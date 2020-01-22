Command Alkon’s CONNEX Platform Included in the Most Innovative Products Awards Program

Connectivity and Collaboration Transforms Construction Players Across the Industry’s Operations

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, announces that their CONNEX solution is included in the Most Innovative Products (MIP) Awards sponsored by the World of Concrete Show and Concrete Construction magazine. The annual MIP Program honors innovative new products designed for the concrete industry. The CONNEX Platform is nominated in the Business & Technology category.



CONNEX is a many-to-many vertical cloud platform. The platform provides connectivity to automate inter-company operational processes and enriches data to enable trading partners to collaborate with one another digitally in real time. Insights and analytics derived from CONNEX help stakeholders manage by exception and boost business decision making.



“It is an honor to be recognized for our innovative supplier collaboration platform,” says Ed Rusch, VP of Marketing at Command Alkon. “We’re confident CONNEX is profoundly changing the way heavy work gets done; providing reliable and trustworthy information to all stakeholders and allowing companies to operate with higher productivity and greater certainty of outcomes.”

Each year, World of Concrete exhibitors submit their products to Concrete Construction’s Most Innovative Products Award Program . The annual event showcases to show attendees, and readers of the official show magazines, the best new products that will be exhibited. Products nominated are voted on by the magazine audiences and by World of Concrete attendees to determine an Industry Choice in each product category.



There are three award categories: Industry Choice, Experts’ Choice, and Editors’ Choice. One of each will be awarded in each category.

Industry Choice Award is presented to one nominated product in each category, selected based on the most valid votes received in an online survey plus ballots submitted at the World of Concrete.





Experts’ Choice Award is presented to a product in each category selected by a group of industry professionals.





Editors’ Choice Award is selected by staff members of Concrete Construction.

Vote now for CONNEX . Online voting remains open until February 29 and vote winners will be announced March 16.



ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, we’re dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com .

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

(770) 642-2080 x 214

Becky@MediaFirst.Net

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com



