Army General Staff chief determines rigor in combative preparation

Catumbela, ANGOLA, January 22 - The chief of the General Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces, António Egídio de Sousa Santos, determined the observance of a greater responsibility in the combative and operational preparation of the personnel.,

The army general, who was speaking Tuesday at the 44th anniversary of the creation of the National Air Force (FAN), told military officials that this activity should continue to be seen more rigorously, because the success of the missions depends on it.

He recognized that FAN, even in difficult times, was always concerned with the training of its staff.

During the ceremony, 19 cadets, graduated in tactical command, anti-aircraft defense and aeronautical administration by the National Air Force Academy, swore an oath to the Motherland.

