GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their enhanced ED-137 Voice Recorder Emulator referred to as MAPS™ ED-137 Recorder Emulator to support volume 4 recording.



[See the complete illustration here: https://www.gl.com/images/maps-ed137-recorder-web-air-traffic-network.jpg ]

[See the product announcement newsletter: https://www.gl.com/newsletter/enhanced-voice-recorder-emulator-for-VoIP-air-traffic-control-newsletter.html ]

“Air traffic control centers are required to provide continuous "ground/ground" and "ground/air" voice communication recordings with synchronized flight related data, for establishing “air traffic incident” chronology, replay, safety improvement, audits, statistics, and training purposes,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

He further added, “ED137 defines inter-operability standards for the next generation VoIP Air Traffic Recorder. These next generation recorders are specially designed for all traffic control towers and centers to simplify the recording, archiving, and playback of voice communications”.

The latest release adds important new enhancements to MAPS™ ED-137 Recorder Emulator as per ED137-4C Volume 4 Recorder version.

These include:

Provides option to simulate both ED137-4B and ED137-4C versions of Recorder Interface

Recording 2-byte base R2S header and R2S header extensions (R2S-TLV)

Recording Client supports RTSP session keep alive

Checking Recorder Server liveliness by sending RTSP OPTIONS requests

Simulates Caller Rejected calls, Attended Call Transfer, Joining Conference

Simulates proprietary Call Record Details (CRD) metadata

All SIP requests and responses will have WG67-Version header updated with Recorder version 'recorder.02'

Supports unicast recording sessions, where the SSRC assigned by Recorder Server is used for media stream

Additional call properties are added - Call Type, Client Type, ClientId and Disconnect Reason

About GL Communications Inc.

GL Communications Inc is a global provider of test and measurement solutions and works with major telecom equipment vendors, service providers, and system integrators to meet the testing requirements arising at various stages of telecom products development life cycle.

GL offers a broad set of test solutions that perform all types of testing on networks, from initial system design, to fine-tuning, troubleshooting, live deployment, and monitoring. The products are widely used to verify and ensure quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

GL core product development is backed by a strong team of R&D experts to match evolving market and technical challenges in the most cost-effective and innovative way.



Contact:

Shelley Sharma

Phone: +1 301-670-4784

E-mail: info@gl.com

Media Contact: pressrelease@gl.com



