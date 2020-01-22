New live TV broadcasting stage marks Parliamentary activity

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 22 - Representatives of the political parties with seat in National Assembly Tuesday said they were ready for the new stage of the parliamentary activity marked by live television and radio broadcasting of the plenary sessions from January 23 by Angola Public Television (TPA)'s channel 2.,

Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, announced the live coverage last Friday, during the new year greetings ceremony of the diplomatic corps accredit in Angola.

The move is meant to allow the voters to scrutinise the work done by their representatives, in order to collect examples of differences and opinions from each political party, said the ruling MPLA party's Parliamentary MP, Manuel da Cruz Neto

“We are pleased with the move. MPLA always wished that such a fact should happen for the sake of our democracy, allowing everyone to effectively take part”, Manuel da Cruz Neto said at the end of the meeting of the leaders of parliamentary groups that discussed the details on broadcasting of the plenary sessions.

In his turn, Liberty Chiaka of the opposition UNITA praised the decision made by President João Lourenço which, according to him, finally embrace the struggle of Angolans, especially that of the political parties”.

Whereas, the leader of CASA-CE, Alexandre Sebastião André, commended the initiative and urged the journalists for better management of images in the Parliament during the debates.

Lucas Ngonda, another MP with opposition FNLA party, described the move as a gain for Angolan democracy, while Benedito Daniel of PRS stated that the MPs, especially those belonging to the opposition, fought for the attainment of this goal (live television broadcasts).

