XPO Logistics Named a World’s Most Admired Company for Third Straight Year

Remains number one in trucking, transportation and logistics

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has been named the World’s Most Admired Company in the category of trucking, transportation and logistics for 2020, as announced by Fortune magazine. XPO was first ranked at the top of its category in 2019 and has been one of the World’s Most Admired Companies for three straight years.



Bradley Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, said, “We thank Fortune for once again recognizing XPO for our reputational strength, both broadly across industries and within our sector. It’s gratifying to know that others share the same high regard we have for our employees, customers and investors."

XPO was selected for this year’s recognition from among 1,500 companies in 52 industries, including the 1,000 largest US companies by revenue. See XPO’s profile page on Fortune’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies here .

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,531 locations and approximately 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

Media Contact

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Erin Kurtz

+1 203-489-1586

erin.kurtz@xpo.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.