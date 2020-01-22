NeuroMetrix, Inc. 2019 Financial Conference Call Rescheduled to Monday January 27, 2020

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq:NURO) today announced the shift of its 2019 financial conference call to Monday, January 27, 2020 at 8:00am Eastern Time. Internal scheduling conflicts caused the delay of two business days. The Company apologized for any inconvenience this may have caused.



The conference call may be accessed in the United States by dialing 844-787-0799 and using the confirmation code 6728609. Internationally, the conference call may be accessed by dialing 661-378-9630 and using the same confirmation code. The earnings press release and accompanying condensed financial statements will be accessible from the Company's website at www.NeuroMetrix.com under the "Investor Relations" tab.

A replay of the conference call will be available starting two hours after the call by dialing 855-859-2056, domestically and 404-537-3406, internationally. The confirmation code to access the replay is 6728609. The replay will be available for one week after the conference call.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is a leading developer of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. DPNCheck® is a point-of-care diagnostic test for diabetic neuropathy, which is the most common long-term complication of Type 2 diabetes. ADVANCE™ is a point-of-care nerve conduction study that evaluates multiple nerves including the median nerve, which is affected in carpal tunnel syndrome. Quell® is a wearable neurostimulation device for symptomatic relief of chronic pain that is available over-the-counter. For more information, please visit NeuroMetrix.com.

NeuroMetrix, Inc.

Thomas T. Higgins, 781-314-2761

SVP and Chief Financial Officer

neurometrix.ir@neurometrix.com

Source: NeuroMetrix, Inc.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.