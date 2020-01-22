zTrip Places New Order for Digital Ally’s DVM-250, Asset Tracking Unit and FleetVu Manager

/EIN News/ -- zTrip to Integrate Digital Ally’s Complete Solution For All Vehicles In Most Recent Fleet Acquisition



Lenexa, KS, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “Company”), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video recording products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announced a new order from zTrip, Inc. (“zTrip”) for the Company’s DVM-250 in-car video event recorder, new asset tracking unit (ATU), and video management platform, FleetVu Manager. zTrip will outfit its newest acquisition in Indianapolis, IN, with 100 of the Company’s in-car video event recorders and 100 ATUs. This order demonstrates zTrip’s continued initiative for enhanced passenger and driver safety.

zTrip’s Indianapolis location will become the second zTrip fleet to implement the Company’s new ATU, joining the Kansas City fleet. The ATU is crucial for capturing data that will improve driver behavior as well as increasing the overall efficiency of the fleet. Integrated with a mobile hotspot, the ATU will report data such as GPS location, fuel consumption, and other trackable data for fleet managers. The deployment of the DVM-250, integrated with Digital Ally’s new ATU and the FleetVu Manager software, will generate recurring service revenues in addition to the upfront hardware sale.

Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, stated “We are excited to continue to grow our relationship with zTrip and implement our products for its newest fleet of vehicles. We are especially excited to deploy our new asset tracking unit in Kansas City and Indianapolis,” continued Mr. Ross. “This device, paired with our back-end software, will generate valuable data, giving a more detailed view into each vehicle and the fleet as a whole,” concluded Mr. Ross.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally ®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include in-car and body cameras, cloud and local management software, and automatic recording technology. These products work seamlessly together and are simple to install and operate. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

For additional news and information please visit www.digitalallyinc.com

