The Orange Market: Worldwide Analysis, Trends & Forecasts (2015-2028)

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing world demand for fresh oranges is driving the market, the commercial orange varieties as a commodity, comprising major development in the niche market and high production capabilities and magnificent weather conditions contribute to the production of oranges.



This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing World Demand for Fresh Oranges

3.1.2 the Commercial Orange Varieties as a Commodity, Comprising Major Development in the Niche Market

3.1.3 High Production Capabilities and Magnificent Weather Conditions Contribute to the Production of Oranges

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Orange Market, By Type

4.1 Sweet Orange

4.2 Navel Orange

4.3 Blood Orange

4.4 Red Orange



5 Orange Market, By Application

5.1 Juice

5.2 Concentrate

5.3 Powder



6 Orange Market, By Geography

6.1 North America

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4 Middle East

6.5 Latin America

6.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



7 Key Player Activities

7.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

7.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

7.3 Product Launch & Expansions

7.4 Other Activities



8 Leading Companies

8.1 Budget Blinds

8.2 CashCall

8.3 Childrens Hospital of Orange County

8.4 Ford of Orange

8.5 Grande Foods

8.6 Kerr Dental

8.7 Marcel Electronics International

8.8 OCTA

8.9 Orange Unified School District

8.10 Ormco

8.11 Orthopaedic Specialty Institute

8.12 Pacific Hardwood

8.13 SA Recycling

8.14 St Joseph Hospital

8.15 Sweet Factory

8.16 Volt

8.17 Western Dental

8.18 Word & Brown General Agency



