NVBDC NAMED THE SOURCE ON VETERAN BUSINESSES

The proof is in "Crain's Detroit Business 2020 Book of Lists."

As a source for Crain’s, NVBDC continues to build on initiatives as the Veteran business certifying authority to provide reliable revenue and management information to the business community.” — Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Collaboration, Respect, Accountability, Integrity & Innovation” are the key values for the Crain Communication Company. Over 100 years of influential media properties, Crain is relied upon as a top business source of news, analysis and information for decision-makers in the private and public sectors.Your business is dependent on several variables, but marketing is crucial to success. When named on one of their regional listings, you can be assured of Crain’s vision: “To produce stories, communities and platforms that empower our audiences’ success.” The National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC) is a recognized source on the distinguished Crain’s List for ranked Veteran Owned Businesses in Detroit. We are anticipating a collaborative campaign in Chicago, Cleveland, New York and the surrounding areas.NVBDC was established to address the growing need to identify and certify both Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs) in the corporate marketplace. A primary goal for NVBDC is to bring SD/VOBs and Supplier Diversity Professionals together to establish business relationships. NVBDC corporate members meet their Veteran Supplier Diversity goals with access to NVBDC Certified SD/VOBs. “As a source for Crain’s, NVBDC continues to build on initiatives as the Veteran business certifying authority to provide reliable revenue and management information to the business community.” said Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC.The Veteran certification process was initiated 6 years ago by NVBDC. Through networking events, educational sessions, 1:1 matchmaking, mentoring programs, and on-site training, NVBDC promotes their value proposition to include certified SD/VOBs in diversity and inclusion procurement practices and policies of the corporations. $80 billion is the estimated spend of Corporate America with Veteran and Disabled Veteran Businesses. NVBDC is devoted to providing certified SD/VOBs with access to these corporations.2019 proved to be a successful year with over 400 processed applications, including 2 SD/VOBs with annual revenues of over a billion dollars each. These growth numbers solidify the acceptance of the NVBDC by the Billion Dollar Roundtable (BDR), whose mission is to drive supplier diversity excellence. NVBDC is the only accepted veteran certification organization to meet the BDR “audit standards” and to qualify for capturing the corporation’s Veteran diversity spend.NVBDC was recognized as the authority on veteran identification. U.S. Veterans Magazine, the leading Veteran business magazine, published the article “ What Qualifies Someone as a Veteran ,” by Keith King, Founder and CEO, NVBDC.The national recognition NVBDC has gained contributed to the historical success of the organization.Veteran business owners are thrilled with these initiatives. Randall Laird, Senior Vice President, Anchor Media Services, says: “Our association with NVBDC has been terrific, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with them for the long term which corroborates with the goals and mission of NVBDC” Randall said.See Crain’s Detroit Business 2020 Book of Lists: NVBDC Named The Source or contact Amy Applewhite aapplewhite@nvbdc.org to get a PDF copy.If you are interested in getting your business certified please visit our website: www.nvbdc.org to review the certification process, see the opportunities, or learn more about the organization.NVBDC’s Mission:The NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.FIND US. LIKE US. FOLLOW US. LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.



