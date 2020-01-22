Afro-disruption: 6 reasons to book for BizTrendsLIVE!2020

Afro-disruption and Afro-centrism will be trending when Bizcommunity in association with Ster-Kinekor and Kantar, bring you BizTrendsLIVE!2020, on Thursday, 30 January 2020.

1. A new vision of Africa 2020

BizTrendsLIVE!2020 is where a new vision for Africa becomes reality. Eight speakers, a 360 perspective, from London to Lagos, Senegal to sub-Saharan Africa, on how African trends are shaping the world and being seen by the world.

2. A new borderless Africa

On the threshold of an Africa open for business, former chief negotiator for the Africa Free Trade Agreement and global consultant, Wamkele Mene will outline benefits and opportunities under his topic Borderless - AfCFTA and the Future of African Trade.

3. New African disruption

From Cote d’Ivoire for the event, we welcome MD Kantar Francophone Africa & Ghana, Ndeye Diagne to put her spin on what trends brands and marketers should they be aware of to #WininAfrica. Disruption, she predicts, has come about via a new “cultural emancipation and (r)evolution”, and what she terms an “irreversible explosion of African creativity across arts, literature, fashion, beauty, home design, tech and African culture(s) that will sculpt new, solid growth paths for the continent.”

4. New leverage and influence

In South Africa, it’s already happening with class acts such as Zozi Tunzi, Sho Madjozi, the Ndlovu Youth Choir, benchmarking a new cultural ethos. Lagos-London-based, Founder of Advertising Week African Tosin Lanipekun, will give an insiders-outsiders perspective, entitled The Future is African, on the global conversations turning towards Africa, especially in the lucrative areas of film, culture and entertainment.

5. New economic models

Bronwyn Williams can wring a trend out of nothing, in this case literally. BizTrendsLIVE!2020 will see her tap into the new “virtuality” entitled Unreal Estate: The Future of Finding and creating Value, to illustrate how top companies hold value in data, bits and bytes rather than tangible assets and where the trends towards increasingly dematerialised value exchanges and currency models are headed.

6. New African narratives

Also on the programme, CEO Publicis Groupe Africa, Odette van der Haar explains which trends to track in making “the impossible possible”! Covering all the trend bases such as post-Millenial markets, tech, healthcare, Blockchain, IoT, carbon and more. Matheo Motsau, Deputy CEO of Ster-Kinekor Theatres, updates from the coalface of entertainment trends; Heidi Brauer, reveals her pedigree in Layering the Cake - Trends in corporate Culture and Management as well as TV personality and influencer Sylvester Chauke, one of the 100 most influential young Africans 2018, who will reveal his trends-to-watch!

Prizes for the best tweet are kindly sponsored by Hollard under #BizTrendsLIVE and #BizTrends2020 tags! The event will be hosted by business writer, podcast host and content maker Rutendo Nyamuda.

Every January, Bizcommunity editors invite and publish trend predictions from over 200 thought leaders across 19 industries. Call it crowd-sourced trends (http://bit.ly/3aya6Si) if you like! Read all the trends and join us for the perfect wrap up to the January 2020 season.

BizTrendsLIVE! 2020 Programme:

1-2pm - Registration

Bizcommunity welcome

welcome Motheo Matsau (Ster-Kinekor)

(Ster-Kinekor) Wamkele Mene: Borderless - AfCFTA and the future of African Trade

Borderless - AfCFTA and the future of African Trade Sylvester Chauke: Trends-to-watch

Heidi Brauer: Layering the Cake - Baking culture

Layering the Cake - Baking culture Odette van der Haar : Imagining the Impossible

: Imagining the Impossible Popcorn and coffee break

Ndeye Diagne: ( Cote d’Ivoire ) - Afro-Disrupting #WinninginAfrica

( Cote d’Ivoire ) - Afro-Disrupting #WinninginAfrica Bronwyn Williams: Unreal Estate - The Future of finding and Creating Value

Unreal Estate - The Future of finding and Creating Value Tosin Lanipekin (Lagos/London) : The Future is African

: The Future is African Close and Best Tweet Competition - sponsored by Hollard

5.30 - 6.30pm - Network cocktails and snacks

Time: Registration from 1pm. Presentation: 2pm - 5:30pm. Networking cocktails and snacks: 5:30pm - 6:30pm

Date: Thursday, 30 January 2020

Location: Ster-Kinekor IMAX Theatre, Mall of Africa, Midrand

Price: R250-00 per head, 15% discount for bookings of 5 or more.

