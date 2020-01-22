Greystone’s Latest Insights Magazine is Released

Featured Content Includes Analysis on Affordable Housing, a Targeted Look at the Dallas Market, Q&A with a NYC Multifamily Investor, and Economic Trends Impacting the Multifamily Sector Overall

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone , a leading national commercial real estate lending, investment, and advisory company, today launched its latest issue of Greystone Insights , an exclusive magazine that delves into the top trends shaping the multifamily market in 2020.



In this issue, Greystone presents commentary on how the U.S. economy’s growing budget deficit could negatively impact commercial real estate. Featuring recent public comments from former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen, the article outlines how “painful arithmetic” could trickle down to create higher borrowing costs, despite today’s low interest rates.

Greystone’s Jeff Englund, Head of Affordable Housing lending, provides analysis on how the new “mission-rich” production goals for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will spur incentives for the creation and preservation of affordable housing in the U.S, including forward rate lock loan products for developers of workforce housing projects.

Greystone Insights also includes analysis of the Dallas, TX market, with Greystone | ISG Managing Director Todd Franks indicating that middle-market property investors may benefit most from the strong rent growth in DFW region.

Finally, Greystone Insights features a Q&A with Abe Horowitz, a New York City-based multifamily investor who shares his strategy for portfolio growth, and how the newly implemented rent regulation laws could impact regional CRE portfolios.

Click here to download the February 2020 issue of Greystone Insights.

