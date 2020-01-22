New Vishay Intertechnology TMBS® Rectifiers in Low Profile SMP Package Increase Power Density and Efficiency
2 A and 3 A Devices Feature Reverse Voltages From 45 V to 200 V and Forward Voltage Drop Down to 0.36 V
/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today expanded its offering of surface-mount TMBS® Trench MOS Barrier Schottky rectifiers with 16 new 2 A and 3 A devices in the eSMP® series low profile SMP (DO-220AA) package. The Vishay General Semiconductor rectifiers feature a wide range of reverse voltages from 45 V to 200 V, while their 3 A rating is the industry’s highest for the SMP package to increase power density.
With their forward voltage drop down to 0.36 V for 2 A and 0.37 V for 3 A devices, the rectifiers released today reduce power loss and improve efficiency in high frequency inverters, DC/DC converters, and freewheeling and polarity protection diodes for commercial and industrial applications. The devices are also available in AEC-Q101 qualified versions for automotive applications.
The new rectifiers feature a maximum operating junction temperature up to +175 °C and an MSL moisture sensitivity level of 1, per J-STD-020, LF maximum peak of +260 °C. The devices are RoHS-compliant and halogen-free.
Device Specification Table:
|Part #
|IF(AV) (A)
|VRRM (V)
|IFSM (A)
|VF at IF and TJ
|TJ max. (°C)
|VF (V)
|IF (A)
|TA (°C)
|V2PL45L
|2
|45
|50
|0.36
|2
|125
|150
|V3PL45
|3
|45
|80
|0.37
|3
|125
|150
|V2P6X
|2
|60
|50
|0.51
|2
|125
|175
|V2P6L
|2
|60
|50
|0.45
|2
|125
|150
|V2PM6L
|2
|60
|50
|0.48
|2
|125
|175
|V3P6
|3
|60
|60
|0.48
|3
|125
|150
|V3P6L
|3
|60
|80
|0.44
|3
|125
|150
|V3PM6
|3
|60
|80
|0.47
|3
|125
|175
|V2PM10L
|2
|100
|50
|0.58
|2
|125
|175
|V3PM10
|3
|100
|80
|0.58
|3
|125
|175
|V2PM12L
|2
|120
|50
|0.6
|2
|125
|175
|V3PM12
|3
|120
|80
|0.61
|3
|125
|175
|V2PM15L
|2
|150
|50
|0.64
|2
|125
|175
|V3PM15
|3
|150
|80
|0.64
|3
|125
|175
|V2P22L
|2
|200
|50
|0.68
|2
|125
|175
|V3P22
|3
|200
|60
|0.7
|3
|125
|175
Samples and production quantities of the new TMBS rectifiers are available now, with lead times of eight weeks for larger orders.
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com.
TMBS and eSMP are registered trademarks of Vishay Intertechnology.
Link to product datasheets:
http://www.vishay.com/doc?48626 (TMBS Rectifiers in SMP (DO-220AA) Package)
Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157712545613166
For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
peter.henrici@vishay.com
or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com
