$3.1 Billion Cloud Gaming Market by Offering, Device Type, Solution, Gamer Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Gaming Market by Offering (Infrastructure, Gaming Platform Services), Device Type (Smartphones, Tablets, Gaming Consoles, PCs & Laptops, Smart TVs, HMDs), Solution (Video Streaming, File Streaming), Gamer Type, Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research report categorizes the cloud gaming based on offering, device type, solution type, gamer type, end-user industry, and geography. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the cloud gaming market and forecasts the same till 2024.

The global cloud gaming market is estimated to be valued at USD 306 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3,107 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 59%

Commercialization of 5G, rise in a number of gamers, and upsurge of immersive and competitive gaming on mobile are among the major driving factors for the growth of the cloud gaming market. An increase in the number of internet users is also expected to fuel the growth of the cloud gaming market.

Gaming platform service to account for the largest share in cloud gaming market during forecast period



Conventional consoles and PCs require regular up-gradation to play games, which leads to additional expenses. Gaming platform service is gaining more traction as it provides direct streaming of games to the user's personal computer (PC), smartphones, tablets, or consoles with the help of remote servers. This approach bypasses the requirement to purchase additional gaming hardware devices and allows users to play various resource-intensive games irrespective of the specifications of their devices.



Smartphones to witness highest growth for cloud gaming in coming years



Smartphones have been a significant contributor to the accelerated growth of the games market. In the current scenario, cloud gaming is facing issues such as bandwidth, video compression, and latency. Bandwidth is an unavoidable factor when looking at cloud gaming on a large scale as it requires a huge amount of data transmitted in a short span of time. The advent of 5G promises to change the game by increasing speeds and reliability, making room for cloud gaming. With 4G, the latency is around 50 milliseconds, which makes smooth gameplay extremely challenging due to lags, whereas, 5G has a latency of 1-4 milliseconds.



Video streaming to account for largest share of cloud gaming market during forecast period



Video streaming renders all graphics, compresses resulting in videos and streams to the clients in the cloud on remote CPUs/GPUs. It does not require high computing power on the device to play a game that acts as a major driver video streaming in the cloud gaming market.



Casual gamer segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR in cloud gaming market from 2019 to 2024



Commercialization of 5G and introduction of AAA games at a lower cost is expected to be a major driver for the growth of the cloud gaming market for casual gamers. The introduction of 5G-based smartphones will lead to high speed and low latency properties, creating a wider adoption of cloud gaming for casual gamers.



APAC to hold largest share of cloud gaming market during the forecast period



Japan is expected to be a major contributor to the cloud gaming market in APAC. The rising adoption of smartphones & gaming consoles and constantly surging online population have created a plethora of opportunities to spur the size of the market. In addition, the cost-effective nature of the cloud gaming platforms is promoting its usage across various new customer classes that vary in investing in gaming systems due to their expensive nature.



Competitive Landscape



The major players in cloud gaming market are NVIDIA (US), Intel (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Amazon (US), Advanced Micro Devices (US), Sony (Japan), IBM (US), Tencent (China), Alibaba (China), Jump Gaming (US), Blade (US), Paperspace (US), Vortex (Poland), PlayGiga (Spain), Activision (US), Ubitus (Taiwan), Playkey (US), Loudplay (Russia), Electronic Arts (US), Hatch (Finland), and Blacknut (France).



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Cloud Gaming Market

4.2 Market, By Offering

4.3 Market, By Device Type

4.4 Market, By Solution Type

4.5 Market, By Gamer Type

4.6 Market, By Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Commercialization of 5G Technology

5.2.1.2 Rise in Number of Gamers

5.2.1.3 Upsurge in Immersive and Competitive Gaming on Mobile Devices

5.2.1.4 Increase in Number of Internet Users

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Multiplayer Cloud Gaming Server Allocation Issues

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increased Popularity of Cloud Gaming in Multiplayer Scenarios

5.2.3.2 Greater Utilization of Cloud Gamification

5.2.3.3 Improved Cross-Platform Gaming Experience

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Limited Awareness Regarding Cloud Gaming Platforms

5.2.4.2 Fluctuating Internet Speed in Developing Countries

5.3 Cloud Gaming Use Cases

5.3.1 5G

5.3.2 AR/VR

5.4 Value Chain Analysis



6 Cloud Gaming Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Infrastructure

6.2.1 Compute

6.2.1.1 GPUs are Essential for Ultra Low-Latency and Streaming of Most Demanding Games

6.2.2 Memory

6.2.2.1 Advantages Such as High Density With Simplistic Architecture, Low Latency, and High Performance have Made DRAM core Memory Technology

