BenchPrep Wins Training Magazine Network’s 2019 Learning LMS Choice Award

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BenchPrep , the provider of the configurable cloud-based learning platform for corporations, training organizations and nonprofits today announced they have won a 2019 Training Magazine Network (TMN) Choice Award, Training Magazine’s inaugural crowd-sourced vendor awards program, in the Learning Portal/Learning Management System (LMS) category.



TMN is a free Training and Learning and Development (L&D) member community, giving members 24/7 access to free training tools, webinars, and other valuable resources. In an effort to tap into this highly experienced community’s expertise and “share what works” with all of Training’s audiences, Training invited TMN’s 147,000-plus-member community to cast their votes for the vendor partners they find to provide the most effective tools and solutions for their work.

BenchPrep’s award-winning advanced online learning platform works with professional education and training organizations to improve and accelerate learner success for over 6 million learners. The learning platform delivers streamlined content management and instructional design, along with advanced educator tools, analytics dashboards and reporting, in one comprehensive solution.

“We’re thrilled to have won a Training Magazine LMS Choice Award,” said Ashish Rangnekar, CEO of BenchPrep. “Our team is dedicated to providing the best learning experience and environment. This award helps to validate that our platform is helping to advance learner outcomes and accelerate program growth and success across multiple industries.”

The voting was held online August 22-October 31, 2019. Nearly 3,400 votes were cast by 1,253 unique respondents for 310 companies. Winners were determined by a combination of the total number of votes received and an average weighted score based on effectiveness.

The full list of 2019 Training Magazine Network Choice Award winners, can be found, here .

About BenchPrep

BenchPrep is a configurable cloud-based learning platform that delivers the best learning experience and drives revenue for corporations, training companies and nonprofits (credentialing bodies & associations). With an award-winning learner-centric platform, BenchPrep increases learner engagement, improves long-term learner retention, and reduces dropout rates. Many of the largest credentialing bodies, associations, and training organizations in the world now deliver learning programs through BenchPrep, including ACT, AAMC, CFA Institute, CompTIA, GMAC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HR Certification Institute, Richardson Sales Training, ASCM, AIA, Relias, NCBE, ProLiteracy, Hobsons, McGraw Hill Education, and OnCourse Learning. More than 5 million learners have used BenchPrep’s platform to attain academic and professional success. To discover more about BenchPrep, please visit benchprep.com .

About Training and Training Magazine Network (TMN)

Training magazine is the leading business publication for learning and development and HR professionals. It has been the ultimate resource for innovative learning and development—in print, in person, and online—over the last 50-plus years. Established in 2008, Training Magazine Network is Training’s free Training and Learning and Development (L&D) member community, giving members (147,000 since 2008) 24/7 access to free training tools, Webinars, and other valuable resources. Training magazine, Training magazine Events, and TMN are owned by Lakewood Media Group.

