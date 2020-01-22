Elixxer Signs Term Sheet for US$12 Million Institutional Loan

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elixxer Ltd. (TSX-V: ELXR and OTC-QB: ELXIF) (“ELIXXER” or (the “Company”) has signed an indicative term sheet for a US$12 million convertible loan (the “Loan”) from AD Asset Management LLC (“AD”), a U.S.-based fund management company.

Mazen Haddad, Elixxer CEO, stated, “We are very pleased to be working with AD. This financing is intended to allow Elixxer to execute on our acquisition strategy.”

Ferras Zalt, Elixxer’s Executive Chairman, stated, “Elixxer has been undertaking significant due diligence on a number of revenue-generating assets. Elixxer’s management is reviewing businesses with revenues that exceed US$50 million per year and show scope for expansion. Internally, we have been diligent in reducing corporate salaries and overheads. We are focused at diversification into businesses that can deliver real and immediate value.”

The Loan will be fully secured, mature in three years, and bear interest at an annual rate of 10%, payable semi-annually. The Loan will be drawn down in three installments of US$4 million each within a twelve-month period. Elixxer will have the option to pay interest on the Loan in Elixxer shares, at a price per share equal to the volume weighted average trading price (“VWAP”) of the Company’s shares at the time of the interest payment.

AD will have the right to appoint one member to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Elixxer will issue up to 25 million common share purchase warrants to AD, pro rata to each drawdown of the Loan. The warrants will be exercisable for three years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.10 per share.

Elixxer will have the right to prepay principal and accrued interest on the Loan with a prepayment penalty equal to 5% per annum on the principal prepaid through maturity. At maturity, the lender will have the option, exercisable in its sole discretion, to convert the outstanding principal and accrued interest into common shares of Elixxer at a price per share equal to the seven-day VWAP of Elixxer’s shares prior to the date of conversion, subject to a minimum price of $0.10 per share.

Elixxer will also issue 20 million common shares to AD Securities America LLC as a fee in connection with the Loan.

The Loan is subject to completion of a definitive agreement containing standard representations and warranties on the part of Elixxer, completion of satisfactory due diligence by AD, approval by the Boards of Directors of Elixxer and AD, and regulatory approval, including that of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Elixxer Ltd. ( www.Elixxer.com )

ELXR Ltd. is a Canadian public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: ELXR) and the US OTC-QB exchange (OTCQB: ELXIF).

Through its partners ELXR presently has significant interests in Australia, Jamaica, Switzerland, Italy and Canada.

President, John McMullen, +1-416-803-0698, john@elixxer.com