6.2.3 Storage

6.2.3.1 Low Power Consumption Makes Ssds Ideal for Data Center Storage

6.3 Gaming Platform Services

6.3.1 Content Services

6.3.1.1 Content Services are Cloud Streaming Services That Connect Users to Powerful Gaming Servers

6.3.2 Pc Services

6.3.2.1 Pc Services Enable Streaming of Fully-Featured Virtual Gaming Pc to Users' Device



7 Cloud Gaming Market, By Device Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Smartphones

7.2.1 With Rapid Rise in Mobile Gaming, Cloud Gaming is Expected to Attain Significant Market Traction in Coming Years

7.3 Tablets

7.3.1 Owing to Better Computing Power Capabilities, Tablets Offer Enhanced Gaming Experience Than Other Devices

7.4 Gaming Consoles

7.4.1 Gaming Console Renders Favourable Opportunities to Cloud Gaming Providers By Enhancing Their Product Capabilities

7.5 Personal Computers & Laptops

7.5.1 Gamers Prefer Personal Computers Or Laptops to Explore Cloud Gaming as They Offer Immersive Gaming

7.6 Smart Televisions

7.6.1 Smart Television Manufacturers are Constantly Upgrading to Improve Product Features for Cloud Gaming

7.7 Head-Mounted Displays

7.7.1 AR & VR Devices are Rapidly Being Adopted in Gaming Landscape to Experience Immersive Gaming Experiences



8 Cloud Gaming Market, By Solution Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Video Streaming

8.2.1 Video Streaming Eliminates Requirement for Any Additional Hardware Devices

8.3 File Streaming

8.3.1 File Streaming Enables Downloading of Game Content in Form of Bits



9 Cloud Gaming Market, By Gamer Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Casual Gamers

9.2.1 Casual Gamers Actively Seek Free of Charge Games

9.3 Avid Gamers

9.3.1 Avid Gamers are Regular Players, But Not Professionals

9.4 Hardcore Gamers

9.4.1 Hardcore Gamers Tend to Invest Lot of Time and Money in Gaming



10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 Video game companies based in the US are making efforts to ensure uninterrupted video game streaming to users

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Growth of Gaming Market is Expected to Boost Market Growth Cloud Gaming in Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.3.1 Mexico is Expected to Witness Highest Growth Rate in Market in North America

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 France is a highly competitive market as it is coming up with varied start-ups for cloud gaming

10.3.2 UK

10.3.2.1 UK is Internationally Prominent Start-Up Hub for Innovative Games and Entrepreneurial Developers

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 France is Highly Competitive Market as It is Coming Up With Varied Start-Ups for Cloud Gaming

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Italian Market is Excepted Be Propelled By Heavy Investments in Establishing High-Speed and Robust Networks

10.3.5 Rest of Europe

10.3.5.1 Spain and Sweden have Captured Huge Market Share and Created Immersive Gaming Experiences for Players Worldwide

10.4 APAC

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 China is Expected to Witness Highest CAGR in Coming Years

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Japan Held Largest Market Size of Cloud Gaming in 2019

10.4.3 South Korea

10.4.3.1 Commercialization of 5G is Expected to Boost Market

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.4.1 Australia is an Early Adopter of Cloud Gaming

10.4.5 Rest of APAC

10.4.5.1 Gaming Market is Propelled By Rising Younger Population, Higher Disposable Incomes, and Increasing Number of Smartphone Users

10.5 RoW

10.5.1 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1.1 Middle East & Africa have a high potential of adopting cloud gaming

10.5.2 South America

10.5.2.1 Rise in Number of Smartphones is Expected to Fuel Growth of Market



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2019

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Visionary Leaders

11.3.2 Innovators

11.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.4 Emerging Companies

11.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Companies)

11.5 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Companies)

11.6 Competitive Situation and Trends

11.6.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

11.6.2 Product Launches

11.6.3 Expansions

11.6.4 Acquisitions



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 NVIDIA

12.1.2 Intel Corporation

12.1.3 Google

12.1.4 Microsoft

12.1.5 Amazon

12.1.6 Advanced Micro Devices

12.1.7 Sony

12.1.8 IBM

12.1.9 Tencent

12.1.10 Alibaba

12.2 Right-To-Win

12.3 Other Key Players

12.3.1 Blade

12.3.2 Blacknut

12.3.3 Paperspace

12.3.4 Vortex

12.3.5 Playgiga

12.3.6 Activision

12.3.7 Ubitus

12.3.8 Playkey

12.3.9 Loudplay

12.3.10 Electronic Arts

12.3.11 Hatch Entertainment

12.3.12 Jump Gaming



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xp96fe

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.