Opening address by Wamkele Mene (http://bit.ly/38wi3FQ)

MHM Consulting; (JHB and NYC)

Former Chief Director Africa Economic Relations, DTI

Specialist in African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AFCFTA), the future of African trade policy, strategy and diplomacy

Ndeye Diagne - Kantar

Follow: @ndeyelle

MD Kantar Francophone Africa & Ghana

Afro-Centrist, Afro-Enthusiast, Afro-Disruptor

Content Creator & Speaker

Consumer Insights specialist, data storyteller and guru with a knack for trends and disruptive innovation

Award Winner, Africa Market Research Association, 2019

Post graduate degree in marketing & communication from French business School ISC, Paris

Master's degree in English literature

Sylvester Chauke - Founder DNA Brand Architects

Follow: @SylvesterChauke

Founder DNA Brand Architects, 2018 Agency of the Year, one of the most innovative agencies in South Africa, working with some of the most revered brands on the continent

100 most influential young Africans, 2018 list

The All Africa Young Business Leader of the Year, 2017

TV personality on SABC The Next Brand Ambassador

NBC Africa All Africa Young Business Leader of the Year

BBQ Young Leader of the Year

European Business Assembly Best Enterprise and CEO Award

Oliver Empowerment Top Empowered Young Entrepreneur

World Confederation of Businesses Business Leader Award

Falcon Award for Excellence in Leadership

Golden European Award for Quality and Commercial Prestige

Odette van der Haar - MD of Publicis Africa

Follow: @odette_roper

MD of Publicis Africa

Consummate marketer, visionary leader, entrepreneur and innovator

Former CEO, JWT Johannesburg

Former CEO of the Association for Communication & Advertising (ACA)

The Next Brand Ambassador, SABC 3 reality television show judge

Legends of APEX award recipient, 2019

Bronwyn Williams - Flux Trends contributor, author and speaker

Follow: @bronwynwilliams

Flux Trends contributor, author and speaker

Bizcommunity trend contributor

Part economist, part marketer, with particular areas of expertise in Blockchain, technology, artificial intelligence, scientific marketing and the future of finance

Degree in commerce and marketing management from University of Johannesburg

Degree in Fintech from the University of Oxford

Degree in Digital Branding from Vega Brand School

Post-Graduate qualification in Economics, through the University of London, with a focus on post-cash markets

Future Studies, University of Stellenbosch

Tosin Lanipekun - Executive director of Advertising Week Africa

Follow: @toscobot

Executive director of Advertising Week Africa

Co-founder and Managing Partner Image & Time, a creative and advertising agency with offices in Lagos and London with a global and pan-African scope, client brands such as JP Morgan, HSBC and Xerox

Bachelors and Masters degrees in Architecture from Obafemi Awolowo University, Nigeria

Masters degree in Digital Media from London Metropolitan University

D&AD member

Member of the Institute of Leadership & Management

Member of the Chartered Society of Design, UK

Heidi Brauer - Chief Marketing Officer, Hollard Insurance

Follow: @heidibeeee

Chief Marketing Officer, Hollard Insurance

Chartered Marketer (SA)

PRISM and Loeries Grand Prix award-winning marketer

Former Executive Manager of Comair taking care of kulula.com, British Airways, SLOW lounges, Daddy's Deals, kulula credit card, jetsetters and Executive Club brands

PRISA's Lifetime Achievement Award finalist 2017

Motheo Matsau - Deputy CEO, Ster-Kinekor Theatres

Sales Strategy and new channel development Ster-Kinekor

Former SuperSport Head of Marketing (SA/ROA)

Former MultiChoice_DStv SA Head of Acquisition Marketing

Launched DStv Walka in SA and Sub Saharan Africa

GIBS MBA

BizTrends and BizTrendsLIVE!2020 reflects a more dynamic and diverse group of trend opinion and practitioners than ever before. Expect an exciting overview of factors influencing the future of intra-African trade, culture, finance, marketing, tech and more...

Book now: http://bit.ly/2NmxuIB



