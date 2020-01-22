Surge Holdings Announces Appointment of Tod Farnan as National Sales Director of SurgePays™

/EIN News/ -- Memphis, TN, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surge Holdings, Inc. (“Surge”) (OTCQB: SURG), developer of the SurgePays™ Marketplace Network for convenience stores, bodegas and community markets that provide products to the underbanked, today announced the appointment of Tod Farnan to the position of National Sales Director of SurgePays™.



Tod Farnan translated a career foundation built on performance and discipline as a Survival and Rescue Specialist with the United States Air Force into successfully building and directing national sales teams. He brings senior-level industry leadership experience and a proven track record in the merchant services and convenience store markets.

Prior to joining Surge, Mr. Farnan served as Area Vice President, Small Business Consultant for Bank of America Merchant Services where his team was consistently ranked among the top 5 markets nationally for outstanding production and sales. Prior to Bank of America, he worked for an independent sales organization (ISO) where he built a portfolio generating $130 million in annual sales. Previously, Mr. Farnan served as a Sales Director developing a credit card application division with Target, K-Mart and Menards that led to over 3 million applications per year.

Brian Cox, CEO of Surge Holdings, commented, “We are pleased to welcome Tod to the senior management team. He brings an extensive sales background, a successful track record in rolling out new financial products, as well as the ability to fit in with our Surge culture of energy, discipline and relentless execution. Tod brings industry knowledge working with convenience stores as well as growing national sales organizations, which will be invaluable as we rapidly expand our SurgePays™ Marketplace Network. Tod will be laser focused every single day on our goal of onboarding 100,000 corner stores, bodegas and community markets to the SurgePays™ national network.”

Tod Farnan noted, “The SurgePays™ Marketplace represents a new and disruptive platform that provides local retailers direct access to regional manufacturers from around the country through a single, convenient software platform. Surge’s prepaid wireless and fintech products provide a high-demand, value added product offering to open relationships with convenience stores, which can then be leveraged to upsell other consumer goods. I am excited to join the senior team at this exciting time in Surge’s development.”

About Surge Holdings, Inc:

Surge Holdings, Inc. operates the SurgePays™ Marketplace, a product sales channel that disrupts the traditional c-store supply chain model by providing independent and local retailers direct access to regional manufacturers from around the country. Surge leverages its wholly owned subsidiaries (value driven prepaid wireless and fintech products) to build relationships with convenience stores, bodegas, tiendas and community markets that serve the underbanked and unbanked - approximately 35% of the US population. Once a store is onboarded to the SurgePays™ Marketplace, and the trusted profit partnership is established, Surge upsells other consumable goods by connecting manufacturers directly to these retail stores. The SurgePays™ Marketplace provides manufacturers measurable cost savings by cutting out distributors and offers an efficient platform to access independent retailers to sell products nationwide with improved payment terms. For more information on Surge Holdings and its subsidiaries, please visit: https://surgeholdings.com .

Forward Looking Statements

