Minerals Technologies Declares Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on March 5, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2020.

About Minerals Technologies Inc.

New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI) is a resource- and technology-based growth company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. MTI serves the paper, foundry, steel, construction, environmental, energy, polymer and consumer products industries. The company reported sales of $1.808 billion in 2018. For further information, please visit our website at www.mineralstech.com. (MTI-D)

Investor Contact:

Cindi Buckwalter, (212) 878-1831



Media Contact:

Michael Landau, (212) 878-1840



