papers, four tutorials, 23 posters, 10 short workshops, two panels and a keynote address focused on artificial intelligence for design automation.



The program is now available online and advance registration is available through January 27. DVCon U.S., sponsored by Accellera Systems Initiative , will be held March 2-5, 2020 at the DoubleTree Hotel in San Jose, California.

“We are very proud of the technical program we’ve put together for attendees,” stated Vanessa Cooper, DVCon U.S. 2020 Technical Program Chair. “The technical program committee has been hard at work to provide an exciting conference that covers a broad range of subjects that are of great value to our audience. Topics throughout the program include automating verification solutions, portable stimulus, artificial intelligence, machine learning, IP security, SystemC, UVM strategies, and much more. There is no shortage of interesting sessions for attendees to choose from.”

Program Highlights include:

Attendees are encouraged to cast their votes throughout the conference for the Best Paper and Best Poster. The awards will be presented at the reception on Wednesday, March 4 at 4:45pm.

An essential part of DVCon is the opportunity to connect with colleagues in the industry. Attendees will have plenty of time to socialize and meet with peers and experts in the design and verification community throughout the conference as well as during the Expo, which will be held Monday from 5:00pm to 7:00pm and Tuesday and Wednesday from 2:30pm to 6:00pm.



For the complete DVCon U.S. 2020 schedule, including a list of tutorials, papers, short workshops, panels, posters, sponsored luncheons and events, visit https://dvcon.org/agenda . To view the videos from the DVCon U.S. 2019 Accellera Day tutorials, visit http://www.accellera.org/resources/videos/ .



Visit https://dvcon.org/rates for more information on registration.

DVCon is the premier conference for discussion of the functional design and verification of electronic systems. DVCon is sponsored by Accellera Systems Initiative , an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating design and verification standards required by systems, semiconductor, intellectual property (IP) and electronic design automation (EDA) companies. In response to global interest, in addition to DVCon U.S., Accellera also sponsors events in China, Europe and India. For more information about DVCon U.S., please visit www.dvcon.org . Follow DVCon on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DvCon or @dvcon_us on Twitter or to comment, please use #dvcon_us.

