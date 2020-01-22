SportsArt Welcomes New Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth

Additional roles and position changes made to further company expansion goals

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SportsArt , a green fitness brand that develops sustainable gym equipment, today announces Ruben Mejia, Rick Reading and Will Beckwith as the newest Executive Vice President, Vice President of Sales and Northeast Regional Manager respectively, accelerating companywide growth. By bringing in reputable leaders with diverse backgrounds, SportsArt is gaining a group of talent that will further company expansion goals, advance sales strategy and execute integration into various industries.



Mejia brings over five years of experience in the fitness industry, previously holding the title of CTO at SportsArt. In his new role as Executive VP, he will oversee the sales, marketing and technology departments to ensure SportsArt’s products and messaging align. Mejia brings insight from his past work in the corporate IT and Telecommunications fields for the Department of Defense, as well as knowledge in ecommerce spaces.

“SportsArt is passionate about partnering with our customers in doing more for our planet, one workout at a time,” said Ruben Mejia, Executive VP of SportsArt. “Together, we can do our part in keeping the environment healthy. We’re confident that this new team will enhance the customer base that we already have, as well as penetrate verticals that we don’t yet have a presence in.”

Reading, previously holding the position of Director of Dealer Sales at SportsArt, has been promoted to lead the North American and Latin American sales departments as the VP of Sales. He is a 30 year veteran in the health and fitness industry, previously working for Cybex, where he helped the team oversee growth from $30 million to over $125 million. SportsArt is thrilled to utilize his expertise to implement a sales strategy that will capture a larger market share of the fitness equipment manufacturing space.

Beckwith, a long time veteran in the fitness industry is backfilling Rick’s former role, Northeast Regional Manager, bringing with him a proven track record of success. Previously, Beckwith was a successful Regional Manager at Schwinn Fitness, when they introduced Spinning to the world. He was an integral part of the management team that blended the dealer and direct business for Schwinn, StairMaster, Nautilus, and BowFlex brands under the Nautilus Health and Fitness banner. At SportsArt, his primary focus is to expand the company’s presence in the following industries: multi-family housing, schools, municipalities and medical facilities.

For more information visit, https://www.gosportsart.com/ .

About SportsArt — SportsArt is the leader in sustainable gym equipment that is revolutionizing the way people stay fit with its ECO-POWR line. With more than 38 years of innovative design and manufacturing experience, SportsArt consistently seeks to advance industry standards, positioning itself as one of the most creative manufactures in quality fitness, medical and residential equipment. SportsArt is one of the largest single brand manufacturers in the world and is sold in over 70 countries worldwide. With over 500,000 square feet of state-of-the art manufacturing space; SportsArt designs, manufactures and tests all equipment to rigorous TÜV quality standards.

For More Information Contact:

Brittany Zoet

Uproar PR for SportsArt

312-878-4575 x246

bzoet@uproarpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.