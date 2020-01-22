Afro-disruption: 6 reasons to book for BizTrendsLIVE!2020
Afro-disruption and Afro-centrism will be trending when Bizcommunity in association with Ster-Kinekor and Kantar, bring you BizTrendsLIVE!2020, on Thursday, 30 January 2020.
1. A new vision of Africa 2020
BizTrendsLIVE!2020 is where a new vision for Africa becomes reality. Eight speakers, a 360 perspective, from London to Lagos, Senegal to sub-Saharan Africa, on how African trends are shaping the world and being seen by the world.
2. A new borderless Africa
On the threshold of an Africa open for business, former chief negotiator for the Africa Free Trade Agreement and global consultant, Wamkele Mene will outline benefits and opportunities under his topic Borderless - AfCFTA and the Future of African Trade.
3. New African disruption
From Cote d’Ivoire for the event, we welcome MD Kantar Francophone Africa & Ghana, Ndeye Diagne to put her spin on what trends brands and marketers should they be aware of to #WininAfrica. Disruption, she predicts, has come about via a new “cultural emancipation and (r)evolution”, and what she terms an “irreversible explosion of African creativity across arts, literature, fashion, beauty, home design, tech and African culture(s) that will sculpt new, solid growth paths for the continent.”
4. New leverage and influence
In South Africa, it’s already happening with class acts such as Zozi Tunzi, Sho Madjozi, the Ndlovu Youth Choir, benchmarking a new cultural ethos. Lagos-London-based, Founder of Advertising Week African Tosin Lanipekun, will give an insiders-outsiders perspective, entitled The Future is African, on the global conversations turning towards Africa, especially in the lucrative areas of film, culture and entertainment.
5. New economic models
Bronwyn Williams can wring a trend out of nothing, in this case literally. BizTrendsLIVE!2020 will see her tap into the new “virtuality” entitled Unreal Estate: The Future of Finding and creating Value, to illustrate how top companies hold value in data, bits and bytes rather than tangible assets and where the trends towards increasingly dematerialised value exchanges and currency models are headed.
6. New African narratives
Also on the programme, CEO Publicis Groupe Africa, Odette van der Haar explains which trends to track in making “the impossible possible”! Covering all the trend bases such as post-Millenial markets, tech, healthcare, Blockchain, IoT, carbon and more. Matheo Motsau, Deputy CEO of Ster-Kinekor Theatres, updates from the coalface of entertainment trends; Heidi Brauer, reveals her pedigree in Layering the Cake - Trends in corporate Culture and Management as well as TV personality and influencer Sylvester Chauke, one of the 100 most influential young Africans 2018, who will reveal his trends-to-watch!
Prizes for the best tweet are kindly sponsored by Hollard under #BizTrendsLIVE and #BizTrends2020 tags! The event will be hosted by business writer, podcast host and content maker Rutendo Nyamuda.
Every January, Bizcommunity editors invite and publish trend predictions from over 200 thought leaders across 19 industries. Call it crowd-sourced trends (http://bit.ly/3aya6Si) if you like! Read all the trends and join us for the perfect wrap up to the January 2020 season.
BizTrendsLIVE! 2020 Programme:
- 1-2pm - Registration
- Bizcommunity welcome
- Motheo Matsau (Ster-Kinekor)
- Wamkele Mene: Borderless - AfCFTA and the future of African Trade
- Sylvester Chauke: Trends-to-watch
- Heidi Brauer: Layering the Cake - Baking culture
- Odette van der Haar: Imagining the Impossible
- Popcorn and coffee break
- Ndeye Diagne: ( Cote d’Ivoire ) - Afro-Disrupting #WinninginAfrica
- Bronwyn Williams: Unreal Estate - The Future of finding and Creating Value
- Tosin Lanipekin (Lagos/London): The Future is African
- Close and Best Tweet Competition - sponsored by Hollard
- 5.30 - 6.30pm - Network cocktails and snacks
Event: BizTrendsLIVE!
Time: Registration from 1pm. Presentation: 2pm - 5:30pm. Networking cocktails and snacks: 5:30pm - 6:30pm
Date: Thursday, 30 January 2020
Location: Ster-Kinekor IMAX Theatre, Mall of Africa, Midrand
Price: R250-00 per head, 15% discount for bookings of 5 or more.
