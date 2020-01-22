Pax8 and TitanHQ Announce New Partnership

Providing MSPs with Leading Email Security and DNS Filtering

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8 , the best place to buy cloud solutions, today announced a new partnership with TitanHQ , the international leader in cloud-based email and web protection for the MSP that services the SMB. Through the agreement, Pax8 partners now have access to SpamTitan Cloud, the leading email security solution, and WebTitan Cloud for DNS filtering and protection.



“TitanHQ’s cloud-based AI-driven threat intelligence technology protects email and web security solutions for MSPs and their customers,” said Ryan Walsh, chief channel officer at Pax8. “Our partners are excited about the addition of TitanHQ and the ability to protect their clients’ businesses by blocking malware, phishing, ransomware, and links to malicious websites from emails.”

Pax8 carefully vets each new vendor it brings onto the line card, including channel-friendly, market-leading solutions. Earlier this year, SpamTitan was named the Leader in the 2019 G2 Crowd Report on Email Security Gateways . 97% of users rated it 4 or 5 stars, with 92% of users confirming they would recommend SpamTitan.

With cybersecurity attacks on the rise, malware downloads in particular can be devastating for an organization because once an infection spreads through the network, data can be stolen, corrupted, or encrypted. WebTitan Cloud for DNS filtering mitigates the risk of downloading a web-borne threat by blocking access to websites known to harbor malware and preventing the download of files types most commonly associated with web-borne threats. Pax8 partners will continue to enjoy fully transparent centralized billing and top class technical support for both SpamTitan and WebTitan.

“I am delighted to partner with the Pax8 team,” said Ronan Kavanagh, CEO TitanHQ. “Their focus and dedication to the MSP community is completely aligned with ours at TitanHQ, and we look forward to delivering our integrated solutions to their partners and customers.”

To trial SpamTitan and WebTitan or to learn more, please contact the cloud solutions advisors at (855) 884-PAX8, email info@pax8.com , or visit www.pax8.com .

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. In 2018, Pax8 was ranked number 68 on the Inc. 5000 and in 2019, the company was ranked number 60. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com .

Follow Pax8 on Facebook , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

About TitanHQ

TitanHQ are a 20-year old multi-award-winning web filtering, email security and email archiving SaaS business. We protect 8,500 businesses and work daily with over 2,200 MSPs. We protect your customers from malware, ransomware, phishing, viruses, botnets and other cyber threats. Most importantly our products were built from the ground up with MSP’s for MSP’s. We save MSP’s support and engineering time by stopping problems at source while also providing ideal products to sell in your technology stack. www.TitanHQ.com

Media Contact

Amanda Lee

VP of Corporate Communications at Pax8

alee@pax8.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.