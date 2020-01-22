MPLA recommends stepping up economic measures

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 22 - Angola's governing MPLA party recommended Tuesday the need to step up the economic and financial measures aimed at tackling the crisis affecting the country and provide the people with better living conditions. ,

The recommendation is expressed in a communiqué emerged from the 1st Extraordinary Meeting of MPLA politburo chaired by its leader, João Lourenço, which discussed the country's political, economic and social situation.

The Executive body of the ruling party also encouraged the pursuance of the fight against corruption, impunity and nepotism.

It also addressed the Party's internal life's issues, urging the Angolan people to remain mobilised around the leadership of the President João Lourenço in dealing with the present and future challenges.

