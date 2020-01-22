Orange County’s Coastline College is Recognized for 2 Top Degree Programs in the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- Orange County, California, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The best-kept secret in the state, Coastline College, located just outside of Los Angeles in Orange County, California has been a top front runner of both the 1700 community colleges nationwide, as well as four-year universities, in many categories. Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has awarded Coastline College top ranking status for multiple degree programs, including Best Certificate Degree Programs and Best Associate in Psychology Degree Programs for 2020.

The student-focused comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,604 accredited colleges and universities across the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The 2020 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, a potential return on investment and leading third-party evaluations. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each college and university.

Coastline College has been a leader in online education and offers not only AA degrees but also professional training and certification programs that facilitate students to become career-ready for jobs in today’s workforce. Coastline also offers a wealth of transfer programs for students providing the opportunity to move on to a 4-year college or university. Coastline College’s low tuition makes it one of the most affordable options in California and is one of the least-expensive schools for local students as well as being one of the top-performing community colleges out of 115 California community colleges.

In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in these markets is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked these programs. To access the complete rankings, please visit:

Top Certificate Degree Programs. Certificate Degree Programs https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-certificate-programs/

Associate in Psychology Degree Programs https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-associate-in-psychology-degree-programs/

About Coastline College:

Coastline College steadfastly focuses on providing access and supporting student success and achievement. Inspired by an innovative and student-centered mindset, Coastline delivers flexible courses and services that cultivate and guide diverse student populations across the globe to complete pathways leading to the attainment of associate degrees, certificates, career readiness, and transfer to four-year colleges/universities. Coastline is a recognized leader in the design, development, and use of innovative technology-based teaching and learning practices, processes, and systems for anytime-anywhere learning to achieve and sustain outstanding student success.

Dawn Willson Coastline College - Marketing and Communications Director 7142416186 dwillson1@coastline.edu



