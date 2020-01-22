Kannalife, Inc. Issues Update on Intellectual Property and Patent Estate

/EIN News/ -- DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kannalife, Inc. (“Kannalife” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: KLFE), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the research and development of cannabinoid therapeutics, announced today the following update on its intellectual property revolving around its global WIPO/PCT Patent WO2015/106108A2 titled "Novel Functionalized 1,3-Benzene Diols and their Method of Use for the Treatment of Hepatic Encephalopathy” (the “PCT Patent”).



Since the filing of the PCT Patent in 2015, the Company has received patent approval in the following jurisdictions: U.S. Patent 9,611,213 "Novel Functionalized 1,3-Benzene Diols and their Method of Use for the Treatment of Hepatic Encephalopathy," U.S. Patent 10,004,722 “Method for treating hepatic encephalopathy or a disease associated with free radical mediate stress and oxidative stress with novel functionalized 1,3-benzene Diols,” Japanese Patent JP6486950B2 "Novel Functionalized 1,3-Benzene Diols and their Method of Use for the Treatment of Hepatic Encephalopathy" and Russian Patent RU2676475C2 “Novel Functionalized 1,3-Benzene Diols and their Method of Use for the Treatment of Hepatic Encephalopathy.”

Additionally, Kannalife’s application for patent protection of its intellectual property has been accepted in the European Union (EU), China, and Australia. The Company is awaiting notice from Canada, Brazil and India for notice of acceptance. The Company anticipates receipt of patent grants from the EU, China and Australia sometime during the first and second quarters of 2020.

“In 2015 when we filed our WIPO/PCT patent application, we chose what we believe to be the most viable pharmaceutical markets for moving our compounds into clinical trials, and for commercialization efforts, including potential collaborations and out licensing to big pharma,” stated Dean Petkanas, CEO of Kannalife.

In 2017, the pharmaceutical markets within the U.S., Canada, parts of Europe (consisting of Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain and Greece), Brazil, China, Japan, Russia1, India2, and Australia3 made up estimated global sales4 of just over $800 billion, representing approximately 72% of all pharmaceutical sales worldwide5.

Kannalife’s intellectual property estate of the KLS Family of cannabidiol (CBD)-like molecules led by KLS-13019, as the patent states, are molecules capable of acting as neuroprotective agents and could potentially be useful for the treatment of epilepsy, neuropathic pain, traumatic head injury, stroke, Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), Post Cardiac Arrest Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy, Epileptic Encephalopathy, and neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's, Huntington's disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Currently, its leading drug candidate KLS-13019, a CBD-like molecule is being investigated in pre-clinical studies for the potential treatment of neuropathic pain. Through extensive testing, Kannalife has identified a potent, non-opioid alternative to the frontline treatment of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN).

About KLS-13019

KLS-13019 is Kannalife’s leading proprietary investigational CBD-like product for the potential treatment of a range of neurodegenerative and neuropathic pain disorders, beginning with chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN). KLS-13019 has not been reviewed or approved for patient use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any other healthcare authority in the world. It’s safety and efficacy have not been confirmed by FDA-approved research.

About Kannalife, Inc.

Kannalife, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of proprietary and patented cannabidiol (CBD) and CBD-like molecules for patients suffering from unmet medical needs of neurodegenerative disorders - including chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), a chronic neuropathy caused by toxic chemotherapeutic agents; hepatic encephalopathy (HE), a neurotoxic brain-liver disorder caused by excessive concentrations of ammonia and ethanol in the brain; mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), a disorder associated with single and repetitive impact injuries; and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) a disease associated with highly repetitive impact injuries in professional and amateur sports.

The Company's family of proprietary molecules focuses on treating oxidative stress-related diseases such as HE, chronic pain from neuropathies like CIPN, and neurodegenerative diseases like CTE. Kannalife conducts its research and development efforts at the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center of Bucks County in Doylestown, PA.

For more information about Kannalife, Inc., visit www.kannalife.com and visit the Company’s Twitter page at @Kannalife.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This press release contains statements about expected future events, the company’s business plan, plan of operations, the viability of the company’s drug candidates, and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements, by definition, involve risks and uncertainties. The company does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

