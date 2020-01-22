Enterprises Across the Globe Look to Improve Customer Experience

ISG Provider Lens™ report finds companies turning to digital business providers for help with artificial intelligence, blockchain and the customer journey

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprises across the globe are looking for digital business partners to help them improve customer experience while also leveraging emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and blockchain, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2019-2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business – Solutions and Service Partners Global Report finds enterprises worldwide focusing on customer experience and tools that drive customer decisions toward desired actions. By understanding customer behavior, enterprises can design an interaction path that can influence the customer decision to buy or commit to a brand.

Technology and service providers are helping enterprises enhance their customer experience by leveraging integrated designs, digital marketing, design thinking, artificial intelligence and machine learning, the report says.

“With a clear focus on the customer journey, more IT service companies are entering this market,” said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “The primary benefits of customer journey services are increased sales and a reduction in customer churn.”

The report also finds enterprises interested in digital product lifecycle services, including ideation, creation and continuous delivery of updates by improve functionality and performance. Agility and DevOps are at the core of digital product development, with DevOps-focused automation enabling continuous delivery and assuring product update quality.

The report also notes an increasing use of artificial intelligence, with AI becoming more readily available via the cloud and adoption permeating all industries and businesses of all sizes. The number of AI models is growing, and they are becoming more precise in their outcomes.

Blockchain adoption, however, is growing more slowly, the report says. The blockchain services market has attracted many service providers, but the number of projects and experts and the amount of revenue have not grown significantly from 2018. In many cases, enterprises are adopting a pubic cloud blockchain platform for a ready-to-use, pay-as-you-go, functional blockchain.

The 2019-2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business – Solutions and Service Partners Global Report evaluates the capabilities of 57 providers across six quadrants: Customer Journey Services, Digital Product Lifecyle Services, Digital Backbone Managed Services, AI as a Service, Blockchain Services and Blockchain Platform.

The report names IBM as a leader in all six quadrants and Accenture and Cognizant as leaders in four. Atos, Capgemini, DXC Technology, HCL, Infosys and TCS are named leaders in two quadrants, and Amazon, ConsenSys, ConsenSys Kaleido, EY, Google, LTI, Microsoft, Publicis Sapient and R3 are named leaders in one.

The 2019-2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business – Solutions and Service Partners Global Report is available to ISG Insights™ subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., the Nordics and Brazil, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

# # #

Will Thoretz Information Services Group, Inc. +1 203 517 3119 Will.Thoretz@isg-one.com Jim Baptiste Matter Communications for ISG +1 978 518 4527 jbaptiste@matternow.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.