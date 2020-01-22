Dermavant Appoints Chris Chapman as Chief Commercial Officer

Over 20 years of leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical industry



/EIN News/ -- LONG BEACH, Calif. and BASEL, Switzerland, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dermavant Sciences, a dermatology-focused subsidiary of Roivant Sciences, today announced the appointment of Chris Chapman as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Chapman brings extensive commercial expertise in dermatology and over 20 years of leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. He most recently served as the Vice President and General Manager, U.S. Prescription Business for Galderma, the world’s largest independent global dermatology company. At Galderma, Mr. Chapman played an instrumental role in the commercialization of a broad portfolio of prescription dermatologic products in addition to supporting business development, commercialization, and access strategies for novel large and small molecule compounds. Under his leadership, the company’s award-winning, innovative patient access programs achieved unprecedented milestones.

“I am extremely excited to welcome Chris to the team,” said Todd Zavodnick, Chief Executive Officer of Dermavant. “Chris brings an impressive track record for building and leading commercial organizations that solve for one of the biggest challenges facing prescription drugs today—access. His innovative strategies focus on aligning clinical profiles of drugs with access programs that allow more patients the opportunity to experience potentially beneficial products. Once the FDA approves a drug and it is launched, nothing is perhaps more vital than patient access to that drug. With Chris joining Dermavant, we can address access early to ensure we are well positioned for a transformative entrance into the large and growing immuno-dermatology marketplace, currently projected to reach $45 billion in worldwide sales by 2024. We are confident that his commercial acumen will differentiate Dermavant among physicians, patients, and payers as our innovative pipeline reaches fruition.”

“It is a privilege to join the Dermavant team at this pivotal time in the Company’s growth,” said Mr. Chapman. “The opportunity to lead an innovative team tasked with delivering strategic and meaningful commercial products or compounds and access programs that are paramount for our patients is an exciting position to be in. Immuno-dermatology is in the midst of a renaissance, poised for tremendous growth over the next decade. With patients as the focus and a pipeline of novel dermatologic candidates like tapinarof, Dermavant is uniquely positioned to be a leader in delivering disruptive innovation to market.”

Prior to Galderma, Mr. Chapman spent 20 years in commercial roles at Pfizer, where he led the U.S. Pharmaceutical Contracting and Pricing Organization. He also previously served as Executive Director of Managed Markets and Contracting for Medicis Pharmaceutical Corporation and as Senior Principal of The Core Access Group, a biopharmaceutical consulting firm for the development of data driven commercialization strategies and enabling technologies. Mr. Chapman received his Bachelor of Science from Towson University.

About Dermavant

Dermavant Sciences, a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics in medical dermatology. Dermavant leverages the Roivant platform to develop therapies that have the potential to address high unmet medical needs while driving greater efficiency in research and clinical development. The Company’s robust medical dermatology pipeline includes both late-stage and early-development product candidates that target specific unmet needs in two of the largest growing immuno-dermatology markets, psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as other large markets, including vitiligo, primary focal hyperhidrosis, and acne. Dermavant is developing its lead product candidate, tapinarof (DMVT-505), as a novel therapeutic aryl hydrocarbon receptor modulating agent (TAMA) topical cream for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, which affect approximately 8 million and 28 million people in the United States, respectively. For more information, please visit www.dermavant.com .

About Roivant

Roivant Sciences aims to improve health by rapidly delivering innovative medicines and technologies to patients. It does this by building Vants – nimble, entrepreneurial biotech and healthcare technology companies with a unique approach to sourcing talent, aligning incentives, and deploying technology to drive greater efficiency in R&D and commercialization. For more information, please visit www.roivant.com.

CONTACT:

Kara Stancell

kara.stancell@dermavant.com

520.858.0027

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/50464dec-eb14-414d-82fb-3631594e0ab5

