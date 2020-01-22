When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 21, 2020 FDA Publish Date: January 21, 2020 Product Type: Dietary Supplements Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Products are recalled because of violations of current good manufacturing practice regulations Company Name: ABH NATURE’S PRODUCTS, INC, ABH PHARMA, INC., and STOCKNUTRA.COM, INC. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Dietary supplement products

Company Announcement

This is to inform you that ABH NATURE’S PRODUCTS, INC, ABH PHARMA, INC., and STOCKNUTRA.COM, INC. (the “COMPANIES”) is conducting a nationwide recall of ALL lots of its dietary supplement products pursuant to a Consent Decree entered by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York. This recall applies to all dietary supplement products manufactured and sold between January 2013 – November 2019 and all lots of products are included in this recall.

These products are being recalled after an FDA inspection found significant violations of current good manufacturing practice regulations. Manufacturing practices that are not in adequate control represent the possibility of risk being introduced into the manufacturing process resulting in finished supplement products with decreased identity, purity, strength and composition.

To date, there have been no reported illnesses or injuries as a result of this situation.

The COMPANIES contract manufactured dietary supplements for other firms and did not sell products directly to consumers.

Consumers should check the attached list of companies who distributed the dietary supplements to determine if they have purchased a recalled product that needs to be returned or destroyed.

The COMPANIES are notifying its distributors and customers via email and is arranging for return of all recalled products. Wholesalers and distributors (direct customers of the COMPANIES) that have any dietary supplement products manufactured or packaged at the Edgewood, NY facility being recalled should contact a representative of the COMPANIES for instructions with regard to returning any remaining stock.

Distributors or Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact a representative of the COMPANIES by phone at (866) 922-4669 or e-mail recall@abhnutra.com, Monday – Friday, 9:00am – 4:30pm, EST.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

Link to Product List