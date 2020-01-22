Stifel Announces 2020 Partnership With Financial Women’s Association

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced an agreement to serve as a 2020 President’s Circle sponsor of the Financial Women’s Association (FWA) of New York. The FWA is an organization committed to developing future women leaders, enhancing the role of women in finance, and investing in the community. Under this partnership, Stifel employees will have access to all FWA offerings, which include networking events, professional development programs, and service projects.



“We are excited to partner with the FWA, an organization that shares Stifel’s values by promoting diversity and supporting the next generation of women leaders in finance,” said Carol DeNatale, Chief Operating Officer of Stifel Investment Banking and Co-Chair of Stifel’s Women’s Initiative Network (WIN). “Investing in women is paramount to the success of our company. The FWA partnership will bring even more opportunities for our female associates to collaborate, network, and expand their skillsets while also giving back to the community through mentoring.”

“We are grateful for Stifel’s commitment to our mission and thrilled to welcome Stifel and its employees into our organization as we work together to be the leading voice for women across the financial services industry,” added FWA President Simone Vinocour.

Stifel has long been committed to supporting women at every stage of their careers, most notably through the firm’s Women’s Initiative Network. Started organically by a small group of top female advisors, WIN has evolved into a company-wide initiative designed to engage, equip, and empower women to recognize their value, set goals, and reach their potential in both their personal and professional lives.

Founded in 1956, the Financial Women’s Association (FWA) of New York is a leading executive organization of nearly 1,000 members committed to shaping leaders in business and finance with a special emphasis on the role of and development of women. The FWA serves its members through educational programs and networking opportunities, and serves the community through its nationally acclaimed scholarship, mentoring, and training programs.

About Stifel

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; Century Securities Associates, Inc., and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited owns MainFirst Bank AG, which is authorized and regulated by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and whose London branch is authorized by BaFin and supervised by the Financial Conduct Authority for the conduct of UK business, whose Milan branch is authorized and regulated by BaFin and supervised by CONSOB/Bank of Italy, whose Paris branch is authorized and regulated by BaFin and supervised by AMP/Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel. Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited also owns MainFirst Schweiz AG, which is authorized by the Eidgenoessische Finanzmarktaufsicht to act as an introducing broker for MainFirst Bank AG, MainFirst Securities US Inc., an introducing broker that is a member of FINRA and the SIPC, and Stifel Europe Geneva S.A. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com

About the FWA

The FWA of New York, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to accelerate the leadership and success of women across the financial community by preparing the current and next generation of professionals. The Financial Women’s Association was established in 1956 to address key needs in the financial workforce by bringing together high achieving professionals from every sector of the financial world. We are dedicated to developing future leaders, enhancing the role of women in business, investing in the community and increasing the pipeline of diverse candidates. The FWA contributes to our community by providing scholarships, mentoring programs, financial literacy workshops, and community service activities, reaching over 6,000 individuals in the past 30 years.

Stifel Media Contact

Jeff Preis, (212) 271-3749

preisj@stifel.com



