MEDIA ADVISORY: Vantage Hemp Co. To Exhibit at the Texas Hemp Convention on January 28-30, 2020
What:
|Vantage Hemp Co., a leading U.S. CBD-hemp extractor based out of Greeley, Colorado, is exhibiting at the Texas Hemp Convention in Dallas. The Texas Hemp Convention is the largest gathering of hemp and CBD business professionals in the country with more than 10,000 attendees expected to attend. Attendees and industry media are invited to connect with Vantage Hemp’s executive team to learn about the company’s unique and innovative CBD-hemp extraction process, and partnership opportunities.
|Who:
Harvinder Johal, Director of Vantage Hemp Co.: Mr. Johal is the Director of Vantage Hemp Co. and has over 20 years of experience in the healthcare and technology sectors. He is an entrepreneur and has been an active investor in the cannabis industry during the past decade. Mr. Johal is an advisor to companies that thrive on creating value through culture and innovation. Mr. Johal has extensive experience in startups and leveraging technology for scaling and monetizing opportunities, which have been part and parcel to his success.
Brent Boisvert, LLB, Director of Vantage Hemp Co.: Mr. Boisvert articled at MLT LLP in Edmonton and worked as an Associate Lawyer in the Aboriginal Law and Corporate and Commercial Law practice groups. He joined Verhaeghe Law Office in 2014, which became Verhaeghe & Boisvert Law Office. In 2017, Mr. Boisvert wound down his law practice to focus on entrepreneurial ventures, especially his cannabis retail business, which was sold in September 2018, and Vantage Hemp Co.
When:
| Tuesday, Jan. 28-30, 2020
9 a.m. - 4 p.m. (MST)
|Where:
|Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center
650 South Griffin Street
Dallas, TX 75202
United States
Media Contact: Karim Marier, karim@marigoldpr.com, +1 (514)-706-0113
