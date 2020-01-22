$3.1 Billion Cloud Gaming Market by Offering, Device Type, Solution, Gamer Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2024
Dublin, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Gaming Market by Offering (Infrastructure, Gaming Platform Services), Device Type (Smartphones, Tablets, Gaming Consoles, PCs & Laptops, Smart TVs, HMDs), Solution (Video Streaming, File Streaming), Gamer Type, Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research report categorizes the cloud gaming based on offering, device type, solution type, gamer type, end-user industry, and geography. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the cloud gaming market and forecasts the same till 2024.
The global cloud gaming market is estimated to be valued at USD 306 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3,107 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 59%
Commercialization of 5G, rise in a number of gamers, and upsurge of immersive and competitive gaming on mobile are among the major driving factors for the growth of the cloud gaming market. An increase in the number of internet users is also expected to fuel the growth of the cloud gaming market.
Gaming platform service to account for the largest share in cloud gaming market during forecast period
Conventional consoles and PCs require regular up-gradation to play games, which leads to additional expenses. Gaming platform service is gaining more traction as it provides direct streaming of games to the user's personal computer (PC), smartphones, tablets, or consoles with the help of remote servers. This approach bypasses the requirement to purchase additional gaming hardware devices and allows users to play various resource-intensive games irrespective of the specifications of their devices.
Smartphones to witness highest growth for cloud gaming in coming years
Smartphones have been a significant contributor to the accelerated growth of the games market. In the current scenario, cloud gaming is facing issues such as bandwidth, video compression, and latency. Bandwidth is an unavoidable factor when looking at cloud gaming on a large scale as it requires a huge amount of data transmitted in a short span of time. The advent of 5G promises to change the game by increasing speeds and reliability, making room for cloud gaming. With 4G, the latency is around 50 milliseconds, which makes smooth gameplay extremely challenging due to lags, whereas, 5G has a latency of 1-4 milliseconds.
Video streaming to account for largest share of cloud gaming market during forecast period
Video streaming renders all graphics, compresses resulting in videos and streams to the clients in the cloud on remote CPUs/GPUs. It does not require high computing power on the device to play a game that acts as a major driver video streaming in the cloud gaming market.
Casual gamer segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR in cloud gaming market from 2019 to 2024
Commercialization of 5G and introduction of AAA games at a lower cost is expected to be a major driver for the growth of the cloud gaming market for casual gamers. The introduction of 5G-based smartphones will lead to high speed and low latency properties, creating a wider adoption of cloud gaming for casual gamers.
APAC to hold largest share of cloud gaming market during the forecast period
Japan is expected to be a major contributor to the cloud gaming market in APAC. The rising adoption of smartphones & gaming consoles and constantly surging online population have created a plethora of opportunities to spur the size of the market. In addition, the cost-effective nature of the cloud gaming platforms is promoting its usage across various new customer classes that vary in investing in gaming systems due to their expensive nature.
Competitive Landscape
The major players in cloud gaming market are NVIDIA (US), Intel (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Amazon (US), Advanced Micro Devices (US), Sony (Japan), IBM (US), Tencent (China), Alibaba (China), Jump Gaming (US), Blade (US), Paperspace (US), Vortex (Poland), PlayGiga (Spain), Activision (US), Ubitus (Taiwan), Playkey (US), Loudplay (Russia), Electronic Arts (US), Hatch (Finland), and Blacknut (France).
