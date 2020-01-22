New OnShift Survey Reveals Employee Turnover as Top Workforce Challenge in Senior Care

Inaugural Workforce 360 Survey Conducted by OnShift Shows Providers Have Increased Their Focus on Employee Perks & Programs Amid Major Turnover and Hiring Concerns

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnShift®, a leader in human capital management software for post-acute care and senior living , today announced the results of its inaugural Workforce 360 Survey. The survey asked nearly 1,500 long-term care, senior living and healthcare professionals to share their perspectives on the top workforce challenges facing the industry today, including the impact, outlook and potential solutions. Across all cohorts, 72% of respondents report employee turnover as the number one workforce challenge currently impacting their organizations. As a result, providers are now placing an increased focus on employee perks and programs in order to remain competitive.



“Based on our survey, the majority of respondents recognize the struggles their caregivers and hourly employees face, particularly when it comes to work-life balance and financial stress,” stated Ray Desrochers, President and COO at OnShift. “What’s encouraging is that a large portion of providers indicate that they offer or plan to offer programs that will help to relieve these struggles. This includes implementing more flexible schedules and providing additional benefits like rewards and recognition programs, tuition assistance and early access to earned wages that can meaningfully impact caregivers’ lives.”

Other key findings from this survey include:

More frequent turnover leads to an increase in employee burnout (70 percent), increased costs (47 percent), and a decrease in continuity of care (68 percent) and resident satisfaction (44 percent).

Competition for talent has expanded outside of the healthcare industry, with 66 percent of respondents indicating they regularly compete for talent with hotels, restaurants, retailers and a growing number of “gig economy” services.

To combat employee turnover, respondents indicate they offer or plan to offer additional employee perks and benefits, including: employee rewards and recognition program (62 percent), more flexible scheduling (50 percent), employee tuition assistance (50 percent), meal and/or consumer discounts (37 percent) and access to earned wages between paychecks (34 percent).

While providers are working to put the right programs and technologies in place to improve the lives of their employees, the majority of respondents believe the challenges of retaining employees (63 percent), finding qualified employees (73 percent) and managing labor costs (69 percent) will remain the same or worsen.

“Engaged employees are critical to the success of any senior care organization, and its ability to deliver the high-quality care and service that residents expect and deserve,” said Desrochers. “To remain competitive, executives must prioritize strategies and technologies that positively impact the lives of their staff.”

This biannual survey was conducted by OnShift from September 18, 2019 through October 31, 2019. The full survey report is available at www.onshift.com/Workforce360 .

