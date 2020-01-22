Regency Centers Announces Tax Information for 2019 Distributions

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (The “Company”) (NASDAQ:REG) today announced the federal income tax treatment of its 2019 distributions to holders of its common stock.



Regency Centers Corporation Common Stock: Symbol REG CUSIP #: 758849103

Total Unrecapt Section Record Payable Distribution Ordinary Total Capital Section 1250 Nontaxable 199A CUSIP Date Date Per Share Dividends Gain Distr. Gain (1) Distributions Dividends (2) 758849103 2/25/19 3/7/19 $0.585000 $0.567450 $0.017550 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.567450 758849103 5/13/19 5/23/19 $0.585000 $0.567450 $0.017550 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.567450 758849103 8/12/19 8/22/19 $0.585000 $0.567450 $0.017550 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.567450 758849103 11/12/19 11/22/19 $0.585000 $0.567450 $0.017550 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.567450 TOTALS $2.340000 $2.269800 $0.070200 $0.000000 $0.000000 $2.269800

(1) This is the amount included in the Total Capital Gain Distribution that is Unrecaptured Section 1250 gain. (2) This amount represents dividends eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under Section 199A, and is included in Ordinary Dividends.

About Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com .

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Please refer to the documents filed by Regency Centers Corporation with the SEC, specifically the most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, which identify important risk factors which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Laura Clark

904 598 7831

LauraClark@RegencyCenters.com