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Cloud Gaming Market
4.2 Market, By Offering
4.3 Market, By Device Type
4.4 Market, By Solution Type
4.5 Market, By Gamer Type
4.6 Market, By Geography
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Commercialization of 5G Technology
5.2.1.2 Rise in Number of Gamers
5.2.1.3 Upsurge in Immersive and Competitive Gaming on Mobile Devices
5.2.1.4 Increase in Number of Internet Users
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Multiplayer Cloud Gaming Server Allocation Issues
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increased Popularity of Cloud Gaming in Multiplayer Scenarios
5.2.3.2 Greater Utilization of Cloud Gamification
5.2.3.3 Improved Cross-Platform Gaming Experience
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Limited Awareness Regarding Cloud Gaming Platforms
5.2.4.2 Fluctuating Internet Speed in Developing Countries
5.3 Cloud Gaming Use Cases
5.3.1 5G
5.3.2 AR/VR
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
6 Cloud Gaming Market, By Offering
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Infrastructure
6.2.1 Compute
6.2.1.1 GPUs are Essential for Ultra Low-Latency and Streaming of Most Demanding Games
6.2.2 Memory
6.2.2.1 Advantages Such as High Density With Simplistic Architecture, Low Latency, and High Performance have Made DRAM core Memory Technology
6.2.3 Storage
6.2.3.1 Low Power Consumption Makes Ssds Ideal for Data Center Storage
6.3 Gaming Platform Services
6.3.1 Content Services
6.3.1.1 Content Services are Cloud Streaming Services That Connect Users to Powerful Gaming Servers
6.3.2 Pc Services
6.3.2.1 Pc Services Enable Streaming of Fully-Featured Virtual Gaming Pc to Users' Device
7 Cloud Gaming Market, By Device Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Smartphones
7.2.1 With Rapid Rise in Mobile Gaming, Cloud Gaming is Expected to Attain Significant Market Traction in Coming Years
7.3 Tablets
7.3.1 Owing to Better Computing Power Capabilities, Tablets Offer Enhanced Gaming Experience Than Other Devices
7.4 Gaming Consoles
7.4.1 Gaming Console Renders Favourable Opportunities to Cloud Gaming Providers By Enhancing Their Product Capabilities
7.5 Personal Computers & Laptops
7.5.1 Gamers Prefer Personal Computers Or Laptops to Explore Cloud Gaming as They Offer Immersive Gaming
7.6 Smart Televisions
7.6.1 Smart Television Manufacturers are Constantly Upgrading to Improve Product Features for Cloud Gaming
7.7 Head-Mounted Displays
7.7.1 AR & VR Devices are Rapidly Being Adopted in Gaming Landscape to Experience Immersive Gaming Experiences
8 Cloud Gaming Market, By Solution Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Video Streaming
8.2.1 Video Streaming Eliminates Requirement for Any Additional Hardware Devices
8.3 File Streaming
8.3.1 File Streaming Enables Downloading of Game Content in Form of Bits
9 Cloud Gaming Market, By Gamer Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Casual Gamers
9.2.1 Casual Gamers Actively Seek Free of Charge Games
9.3 Avid Gamers
9.3.1 Avid Gamers are Regular Players, But Not Professionals
9.4 Hardcore Gamers
9.4.1 Hardcore Gamers Tend to Invest Lot of Time and Money in Gaming
10 Geographic Analysis
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.1.1 Video game companies based in the US are making efforts to ensure uninterrupted video game streaming to users
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.2.1 Growth of Gaming Market is Expected to Boost Market Growth Cloud Gaming in Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.3.1 Mexico is Expected to Witness Highest Growth Rate in Market in North America
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 France is a highly competitive market as it is coming up with varied start-ups for cloud gaming
10.3.2 UK
10.3.2.1 UK is Internationally Prominent Start-Up Hub for Innovative Games and Entrepreneurial Developers
10.3.3 France
10.3.3.1 France is Highly Competitive Market as It is Coming Up With Varied Start-Ups for Cloud Gaming
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Italian Market is Excepted Be Propelled By Heavy Investments in Establishing High-Speed and Robust Networks
10.3.5 Rest of Europe
10.3.5.1 Spain and Sweden have Captured Huge Market Share and Created Immersive Gaming Experiences for Players Worldwide
10.4 APAC
10.4.1 China
10.4.1.1 China is Expected to Witness Highest CAGR in Coming Years
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.2.1 Japan Held Largest Market Size of Cloud Gaming in 2019
10.4.3 South Korea
10.4.3.1 Commercialization of 5G is Expected to Boost Market
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.4.1 Australia is an Early Adopter of Cloud Gaming
10.4.5 Rest of APAC
10.4.5.1 Gaming Market is Propelled By Rising Younger Population, Higher Disposable Incomes, and Increasing Number of Smartphone Users
10.5 RoW
10.5.1 Middle East & Africa
10.5.1.1 Middle East & Africa have a high potential of adopting cloud gaming
10.5.2 South America
10.5.2.1 Rise in Number of Smartphones is Expected to Fuel Growth of Market
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2019
11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.3.1 Visionary Leaders
11.3.2 Innovators
11.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators
11.3.4 Emerging Companies
11.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Companies)
11.5 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Companies)
11.6 Competitive Situation and Trends
11.6.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements
11.6.2 Product Launches
11.6.3 Expansions
11.6.4 Acquisitions
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key Players
12.1.1 NVIDIA
12.1.2 Intel Corporation
12.1.3 Google
12.1.4 Microsoft
12.1.5 Amazon
12.1.6 Advanced Micro Devices
12.1.7 Sony
12.1.8 IBM
12.1.9 Tencent
12.1.10 Alibaba
12.2 Right-To-Win
12.3 Other Key Players
12.3.1 Blade
12.3.2 Blacknut
12.3.3 Paperspace
12.3.4 Vortex
12.3.5 Playgiga
12.3.6 Activision
12.3.7 Ubitus
12.3.8 Playkey
12.3.9 Loudplay
12.3.10 Electronic Arts
12.3.11 Hatch Entertainment
12.3.12 Jump Gaming
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xp96fe
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
