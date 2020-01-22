New Vishay Intertechnology TMBS® Rectifiers in Low Profile SMP Package Increase Power Density and Efficiency

2 A and 3 A Devices Feature Reverse Voltages From 45 V to 200 V and Forward Voltage Drop Down to 0.36 V

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today expanded its offering of surface-mount TMBS® Trench MOS Barrier Schottky rectifiers with 16 new 2 A and 3 A devices in the eSMP ® series low profile SMP (DO-220AA) package . The Vishay General Semiconductor rectifiers feature a wide range of reverse voltages from 45 V to 200 V, while their 3 A rating is the industry’s highest for the SMP package to increase power density.



With their forward voltage drop down to 0.36 V for 2 A and 0.37 V for 3 A devices, the rectifiers released today reduce power loss and improve efficiency in high frequency inverters, DC/DC converters, and freewheeling and polarity protection diodes for commercial and industrial applications. The devices are also available in AEC-Q101 qualified versions for automotive applications.

The new rectifiers feature a maximum operating junction temperature up to +175 °C and an MSL moisture sensitivity level of 1, per J-STD-020, LF maximum peak of +260 °C. The devices are RoHS-compliant and halogen-free.

Device Specification Table:

Part # I F(AV) (A) V RRM (V) I FSM (A) V F at I F and T J T J max. (°C) V F (V) I F (A) T A (°C) V2PL45L 2 45 50 0.36 2 125 150 V3PL45 3 45 80 0.37 3 125 150 V2P6X 2 60 50 0.51 2 125 175 V2P6L 2 60 50 0.45 2 125 150 V2PM6L 2 60 50 0.48 2 125 175 V3P6 3 60 60 0.48 3 125 150 V3P6L 3 60 80 0.44 3 125 150 V3PM6 3 60 80 0.47 3 125 175 V2PM10L 2 100 50 0.58 2 125 175 V3PM10 3 100 80 0.58 3 125 175 V2PM12L 2 120 50 0.6 2 125 175 V3PM12 3 120 80 0.61 3 125 175 V2PM15L 2 150 50 0.64 2 125 175 V3PM15 3 150 80 0.64 3 125 175 V2P22L 2 200 50 0.68 2 125 175 V3P22 3 200 60 0.7 3 125 175

Samples and production quantities of the new TMBS rectifiers are available now, with lead times of eight weeks for larger orders.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com .

TMBS and eSMP are registered trademarks of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@vishayindust new proximity sensors feature power consumption down to 6 microamps in 2.55 mm x 2.05 mm x 1.0 mm SMD package - http://bit.ly/2sV7CMP

Link to product datasheets:

http://www.vishay.com/doc?48626 (TMBS Rectifiers in SMP (DO-220AA) Package)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157712545613166

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.