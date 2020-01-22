Sonasoft (SSFT) Selected as Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solution to Power New AI Marketing Platform by Cognitive ROI

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, CA, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Sonasoft Corp. (OTCQB: SSFT), a leader in innovative artificial intelligence (AI) and data management solutions, today announced that its artificial intelligence solution, NuGene, was selected to power a new AI marketing platform by Cognitive ROI. This marketing ROI tool leverages the unique capabilities of NuGene to deliver marketing ROI improvements of 20-30%.

Marketing is critical to the success of many businesses. But marketing is also somewhat of an art that is hard to analyze. Understanding where to spend your money on the maximum return is essential. This is incredibly hard to do, even at a macro-scale. But what if you could predict exactly which channels will perform best?

Cognitive ROI uses Sonasoft’s NuGene AI platform to create POEM. POEM (from the acronym for plan, optimize, execute, and measure) allows you to model your marketing ROI based on past performance. It uses Sonasoft’s advanced AI to incorporate historical data, current trends, and expert knowledge of the market.

POEM’s marketing planning module allows you to determine the best marketing mix to achieve the desired ROI for a given investment. It allows you to drill right down to the specific channel and perform “what if” analysis to see the impact of specific spending decisions.

POEM is unique because it leverages NuGene from Sonasoft. It couples this with marketing-specific data models and human expertise. The result is it is consistently able to outperform more traditional AI solutions for marketing ROI.

“NuGene goes further than traditional machine learning analysis of data and tests all correlations to find the ones with the strongest causation, resulting in models that are more robust and less biased,” said Ankur Dinesh, Sonasoft’s Chief of Artificial Intelligence.

“Using NuGene, POEM has transformed marketing from an art to a science,” said founder and CEO Bharath Gaddam. “By pooling data from external resources like Nielsen and Google Ads, NuGene equips POEM to dynamically update models to reflect real-time changes in the market.”

About Sonasoft

Based in Silicon Valley since 2003 Sonasoft is a public company (SSFT) providing solutions that create significant competitive advantages from data, the most valuable corporate asset in the digital economy. Sonasoft’s artificial intelligence solution and software capabilities harness data to enable businesses to accelerate and improve decision making, increase operational efficiency, and automate critical processes.

For more information about Sonasoft, please visit:

https://www.sonasoft.com

For more information about Sonasoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions, please visit:

https://www.sonasoft.com/products/artificial-intelligence-ai/

For investor-specific information, please visit:

https://www.sonasoft.com/investors/

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company’s financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company’s financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company’s growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Investor Contact: Mike Khanna, CEO Sonasoft Corporation Phone: (408) 708-4000 x7104



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.