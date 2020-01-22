For the 6th Consecutive Year, Toll Brothers Named #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine 2020 World’s Most Admired Companies® List

/EIN News/ -- HORSHAM, Pa., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) (www.TollBrothers.com), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, has been named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder for the sixth consecutive year in the FORTUNE magazine survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies.



To determine the best-regarded companies FORTUNE, in partnership with Korn Ferry, conducted the 2020 survey with 680 of the world’s highest-revenue companies across 52 industries and 30 countries. Executives, directors, and analysts were asked to rate companies in their own industries on nine criteria, from investment value to ability to attract talent.

In addition to receiving the top ranking overall, Toll Brothers ranked #1 in the following categories: Quality of Products and Services, Quality of Management, and People Management, and ranked #2 in Innovation, Use of Corporate Assets, Social Responsibility, and Global Competitiveness.

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr., Toll Brothers’ chairman and chief executive officer, stated: “We are proud to be honored as the #1 Home Builder for the sixth straight year on the FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies list. This honor is a reflection of our entire Company’s commitment to providing the best quality, value and service to our customers. We greatly appreciate FORTUNE’s recognition of our reputation worldwide as a respected member of the business community within the home building industry and beyond.”

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., A FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company began business over fifty years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. It operates in 23 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia.

Toll Brothers builds an array of luxury residential single-family detached, attached home, master planned resort-style golf, and urban low-, mid-, and high-rise communities, principally on land it develops and improves. The Company acquires and develops rental apartment and commercial properties through Toll Brothers Apartment Living, Toll Brothers Campus Living, and the affiliated Toll Brothers Realty Trust, and develops urban low-, mid-, and high-rise for-sale condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development and land sale, golf course development and management, and landscape subsidiaries. Toll Brothers also operates its own security company, TBI Smart Home Solutions, which also provides homeowners with home automation and a full range of technology solutions. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. Through its Gibraltar Real Estate Capital joint venture, the Company provides builders and developers with land banking, non-recourse debt and equity capital.

Toll Brothers discloses information about its business and financial performance and other matters, and provides links to its securities filings, notices of investor events, and earnings and other news releases, on the Investor Relations section of its website (investors.TollBrothers.com).

To learn more about the FORTUNE Magazine World’s Most Admired Companies survey visit: http://fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies/list/filtered?industry=Homebuilders&sortBy=industry-rank

*From FORTUNE. ©2020 FORTUNE Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

