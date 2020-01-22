Arnowitz Culture Agency Introduces Next-Generation Culture Analytics, Micro-Learning, and Mobile Apps with ACE12 Platform

Newest release of ACE builds on the platform’s success in improving culture and learning programs for more than 1 million users in 100-plus countries, will be demonstrated at NAHRES20 event for HR executives

/EIN News/ -- Sausalito, CA, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arnowitz Culture Agency (ACA) today announced the release of its twelfth-generation Arnowitz Culture Engine (ACE12)—the culture analytics/metrics and virtual corporate community platform. With ACE12, ACA introduces next-generation culture analytics, micro-learning, and rich mobile app functionality for Apple iOS and Android devices. The new capabilities build on the success of the Arnowitz Culture Engine’s ten-year history of improving company performance through culture change, employee engagement, and learning programs for more than 1 million users in 100-plus countries.

ACA, a sponsor of the North American HR Executive Summit (NAHRES20) will demonstrate ACE12 at its booth throughout the event. The summit is being held January 27-28, at the Omni Orlando Resort at Champions Gate in Orlando, FL.

Complete Solution for Driving Business Outcomes

ACE is a first-of-a-kind employee engagement solution that brings together a cloud-based platform with curation, moderation, and editorial services. The platform’s rich capabilities have led to ACA’s recognition as one of the “10 Most Promising Employee Engagement Solution Providers – 2019” by CIOReview and one of the “Top 10 Employee Engagement Consulting/Services Companies – 2019” by HR Tech Outlook.

Past generations of the ACE platform have focused on breaking down barriers to communication and trust—enabling companies to invigorate and live their values. The next evolution of ACE focuses on engagement and the effectiveness of client efforts to improve selected behaviors and correlated business outcomes through three new developments.

Culture Analytics. ACE12 sets a foundation for a new class of culture analytics and metrics that are focused on digital age pain points: improving individual, team and organizational capabilities in agile processes, emotional intelligence, cultural intelligence, and design thinking. Instead of targeting a one-size-fits-all approach, ACE12 enables a more personalized approach that meets individuals or groups at their own learning, skill, role and experience levels.

Micro-Learning. With ACE12, micro-learning is applied and measured in simple experiential activities instead of time-consuming and ineffective classroom training. The platform enables metric report cards and dashboards that can contextualize performance targets and progress rather than simply measuring basic participation or knowledge checks. Instead of targeting a one-size-fits-all approach, ACE12 enables a personalized approach that adapts to manager/employee needs and client business outcomes.

New Mobile Apps. The ACE12 next-generation mobile experience begins with Apple iOS and Android apps that integrate personalized moderation, curation, and creative services. Designed to support the individual needs of employees, managers and executives, the mobile apps feature content and calls to action that are personalized for users as business outcomes require. Dashboard gauges and graphs visually report if a user, group or organization is performing on target and/or trending in the right direction. ACE12 mobile apps can be customized with the company brand, and they can be set up with an enterprise’s single sign-on (SSO) system or other corporate applications.

“Today, enterprises across more than 100 countries rely on our ACE platform and services to continuously improve their business performance through employee interactions that change behavior and culture," said Burt Arnowitz, founder, CEO, and chief creative officer of Arnowitz Culture Agency. “With ACE12, we are adding functionality that enables a new level of results-driven engagement through improved content and analytics personalization.”

“Our ACE platform is already playing an important role in driving the success of organizations—as exemplified by our largest client, which has seen higher customer loyalty scores after having 82,000 employees opt onto the platform,” said David Arnowitz, co-founder and chief technology and strategy officer at Arnowitz Culture Agency. “The new mobile applications available with ACE12 will facilitate enterprises’ ability to accelerate adoption and engagement by making information available on users’ platforms of choice.”

About Arnowitz Culture Agency

Arnowitz Culture Agency (ACA) provides end-to-end employee development solutions that create, leverage and sustain individual, team and corporate performance without companies needing additional headcount or big investments in technologies. To date, ACA has positively impacted hundreds of thousands of users across more than 100 countries and earned over 200 US and international awards. The company’s solutions enable clients to optimize their business performance through culture change, employee engagement, corporate cause initiatives, talent management, and corporate communications. These solutions are delivered through a range of services, including web and app design and development; social network and social media; media production, training/social learning program design and development; and metrics, analytics, and reporting. For more information, visit https://arnowitzculture.com .

