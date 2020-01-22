Associa Northern California Hosts Annual Educational Board Member Seminar

/EIN News/ -- Pleasanton, CA, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Northern California will be hosting its 35th annual educational board seminar for current board members, potential board members, valued business partners, and employees on Saturday, February 29, 2020, and Saturday, April 4, 2020.



The sessions will host industry experts who will speak about relevant community management topics, as well as a vendor trade show that will allow business partners to showcase their services and products. The seminar will also provide attendees the opportunity to meet with industry professionals and network among esteemed colleagues.



“Associa Northern California places a great deal of emphasis on the education of our board members and employees,” stated Kelly Zibell, PCAM®, Associa Northern California president. “Our annual board member seminar is the perfect platform to educate our board members on up-to-date industry information and provide them the tools for a successful year ahead.”



Please contact ancrsvp@associa.us to reserve a vendor booth or attend the upcoming seminars.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com



