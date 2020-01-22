Quizlet Selects Sumo Logic as a Key Solution to Ensure Service Reliability for its Global Learning Platform

Leader in Online Learning Leverages Continuous Intelligence to Deliver a Reliable Customer Experience for More than 50 Million Users

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic , the leader in continuous intelligence , today announced that Quizlet , the global learning platform, has chosen Sumo Logic to provide their engineering teams with comprehensive visibility and real-time operational insights enabling them to remain focused on maintaining a great experience for students and teachers using their platform.

Founded in 2005, Quizlet provides engaging study tools to help people effectively prepare for tests, assessments and any other subject matter they need to learn. As the largest user-generated learning platform, Quizlet supports over 50 million active users a month from 130 countries and powers a billion study transactions each week through its collection of 400 million study sets and suite of activities and games.

With an expansive global community, maintaining complete visibility and operation analysis to ensure reliability was a challenging undertaking for Quizlet, since loading, organizing and analyzing operational logs was traditionally handled manually by internal system engineers.

“Continual site reliability and performance is a top priority for our engineers,” said Matt Lanier, senior director of technical infrastructure at Quizlet. “Our engineering resources must have the highest level of operational visibility, so they can respond to potential issues in a timely manner and avoid lengthy downtime.”

With the Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform , Quizlet was able to centralize and automate system logging and provide their site reliability engineers with valuable real-time insights based on their growing log data. By removing the manual tasks from engineers, they can quickly address site reliability problems and focus on work to scale their rapidly growing online learning platform. Quizlet employees across both the engineering and product teams use Sumo Logic to maintain operations and gather insights to inform continued product innovation.

“In the midst of high growth, businesses are challenged to scale while still streamlining valuable resources to high growth areas. This creates increasing enterprise demand for automation and the need for real-time actionable insights in order to stay ahead of the intelligence gap,” said Dione Hedgpeth, Chief Customer Officer, Sumo Logic. “Sumo Logic’s continuous intelligence platform helps businesses like Quizlet shift from a reactive to proactive approach to monitoring and making faster, better decisions to deploy reliable, scalable and engaging digital service.”