Opening address by Wamkele Mene (http://bit.ly/38wi3FQ)
- MHM Consulting; (JHB and NYC)
- Former Chief Director Africa Economic Relations, DTI
- Specialist in African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AFCFTA), the future of African trade policy, strategy and diplomacy
Ndeye Diagne - Kantar
Follow: @ndeyelle
- MD Kantar Francophone Africa & Ghana
- Afro-Centrist, Afro-Enthusiast, Afro-Disruptor
- Content Creator & Speaker
- Consumer Insights specialist, data storyteller and guru with a knack for trends and disruptive innovation
- Award Winner, Africa Market Research Association, 2019
- Post graduate degree in marketing & communication from French business School ISC, Paris
- Master's degree in English literature
Sylvester Chauke - Founder DNA Brand Architects
Follow: @SylvesterChauke
- Founder DNA Brand Architects, 2018 Agency of the Year, one of the most innovative agencies in South Africa, working with some of the most revered brands on the continent
- 100 most influential young Africans, 2018 list
- The All Africa Young Business Leader of the Year, 2017
- TV personality on SABC The Next Brand Ambassador
- NBC Africa All Africa Young Business Leader of the Year
- BBQ Young Leader of the Year
- European Business Assembly Best Enterprise and CEO Award
- Oliver Empowerment Top Empowered Young Entrepreneur
- World Confederation of Businesses Business Leader Award
- Falcon Award for Excellence in Leadership
- Golden European Award for Quality and Commercial Prestige
Odette van der Haar - MD of Publicis Africa
Follow: @odette_roper
- MD of Publicis Africa
- Consummate marketer, visionary leader, entrepreneur and innovator
- Former CEO, JWT Johannesburg
- Former CEO of the Association for Communication & Advertising (ACA)
- The Next Brand Ambassador, SABC 3 reality television show judge
- Legends of APEX award recipient, 2019
Bronwyn Williams - Flux Trends contributor, author and speaker
Follow: @bronwynwilliams
- Flux Trends contributor, author and speaker
- Bizcommunity trend contributor
- Part economist, part marketer, with particular areas of expertise in Blockchain, technology, artificial intelligence, scientific marketing and the future of finance
- Degree in commerce and marketing management from University of Johannesburg
- Degree in Fintech from the University of Oxford
- Degree in Digital Branding from Vega Brand School
- Post-Graduate qualification in Economics, through the University of London, with a focus on post-cash markets
- Future Studies, University of Stellenbosch
Tosin Lanipekun - Executive director of Advertising Week Africa
Follow: @toscobot
- Executive director of Advertising Week Africa
- Co-founder and Managing Partner Image & Time, a creative and advertising agency with offices in Lagos and London with a global and pan-African scope, client brands such as JP Morgan, HSBC and Xerox
- Bachelors and Masters degrees in Architecture from Obafemi Awolowo University, Nigeria
- Masters degree in Digital Media from London Metropolitan University
- D&AD member
- Member of the Institute of Leadership & Management
- Member of the Chartered Society of Design, UK
Heidi Brauer - Chief Marketing Officer, Hollard Insurance
Follow: @heidibeeee
- Chief Marketing Officer, Hollard Insurance
- Chartered Marketer (SA)
- PRISM and Loeries Grand Prix award-winning marketer
- Former Executive Manager of Comair taking care of kulula.com, British Airways, SLOW lounges, Daddy's Deals, kulula credit card, jetsetters and Executive Club brands
- PRISA's Lifetime Achievement Award finalist 2017
Motheo Matsau - Deputy CEO, Ster-Kinekor Theatres
- Sales Strategy and new channel development Ster-Kinekor
- Former SuperSport Head of Marketing (SA/ROA)
- Former MultiChoice_DStv SA Head of Acquisition Marketing
- Launched DStv Walka in SA and Sub Saharan Africa
- GIBS MBA
BizTrends and BizTrendsLIVE!2020 reflects a more dynamic and diverse group of trend opinion and practitioners than ever before. Expect an exciting overview of factors influencing the future of intra-African trade, culture, finance, marketing, tech and more...
