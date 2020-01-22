Dynamic Signal Announces Accelerated Global Growth, Platform Updates, Expanded Microsoft Partnership, and the Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer

Dynamic Signal names Eric Brown president and chief executive officer as the company continues to lead the $5 billion Employee Communication and Engagement market

/EIN News/ -- SAN BRUNO, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamic Signal, the leading Employee Communication and Engagement Platform, today announced a series of company milestones including the appointment of Eric Brown to president and chief executive officer.

Previously, Brown served as executive vice president of CallidusCloud, where he led sales, channels, and customer success. During his tenure, Eric helped deliver a 25X increase in value in the public markets culminating in the company’s acquisition for $2.5 billion by global software leader SAP.

“Over the last few years we’ve been able to add world-class leaders across every part of the company as we expanded offices, built incredible partnerships, and served a growing list of global companies. Continual improvement is always a focus for us, and after I met Eric, I knew he was the right person to lead Dynamic Signal into the future,” said Dynamic Signal’s Russ Fradin, co-founder and chairman of the board. “Over the last 10 years we have created and led the employee advocacy category and defined for the market the standard in Employee Communication and Engagement Platforms. It’s been a fantastic decade of growth, and with Eric’s passion and proven experience in creating large-scale enterprise success, Dynamic Signal is accelerating this momentum. I’m proud to have Eric lead our company through this next phase of market leadership and I’m excited to work alongside him.”

As chairman of the board, Fradin will continue to support Dynamic Signal’s long-term business strategy, in addition to taking an active role in deepening industry partnerships and product development.

“I am honored to join the Dynamic Signal team as we continue helping companies around the world elevate the employee experience, develop a workforce that’s connected, engaged, and empowered, and drive business growth,” said Eric Brown, president and chief executive officer of Dynamic Signal. “Yesterday's technologies are failing today's employees. There’s an urgent need for companies to effectively communicate with everyone on the team, regardless of whether those team members are in offices, on hospital floors, oil rigs, or anywhere else in the world. According to Dynamic Signal’s most recent Customer Impact Study, modernizing employee communication and engagement with the Dynamic Signal platform has already shown staggering benefits for our customers who, on average, achieve 11 percent better employee retention, 16 percent better productivity, 39 percent improvement in brand awareness, and much more. It's an incredible time to join Dynamic Signal and I could not be more excited about our future."

“The board is thrilled to have Eric lead this incredible Dynamic Signal team as they continue their work in creating more connected employees who feel empowered and valued,” said Tony Zingale, Dynamic Signal board member and veteran Silicon Valley executive. “With a strong focus on customer success, and a commitment to our people, core values, and mission, we are very excited to have Eric join as Dynamic Signal’s president and chief executive officer.”

Additional key company milestones:

New Platform Innovations and Integrations:

DySiL is a newly released, native integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) which enables enterprise organizations to integrate real-time employee services and corporate data into the Dynamic Signal platform. This announcement makes Dynamic Signal the only Employee Communication and Engagement platform with a native iPaaS system, capable of connecting enterprise systems to meet critical company communication needs. Dynamic Signal launched Social DM (Distributed Marketing) on Salesforce AppExchange. This component allows employees and partners to personalize, schedule, and share company-approved content directly from within Salesforce to their social networks, driving increased thought leadership and social selling. Built on the Salesforce Platform, Social DM is now available on AppExchange. Available on mobile, desktop, and web, Quick Links are direct links to external employee resources, embedded within the Dynamic Signal platform in a highly visible location. From viewing a paystub, to ordering uniforms, or checking the lunch menu, Quick Links are customizable, ensuring employees get the information they need easily and efficiently. In just a few months after release, more than 60 percent of Dynamic Signal customers adopted Quick Links, with 75% of their engaged employees using Quick Links weekly.



Notable Office Expansions and Job Creation: Dynamic Signal today announced it has opened its new, expanded Chicago office where headcount has more than doubled across the Sales Development and Customer Success Teams. Dynamic Signal also extended its EMEA presence with the opening of a new technology center in Belfast, which will create 100 new technology jobs under the lead of Dynamic Signal’s Vice President of Engineering, Samantha Kirk, the company’s first female engineering executive.

Great Place to Work® Certified: Dynamic Signal was certified as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®. Dynamic Signal earned this designation based exclusively on employee feedback provided through an extensive, anonymous survey. The survey found that the company had a 90 percent approval rating, with employees noting camaraderie, fairness, and respect as notable strengths.

Strategic Agency Partnerships: Revenue attributable to Dynamic Signal’s public relations agency partnerships more than doubled last year, reaching 117 percent YOY growth. This momentum punctuates the evolving relationship between internal and external communication teams who are working together to empower employees as brand ambassadors critical to an organization’s reputation, brand, and storytelling efforts.

Deeper Microsoft Partnership with new Office 365 Integrations: Dynamic Signal announced deeper integrations with the Microsoft Office 365 suite including SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, and Yammer, as well as Azure Active Directory. Further, Dynamic Signal is now a Co-sell prioritized partner within Microsoft’s One Commercial Partner program and is both Azure and Teams IP Co-sell ready. Dynamic Signal is also a Microsoft 365 Certified application.



“At Microsoft, our primary mission is to deliver comprehensive, best-in-class solutions and services that can be fully integrated into any platform structure,” said Mike Ammerlaan, director, Microsoft Office 365 Ecosystem at Microsoft Corp. “We are pleased that Dynamic Signal is driving more efficiency and empowering employees to stay informed and engaged across channels and across organizations.”

Dynamic Signal’s momentum also includes adding 75 new customers, powering Employee Communication and Engagement for notable global leaders including UPS, IBM, Toyota, JPMorgan Chase, Nestle Purina, FedEx, Nestle USA, Vodafone, Proctor & Gamble, and ING. Today, Dynamic Signal is available to more than five million employees across six continents in more than 100 countries.

About Dynamic Signal

Dynamic Signal is the leading Employee Communication and Engagement Platform, connecting organizations with their most valued asset – their employees. Hundreds of companies across every business sector, including more than 30 percent of the Fortune 100, increase brand equity, reduce risk, and grow their businesses using Dynamic Signal to securely deliver personalized, timely information to millions of employees around the world, on the channels and devices they prefer. Founded in 2010, and based in Silicon Valley, Dynamic Signal integrates with existing enterprise systems such as Microsoft’s SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Azure Active Directory, Salesforce, Workday, and Oracle HCM. From factory workers and field employees, to knowledge workers in every time zone, Dynamic Signal customers can connect, engage and activate everyone in the organization for a dramatic improvement in the employee experience and business results. Learn more at www.dynamicsignal.com.

Robyn Hannah Dynamic Signal 4088233863 robyn@dynamicsignal.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.